Monarch Casinos And Resorts: An Unstoppable Cash Machine With Plenty Of Runway Left

Members of The House Edge marketplace site got a 36 hour advance look at this research.

Our long term strong buy calls on Monarch Casinos & Resorts (NASDAQ;MCRI) on Seeking Alpha:

November 22, 2016: Stock was $24.89. Our PT was $30.

April 18, 2017: Stock was $29. Our PT reached.

August 24, 2017: Stock was $34, surpassing our PT.

Price at writing: $45.40

Believers have nearly doubled their money in one year.

Monarch Black Hawk, Colo.

Monarch’s Atlantis flagship. Reno

So the obvious question now is: What’s next for MCRI?

Time to take a solid gain off the table? Accumulate even at its current trade? Hold at least until after Q4 earnings announcement. Winter weather in both its markets can be a mischief maker in earnings. The stock market tends to overreact to such impacts regardless of their minimal longer term implications for company’s prospects.

This briefing will attempt to answer that question.

Having long been fans of the company and in particular its savvy, hands-on family management specifically, we see no reason now to sell unless you can really take a hefty profit off the table. But if you do, our case is this: Don’t sell it all. The company is still a low leverage, superbly performing little cash machine with powerful catalysts coming over the next two years. Or if you sell it all, keep your eye peeled for a dip into the $38-$40 range and jump back in.

A few selected basics:

52 week high: $46.51

52 week low: $23.10

EPS: $1.51

P/E (NYSE:TTM) 29.87. For a casino operator and despite continuing earnings growth this multiple does seem pricey. Our view is that the trade is benefiting from high confidence in management performance.

There’s run room here.

Market Cap: $803.63 m

9 month cash flow from operations:

2017: $21,141m

2016: 18,104m.

Gross profit margin at Q3: 52.95%. Since 2013 the company has maintained a gross profit margin above 51% outperforming peers. We believe that is why the P/E looks pricey at this point.

Q3 net income: $21.1m or $1.16 per diluted share vs. $1.03 for 2016.

The Takeaway here: Due to its low leverage, high margin operations, the company’s cash flow performance can be characterized at a healthy border between customer financed and cash rich.

Highlights from Q3:

Average daily rate at the Reno property was $86.78 with an occupancy of 97.8%--a record for the company. Promotional allowances as a percentage of gross revenue decreased by 16.4% in Q3 vs. 17.61% in the same quarter of 2016. This was due to higher revenues but also better returns per comp dollar spent—a reflection of the fact that management isn’t buying business. Construction of the company’s Monarch Black Hawk Colorado property expansion is moving ahead on schedule and on budget. The project, including the $69.2m (net of working capital), acquisition cost of the prior Riviera property, plus the garage (open), spa and 500 room and suite additions will total $407m, of which there is $225m left to spend. Given the company’s track record of producing an average pf 11.3% return on invested capital this speaks to the high probability that the Colorado investment will add somewhere around $40m to returns. Long Term debt. This is one of the secret sauces that comprise the Monarch recipe for success and continued appreciation of its shares by an investors just beginning to recognize this gem of a small cap company. To both finance a renovation/expansion program at its Reno flagship as well as the acquisition of the Riviera in Black Hawk (now the Monarch) the company entered into a restated credit facility which increased their borrowing capacity to $250m from $100. Monarch had reduced the $100 by repayment of mandatory $45.5m plus another $35m in voluntary repayments. As of the end of 3Q, the company has used $26.7 m of that line. After completion of the entire Black Hawk expansion by mid 2019, the entire debt will be permanently reduced to $50m and converted into long term debt at Libor plus 1%. In addition, Monarch will have the option to pay down that debt by $500,000 at a time out of its FCF—expected to significantly increase as the 500 room tower in Black Hawk begins producing EBITDA. So the clear implication here is that these guys (The Farahi family) have a congenital aversion to debt and those are the kind of partners you want on any long term investment. A healthy balance sheet and low leverage commitment is part of the recipe here. The other element is savvy marketing to maximize its share of the revived ebullience of the Reno economy due to the rise of tech and manufacturing in the area (Tesla battery factory) as well as in migration from Californians fleeing that state’s tax burdens. In 1996 Monarch’s market share was 3.6%. This year it reached 15.1% directly related to its renovation and expansion programs for the Atlantis Reno property.

Our takeaway: Here you have a still under the radar casino gem that is throwing off good cash flow in Reno as it meticulously proceeds step by step to build and expand its Colorado property. We’ve talked with all our Colorado sources who concur that the market room demand there is underserved and the debut of Monarch’s tower should produce very high occupancies and ADRs from the getgo.

To us, even at its seemingly rich trade today, this company still has lots of runway ahead. Continued earnings growth at the flagship, sustained performance in the Colorado property—without the rooms, spa, pool and dining additions. Add to that our feeling that even before the completion in 2019 of the Black Hawk facility, the company will set its sights on a third market. These guys are turtles, not rabbits, they are slow and steady in pace but they always win the race.

You want to continue to be, or remain, their partners.

Publisher’s note: All my gaming shares are held in a blind trust for my family so as to avoid any potential conflict of interest with consulting clients. Monarch has never been, nor is it now, a client of our company.