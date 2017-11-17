Ford: Turnaround

Ford's (F) price action is reversing higher as innovation and growth excite investors. After years of price decline, Ford is beginning to see success in overseas sales, while also expanding its operations in automated cars. Moreover, the company issues a healthy dividend, benefiting shareholders.

Price Action

Below is a weekly chart of Ford over the last 5 years. The company has been in a long downtrend, wiping out as much as 30% from its market cap over that time. Investors feared that peak auto sales were taking shape, while the company's earnings per share was essentially flat.

Now however, the company is beginning to see rising international sales, with renewed optimism around its push into innovative technologies, leading to a break in its downtrend. CEO Jim Hackett had this to say about Ford's evolution in its most recent earnings call:

"We are fully embracing an evolution brought on by the intersection of powerful computing concepts and the ability to development intelligent capabilities in our vehicles. And these vehicles won't be working in isolation, rather they'll be interacting with an independently smart world."

And

"We describe our strategy as smart vehicles in a smart world. And I will often return to this theme in future discussions about our company. For us, this means that we have a clear path to leverage what we've done well historically as we move toward this optimistic future."

Should the company make good on its investments, Ford's share price could complete its reversal higher, entering a new structural bull market higher

Fundamental Narrative

On top of strong price action, the company is also delivering more promising results. In its most recent quarter, Ford reached important agreements with potential partners in India and China, which could ultimately improve its business in those critical markets, according to management.

In the Asia-Pacific region Ford recorded record profits of $289 million in its automotive business, more than doubling the previous year's results. Moreover, its operating margins in the region also rose to 7.9%, up 3.6 points, signaling the company is increasing its efficiency there. Similar to its North American operations, favorable cost performance drove the profit gain in the Asia-Pacific region. The exciting aspect of sales growth was that it took place in large markets, such as China, India, and Australia, with much more growth potential over coming years.

Aside from strong growth in its international operations, Ford also recently launched a partnership with ride-sharing company Lyft to roll out autonomous vehicles that can move both people and goods in the future.

Management doesn't see this as a moonshot idea either, they are serious about deploying Ford's self-driving vehicles on the ride-services network in large numbers by 2021.

The two companies are currently working together to design software to allow Ford vehicles to communicate with Lyft's smartphone apps, with Ford self-driving test vehicles being connected to Lyft's network. The goal has lofty projections, but could lead to a huge source of future revenue should the venture prove successful.

Dividend Yield

The company's dividend yield is currently at an above market rate, while the payout ratio is not too onerous. At a current dividend yield of around 5%, the yield is nearly 350 basis points above the S&P 500's yield. Additionally, the company's payout ratio is at a reasonable 59%, meaning the dividend is not too much of a burden on current cash flows.

Management spoke of its dividend in its Q2 call with shareholders. The company generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, with management signaling that they were still on track for its guidance on capital spending, pension contributions, as well as full year shareholder distributions.

With shareholder distributions intact, and potentially growing over coming years due to future operational initiatives driving revenue expansion, management looks committed to its current level of payout.

Conclusion

Ford looks attractive at current levels after declining for the last few years. Management is increasing shareholder optimism as it improves its international operations, while also investing in new initiatives, such as automated cars. Additionally, management looks committed to increasing dividend distributions to shareholders, and should be able to afford it due to the company's current payout ratio. Ford is a buy due to its healthy dividend yield, as well as its capital appreciation potential over coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.