REIT Rally Pauses, Homebuilders Now Up 50% In 2017

Homebuilders climbed 2% on the week and extended their 2017 gains to nearly 50% despite a declining rate of growth for single-family starts.

October housing data surprised to the upside this month after a rough summer. Total housing starts are higher by less than 3% TTM, the lowest rate of growth since 2011.

Retail sales topped estimates in October despite sagging e-commerce sales. Shockingly, nonstore retail sales (e-commerce) were negative for the third month out of the past five.

REITs dipped 0.2% after climbing 2.5% last week, led by renewed strength in the retail sectors. The narrative appears to be changing around brick-and-mortar retail.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week essentially unchanged after two weeks of gains. The S&P 500 was also unchanged. Tax reform remains a primary focus of financial markets and the details of the final bill remain uncertain. Interest rates ticked lower this week despite hot inflation data in October, stronger than expected retail sales, and a recovery in housing starts. Shopping center and mall REITs led the charge in the real estate sector this week. Last week, we published iMall X: A Holiday Resurgence where we forecasted a strong holiday season for mall REITs, noting the disconnect between the negative perception of retail and the reality of solid fundamentals in the high-productivity mall space. Mall REITs have surged more than 10% since the beginning of last week. Cell towers and data centers were the laggards of the week, but remain the top-performing REIT sectors YTD.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) climbed nearly 2% and extended their 2017 gains to nearly 50%. October housing data showed a recovery in single-family housing starts after a weak summer. More importantly, it became clear that the final tax plan will likely be more favorable towards homebuilders than once feared. Last week we noted that the House version proposed to remove some of the tax incentives for homeownership, particularly in the luxury categories. A doubling of the standard deduction would mean that middle-income homeowners with mortgage debt would likely see lower taxes through the standard deduction than through itemizing. The special interest groups represented the building industry came out in full force against the plan.

Mortgage REITs (REM) climbed 1.3% while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) declined 0.1%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 3% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

3Q17 Earnings Season Recap

Third quarter earnings concluded last week. Overall, results were solid with no particular surprises. Roughly 50% of REITs beat 3Q estimates while 20% missed. The highest rates of NOI growth appear to be behind us for this cycle, however, as new supply has equalized market conditions in most sectors. Per NAREIT's 3Q17 T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth slowed to 3.2% YoY, the slowest rate of growth since Jan-14.

Same-store NOI growth was strongest in the manufactured housing, single-family rental, and industrial sectors. Malls, shopping centers, and healthcare REITs reported the slowest same-store rent growth.

Overall, earnings reports in the data center, apartment, and industrial REIT sectors were the strongest relative to consensus estimates, while student housing was the weakest.

The best performing REITs on the week were GGP (GGP), DDR (DDR), Taubman (TCO), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and Retail Opportunities (ROIC).

The worst performers this week included QTS Realty (QTS), CBL (CBL), Invitation Homes (INVH), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Equinix (EQIX).

Real Estate Economic Data

It was a very busy week for economic data with four major data releases: retail sales, housing starts, CPI, and PPI. Overall, economic data surprised to the upside this week with a strong retail sales print, a very solid housing print, and hot CPI and PPI data.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Housing Recovers, Multifamily Completions Reach Multi-Decade High

Housing data surprised to the upside this month after a dismal stretch over the past six months. Several large apartments starts in the Northeast and Midwest resulted in a jump in the annualized figure. When looking at the trailing twelve-month average, however, the long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic. On a rolling 12-month basis, total housing starts are higher by less than 3%, the lowest rate of growth since 2011. Multifamily starts are lower by 8% YoY on a rolling 12-month basis while single-family starts are higher by 8%.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. 37,600 apartment units were completed this month, this highest monthly completion since 1988.

Completions have finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. Supply pressure will be a continuing theme throughout 2018.

With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed. Home prices are up more than 40% since 2012 while rents are higher by roughly 20%. Meanwhile, median household income is higher by roughly15%.

Retail Sales: Solid October, But E-Commerce Dragged Down Headline Number

October retail sales were stronger than expected, led by a resurgent "brick-and-mortar" segment. Shockingly, nonstore retail sales (e-commerce) were negative for the third month out of the past five. E-Commerce growth has continued to slow through 2017 while brick and mortar sales have been solid above 2.5% YoY. Below we see that the SAAR rate for nonstore retail reached the lowest YoY growth rate since Jun-15 while Brick and Mortar saw the highest YoY SAAR since Feb-16. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment around brick and mortar retail appears to be far too negative given the data.

Our favorite chart below shows the "Amazon effect" or lack thereof in many of the retail categories. Restaurants, furniture stores, grocery stores, and building/home improvement retail sales continue to be strong. Even in the "retail losers" category, we've seen a recovery in the general merchandise and clothing categories in recent months, which are now in positive growth territory YoY. Only the electronics and sporting goods/books categories have seen negative YoY growth.

E-commerce represents just over 10% of total retail sales but nearly 20% of "at-risk" categories (total retail minus auto, gas, and food). Where will the "at-risk" e-commerce market share top-out? Estimates vary widely, but we continue to believe it will be at the low-end of the estimates for the next decade, evidenced by the already slowing rate of e-commerce growth. This has significant implications for retail real estate: if the state of brick and mortar retail is not really as dire as the valuations and narrative suggests, there may be strong investment opportunities in the space.

Inflation: Hot in October

CPI and PPI inflation data were surprisingly hot in October, breaking a downward deflationary trend that began this spring. Core PPI is the hottest since Sep-15 while Core CPI is the hottest since Apr-17. Higher oil prices and the lingering effects of the hurricane may be causing a temporary spike in the inflation data. Other inflation data shows continued downward pressure including import and export prices, which were surprisingly cool last month.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 explained most of the modest spike in inflation seen in 2015 and early 2016. For most of 2017, shelter inflation was one of the few components keeping inflation in positive territory. As discussed above, the supply growth in multifamily has halted the upward pressure on primary rents, but shelter inflation remains well above the overall inflation average.

Real rent growth has seen steady acceleration since 2012 and remains around the 2% level. After pausing in early 2017, the inflation data suggest that real rent growth had accelerated in the second half of 2017, but took a step down in October.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more long-term downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Bottom Line

REITs climbed for the third consecutive week, led by renewed strength in the retail sectors. The narrative appears to be changing around brick-and-mortar. Retail sales topped estimates in October despite sagging e-commerce sales. Shockingly, nonstore retail sales (e-commerce) were negative for the third month out of the past five. We have noted for months that there was a vast disconnect between perception and reality in the retail REIT space. We project a strong holiday season for mall and shopping center REITs.

October housing data surprised to the upside this month after a rough summer. Total housing starts are higher by less than 3% TTM, the lowest rate of growth since 2011. Multifamily starts have pulled back sharply amid a lingering oversupply concern. 37,600 apartment units (433k annualized) were completed in October, the highest monthly completion figure since 1988. CPI and PPI inflation data were surprisingly hot in October, breaking a downward deflationary trend that began this spring. Housing inflation continues to trend higher.

This week, we published an updated on the Apartment Sector where we analyze the supply/demand trends affecting rent growth. We noted that strong job growth, a "rent-by-choice" attitude among a large demographic of millennials, and homeownership unaffordability have kept demand growth firmly above expectations. Strong demand has kept rents solid in 2017.The homeownership rate has increased modestly in recent quarters back to the pre-bubble average. The economics of renting, however, remain highly favorable relative to owning for most households.

We also published an update on the Net Lease Sector where we discussed how net Lease REITs have thrived in this Goldilocks economy with solid economic growth and low rates. In theory, these companies should perform like inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bonds with retail exposure. These REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage. VEREIT and Spirit have taken steps to boost investor confidence. Buffett's investment in STORE Capital was a critical stamp of approval. So far, we have updated REIT Rankings reports on the Net Lease, Apartment, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage REIT sectors. Next week, we will continue our third-quarter updates with the Healthcare and Single Family rental sectors.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, OHI, PLD, GGP, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR, INVH, SPG, HST, TCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.