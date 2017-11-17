Noble Corp: A Few Bright Spots In A Disappointing Q3

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, premium offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) released its third quarter 2017 earnings results. While these results were certainly not what could be deemed desirable by any stretch of the imagination, they do show the signs that the offshore drilling industry has finally begun to recover from the malaise that it has suffered from over the past several years. As was the case with most offshore drilling contractors over the past few years, Noble Corp. lost money during the quarter, although this loss was not necessarily as bad as the headline numbers would seem to indicate as there were a few mitigating factors involved.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into the actual analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corp’s third quarter 2017 results:

Noble Corp. reported total operating revenues of $266.212 million in the third quarter of 2017. This represents a 30.9% decline over the $385.153 million that it reported in the third quarter of 2016.

The company reported an operating loss of $55.588 million in the quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $2.208 million loss that it reported in the prior year quarter.

Noble’s floating rig fleet achieved 39% utilization in the third quarter of 2017 and its jackup fleet achieved 81% utilization. This compares to 37% and 93% utilization respectively in the second quarter of 2017.

The company was awarded more than $200 million worth of new contracts in the quarter.

Noble Corp. reported a net loss of $97 million in the third quarter of 2017, which works out to $0.40 per diluted share. This compares unfavorably to the company’s $55 million loss in the prior year quarter.

The first thing that a reader perusing the highlights above is certain to notice is that the company’s revenues declined substantially compared to the prior year quarter. This is, admittedly, quite disappointing, as Noble’s contract backlog has not changed over the past year. The reasons for the revenue decline are understandable once we consider the causes of them and the situation in the overall industry, however. The primary cause of the decline is that during the quarter, three of the company’s jackup rigs completed work on their previous contracts. Since only contracted rigs generate revenues, this naturally resulted in the overall company’s top line revenues being lower than in the second quarter of 2017. In addition, Noble Corp’s actively employed rigs received lower bonus payments than in the previous quarter. This will serve to be a further drag on the company’s fourth quarter 2017 results as all three of the rigs that were affected will be idle for the entire fourth quarter whereas they did generate at least some revenue during the third. The Noble Tom Posser jackup rig started work on a new contract in September 2017 so that will partially offset this forward decline but it will not be enough by itself.

Fortunately, Noble has been making admirable progress at maintaining its revenues, at least going forward. As I mentioned in the highlights, Noble managed to secure approximately $200 million worth of new contracts in the third quarter of 2017 alone. This follows similar success by both Ensco plc (ESV) and Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) as I discuss here and here respectively. This comes on the heels of similar success that Noble itself has had over the course of this year. During the first and second quarters of 2017, Noble secured new contracts for its drilling rigs totaling $604 million. This was nearly enough to cover the decline that naturally occurs as the contractor’s rigs perform work. This is illustrated quite well in a presentation that Noble gave back in September 2017.

Source: Noble Corp.

Unfortunately for Noble however, as I have mentioned before, while oil and gas companies have been awarding more contracts to rigs this year than they were over the past few years, the dayrates that have been given under those contracts are very close to cash flow breakeven levels. Thus, the offshore contractor will generate very little, if any, profit. We see the results of this in Noble’s third quarter 2017 results. Despite the fact that Noble’s floater fleet saw its utilization increase to 39% from 37% quarter-over-quarter, the average revenue that Noble generates from any given floating rig actually declined, going from $273,700 per day in the second quarter of 2017 to $253,300 per day in the third. Unfortunately, we are likely to not see a significant increase in dayrates until oil prices begin to break out to the upside.

The fact that dayrates to not appear likely to increase until oil prices do has forced all of the companies in the industry to become efficient. One way that offshore contractors have been doing that is by minimizing downtime on operational rigs. This is important because of the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. A rig only earns its contractually agreed upon dayrate for that time which the rig actually operates and performs drilling services for the customer. It is not compensated for downtime incurred due to breakdowns, maintenance, or any other needed service. In theory then, the way for a drilling contractor to maximize its revenues is to have no downtime. This is impractical however as offshore drilling rigs are highly complicated and sophisticated machines and like all such machines require a certain amount of maintenance to continue functioning. Thus, the key is to minimize the downtime while still ensuring that the rig receives all of the service it requires. Noble has done an excellent job of accomplishing this goal and has been consistently reducing its downtime since the downcycle in the industry began. This chart comes from the aforementioned presentation:

Source: Noble Corp.

As shown above, not only has Noble managed to reduce its overall fleet downtime significantly, it has even managed to outperform its own expectations this year. Thus, investors can rest assured that Noble is doing everything it can to maximize its revenues given the current contracting environment and the current contracts that the company has.

I mentioned in the introduction that the company’s results were not quite as bad as the headline numbers suggest. This is due to the fact that the company’s operating expenses and by extension net income were negatively impacted by two one-time charges that will not reoccur in future quarters. The first of these was a direct result of Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas back in August. At the time that the hurricane made landfall, Noble had two of its semisubmersible rigs cold stacked at a port in Texas, which is a common tactic used by the offshore drilling industry to save money on rigs that are not expected to be in service for an extended period of time. As might be expected, these two rigs were damaged by the storm and this damage cost Noble a total of $14 million to address. While this was certainly a real expense that did result in money leaving Noble’s bank account, we can ignore it when projecting the company’s future as it is unlikely that this event will occur in future quarters. If we do so, we see that Noble would have had a net loss of $87 million or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2017.

The second item that caused a negative impact to the company’s earnings was a writedown related to a PEMEX receivable. Unfortunately, Noble does not explain what this receivable was in either its press release or its earnings conference call. While Noble previously had a large number of jackup rigs working in the Gulf of Mexico for PEMEX, those contracts were completed quite some time ago. As of the current date, Noble does not have any rigs working for PEMEX, as shown here:

Source: Noble Corp.

Thus, it is uncertain exactly what this is. What we do know for certain however is that PEMEX owed $14 million to Noble. As Noble no longer expects that this debt will be paid, accounting rules require the company to remove this debt from its balance sheet and simultaneously take a corresponding charge against its net income to account for the reduction in assets. Thus, this had the effect of increasing the company’s contract drilling services charges by $14 million, which by extension reduced its operating income. Investors should note however that at no time did any money actually leave the company as a result of this, nor is it something likely to recur in the coming quarters. Thus, we can safely discount it. Unfortunately though, Noble still would have reported a loss for the quarter even if both non-recurring items are removed.

Some of my readers know that I have historically considered net income to be a poor measurement of a company’s performance as it is merely an accounting figure that is subject to any number of adjustments. What we really care about is how much cash a company has left after paying all of its bills. If this is a positive number then the company is making money for its shareholders. The metric that we use to measure this is known as free cash flow. Investopedia defines free cash flow thusly,

“Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. Free cash flow is important because it allows a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.”

Interestingly, despite the string of reported losses that the company has been incurring over the past several quarters, culminating in the most recent one, Noble is actually generating positive free cash flow. In the first nine months of 2017, Noble generated positive operating cash flow of $299.080 million and had total capital expenditures of $74.363 million. Thus, the company generated a positive free cash flow of $224.717 million over the period. This is good for investors because it means that the company does not need to do capital raises to survive and also gives it the money to strengthen itself as the offshore drilling market slowly begins to recover.

