Chevron: Red Flags For Dividend

On September 7th, we argued that the necessary economic factors were in place to allow share prices in Chevron Corp. (CVX) to roll higher. Since then, the stock has moved above its long-term resistance levels, validating our forecasts. The sustainability of those moves, however, has become increasingly questionable -- and we are already starting to see downside reversals over the last few weeks. This should signal red flags for long-term investors, as the stock's shaky dividend situation will likely prevent gains (and strengthen arguments for short positions) into next year.

On a year-to-date basis, CVX is trading essentially flat with the stock showing losses of nearly 0.5% during the period. This include the gains that have been posted since the end of July, which were fueled largely by improvements in the underlying price of oil. This was the scenario we were expecting in our previous forecasts, as key macroeconomic metrics like US industrial production figures and GDP have moved into firmer territory throughout 2017. But while this does support the broader demand outlook for the integrated oil companies, Chevron has some specific problems on its own that could prevent the stock from posting further rallies.

Earnings Data: Yahoo Finance

Chevron's most recent earnings report was somewhat encouraging, as the company beat analyst estimates both on the earnings and revenue sides of the equation. But these bright points are not entirely indicative of Chevron's performance history, as the company has posted highly worrisome trends in these areas over the last three years. Further, Chevron's most recent earnings beat should be attributed to the company's asset sales (totaling $675 million) and not to sustainable improvements in core business segments. Ultimately, this suggests that the post-summer gains in the stock price are unlikely to continue and when we add the fact that Chevron's dividend payout ratio continues to hold at elevated levels (above 100%), there is cause for concern if you are long the stock for is attractive yields (currently seen at 3.69%).

USO Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

What should be remembered here is that most of the gains in Chevron have been based on the fact that market valuations in the underlying price of oil. But when we view the United States Oil Fund (USO) on the medium term price histories, we can see that the ETF is coming into trend resistance at current levels and that the moves higher could be vulnerable to reversals on its own. If this did occur, there would be little to prop Chevron at current levels given the fact that the stock is trading at an elevated PE and a troublesome price/free cash flow ratio. The real question going forward is whether or not Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects will generate sufficient free cash flow to continue supporting the dividend. At this stage, there are simply too many uncertainties surrounding the stock to advocate long positions for income investors. Before this can occur, Chevron will need to show an ability to generate enough free cash flow to fund its capital expenditures. But this is something the company has not been able to do since 2014 and there is very little evidence that these trends have changed in 2017.

CVX Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

On the monthly charts, CVX looks to be forming a head-and-shoulders structure that is typically one of the most bearish patterns in technical analysis. There are some arguments on both sides, however, as the right shoulder is higher than the left shoulder and any further rallies from here would ultimately invalidate the pattern. But, at the same time, indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index are bearish (and nearing overbought territory) and this suggests that the potential upside from here should be limited. Aggressive traders can look to sell the stock at current levels but a more conservative approach can be taken using bearish options strategies in CVX as we head into next year. Further rallies in the underlying price of oil could lead to a reassessment of the position but things are unlikely to change enough to turn bullish as there are cheaper energy stocks available in the current environment.

What is your position on Chevron? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.