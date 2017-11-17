Diamondback Energy: Can Shareholders Avoid More Dilution And Impairment Charges?

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has a well deserved reputation as being one of the best in the business. This management has achieved a lot of legitimate successes. The operation abilities leading to an outstanding reputation are well deserved. But while all the accolades for being the best in the business keep the spotlight on the operations, the financial engineering is also very important to shareholders. That engineering can also determine the success or failure of an investment in the future. This management has been every bit as adroit on the finance side as it has been on the operating side. That adroitness has a lot of future implications for investors both good and bad.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 16, 2017

As shown above, much of the stock appreciation happened by the middle of 2014. Since then the stock has really not appreciated all that much from the high achieved back then. A lot of that has to do with shareholder dilution.

When management believes that it is getting a good price for the company stock, then management can go on a buying spree (or a stock selling spree). A series of material events could keep a lid on the appreciation of the stock. That would materially alter the capital appreciation outlook of the investment.

Source: Diamondback Energy, Inc., Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Part of the success of this company has been the ability to issue large numbers of shares to the public. The fourth quarter comparison above shows an increase of 14 million shares. Management issued even more in this current fiscal year. When the stock price trades in the $80 to $100 range, that amount of share increase buys about $1 billion or so of benefits. Since the company was losing money, management can nearly always tout such a dilution as accretive. Outspending the cash flow can be accomplished easily. Significant additions to reserves are no problem. For all intents and purposes, management owns a printing press.

But what is even better is the impairment charges. The two years shown together contain about $1 billion in impairment charges. The Permian charm enables companies to purchase properties or production using stock. If the cost center contains too many costs, then the resulting impairment charge takes care of the problem. Shareholders need never know that results were not quite what they should have been. The real culprit was declining oil prices that forced a non-recurring charge. Many in the industry took those charges as oil prices declined. It was a time to "clean house". Those charges, of course happened until oil prices bottomed out in 2016.

There is an old game that can be played consisting of conservative impairment charges but liberal and allowed assumptions for depreciation. Of course it is always hard to tell whom is playing the game. But anytime a full cost company returns to profitability after impairment charges, a review of cash flow is probably required to confirm the improvement. Shown below, the company really did not have that much cash flow. Not a lot of production can help maximize the writeoffs. It is all managment's discretion within some guidelines.

"MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Brigham Resources Operating, LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream, LLC ("the Sellers" or "Brigham Resources"), for an aggregate purchase price of $2.43 billion, consisting of $1.62 billion in cash and 7.69 million shares of Diamondback common stock, subject to certain adjustments."

Source: Diamondback Energy December 14, 2017 Press Release

This announcement involves another game. The acquisition itself was announced. However, Mr. Market overlooks that 1213 drilling locations were identified. Yet the cost per location is roughly $2 million. There have been a lot of articles published about what companies pay to drill on good land.

Admittedly that figure calculated is very rough and could be adjusted for existing infrastructure and raw unexplored acreage that is included. But even $1 million per location changes the well profitability materially. Yet when the company discusses well profitability, rarely is the location cost part of the IRR calculation. This purchase price would indicate that some discussion, even if management settled on $1 million would materially influence the breakeven and rates of return of wells on this acreage.

Source: Diamondback Energy Corporate Investor Presentation November, 2017

As shown above, the assumptions clearly do not include the location cost to drill the well. This is just one example from the latest corporate presentation. Paybacks as shown are impressive. They could still be impressive if the location cost was part of the rate of return.

Shareholders have often wondered why company profitability never approached some levels indicated by well rates of return calculations. One of the reasons is shown above.

Even more important was the increase of the capital budget from $500 million to $700 million. When the company stock price trades near $100, then an increase in the capital budget is a trivial matter. At this point management was continuing a trend of far outspending cash flow. But the market has not cared up until now. The future may at some point be a different matter. Currently management simply sells stock to fill in the gap.

Source: Diamondback Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Press Release

As shown above, the shares outstanding are still growing. After showing some decent impairment charges, this company now shows considerable profits. More to the point, the fantastic revenue comparison had a lot to do with the continuing share dilution. The article started with about 63 million average shares outstanding in the year-to-date column. Now, the latest quarter is more than 98 million. The losses reported make the true accretive nature of all these transaction hard to discern. But, a comparison with successful efforts companies would require the consideration of those impairment charges as part of the costs. Companies using the successful efforts method of accounting do not have a mandatory ceiling cost calculation.

The other thing is that the acquisition costs shown in the announcement above are really not depreciation. That roughly $2 million per drilling site cost is not included as an expense on the income statement. Much of the lease acquisition costs do not get depreciated. So in a number of ways, income is now more favorable than it maybe should be. Against that statement, more locations to drilled could be proved up. That would decrease the average cost per drilling location. Further intervals could be explored. But a discussion of the purchase cost when comparing well profitability to company profitability is long overdue.

Source: Diamondback Energy, Inc., Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

If the purchase price of the land was part of this calculation, then the non-cash charges, like depreciation, would probably increase at least $4 BOE. That is of course a very rough guess. The netback would still be pretty impressive, but far more accurate.

Source: Diamondback Energy Third Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

As shown above, cash flow is rapidly growing. So maybe all the expenditures were worth it. The company began the year outspending cash flow for sure. However, it now looks as though management can live within cash flow in the future and still materially grow production. That would be very good news for shareholders. It is hard to make an investment case for the stock if material dilution is on the way again.

The bottom section demonstrates that for the last two years, management has far outspent cash flow. The share dilution allowed this to happen. So Mr. Market is going to need some assurances that management means what it says. The third quarter press release showed the latest capital budget guidance around $850 million. That level could probably be sustained next year by cash flow from operations.

At least some of the fantastic income statement comparisons are due to the issuance of more stock either for cash or for leases. Some of those shares are only recently coming to market. An August press release announced the sale by some shareholders of 3,000,000 shares of the company stock. Investors need to consider that a large shareholder is willing to sell shares because he thinks he is getting a good price for the stock he received in a transaction previously. This company has issued a lot of stock over the last few years, so there could be a lot more of these transactions. Even though these sales do not represent more shareholder dilution, they effectively put a lid on stock appreciation as long as they continue.

Conclusion

Diamondback Energy has grown rapidly by massively outspending its cash flow. The operations achievements are undeniable. But some investor attention needs to be paid to the financial maneuvering. This maneuvering was enabled by the relatively high stock price when compared to earnings and cash flow. If management decides to live within its cash flow and not issue more stock, then future growth will surely slow materially.

Company profitability has been enhanced by some very legitimate accounting rules. First impairment charges lowered the amount of costs to depreciate. Second, a lot of lease acquisition costs count as land costs. Those type of costs do not really depreciate. The wells may be every bit as profitable as management states. But the costs to acquire the leases need to be part of that profitability discussion. Currently they are not for a lot of companies.

Any leases acquired by issuing shares do not have a repayment requirement. The lack of debt makes the balance sheet more conservative. But it also hides at least part of the true cost to acquire, find, and produce the oil. A lot of lease acquisition costs do not depreciate.

One of the few companies that does include lease costs as part of the rates of return for investors is Ring Energy (REI). They put those lease costs right in the corporate presentation on the website for investors to see. Of course their lease costs average a fairly low amount so they do not materially affect rates of return. But it is a practice that needs to spread throughout the industry to give investors a better idea of corporate profitability.

Last is the stock overhanging the market by Diamondback Energy management that needs to clear (from all the stock sales or transactions). This company has issued stock in blocks. Some of those blocks are now in the hands of large shareholders that will want to sell at some point. As long as the market has not effectively absorbed those shares, then announcements like the one in August will put a lid on capital appreciation in the future.

The latest nine month cash flow of Diamondback Energy from operations of about $600 million is a little low for the equity value of $10 billion plus debt. If management decides to live within cash flow, that decision may cause a re-evaluation of the stock that shareholders may not like. A decision to live within cash flow will surely slow future growth when compared to historic growth. In fact the increasing company size may cause growth to slow as well. Small companies have an easier time growing quickly than large companies. The current market atmosphere is not real favorable for oil companies. So that type of slowdown could be received harshly.

The company has a lot going for it. Wells drilled are very profitable. The operating netback is good. The balance sheet is in decent shape. Plus this company is sitting on some of the best acreage in the country. However, sometimes other considerations dominate. This article was an attempt to discuss those other considerations. Diamondback has a lot of accomplishments that few others can claim. But a material image adjustment in the future appears likely. Investors need to beware.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in FANG at any time.