Lithium Investing: Buy Into The Olaroz-Cauchari Basin

Over the past five years, I have been reporting on Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), an Australian lithium company focused on the development of its flagship lithium brine project located in the Andean Mountain region of Argentina. For a few years, Orocobre was one of a few active lithium companies in Argentina due to the political landscape, which limited exploration activities in the country. In the past two years, exploration and project advancement in the Argentine lithium triangle has absolutely exploded. Today, the region is more active than ever, as dozens of cash-rich, junior lithium exploration companies flock to the region seeking land packages and to advance drilling programs. Soon-to-be lithium producer, Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) has gained traction and is now planning to build out its flagship project at Olaroz-Cauchari. Orocobre has laid out plans to double its lithium production at its flagship project, Olaroz. However, it can be extremely difficult for individual investors to weave their way through technical documents, financial statements, drilling reports, government motivations, and other complicated items which should impact an educated investment. Some investors can certainly manage to dive deep into completing due diligence but could prove to be challenging for other individuals. An investment approach which I have taken is to invest in the entire Olaroz-Cauchari basin which provides maximum exposure to the region while diversifying the investment holdings.

There are three active companies in the Olaroz-Cauchari basin which are Orocobre, Lithium Americas, and Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF). Lithium carbonate extracted from the basin has the chemistry to meet the technical requirements for lithium battery products, and the large resource located at this basin makes it a critical long-term asset for the global lithium supply chain. This specific basin has attracted investments from a major Asian industrial trading house, Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:TYHOF) and one of the largest global battery material companies, Ganfeng Lithium. In addition, Lithium Americas entered an agreement to sell a portion of its Olaroz-Cauchari project to SQM (NYSE:SQM), which is a global leader in the production of lithium carbonate. This move allowed Lithium Americas to secure the technical expertise of building and operating a lithium brine asset, something that the company lacks. Lastly, in 2017, Advantage Lithium purchased a non-core land package at Cauchari from Orocobre and has since invested over $5 million in exploration activities. There has been considerable buildup in the region over the past year as the companies move to increase output of high-quality lithium carbonate from the basin.

With few other regions in the world housing such a large proven reserve of lithium with firm capital behind the projects, it is clear to understand why investments continue to flow into these companies. For a number of reasons, I have been accumulating positions within these companies and intend to hold them over the next years, as we are at the being of a very long bull market for lithium. The bull market is being driven by a ramp-up in the battery manufacturing industry to support the shift to electric transportation and stationary energy storage applications. Investors who are seeking to own individual stocks in the lithium production market should strongly consider investing in a diversified manner by owning shares in all three companies.

November 2017 - Trucks at Olaroz moving supply into the facility

Argentina’s populist government deterred investment

Despite the Olaroz-Cauchari basin long touted as holding high volumes of battery grade lithium, the region was not developed for political reasons. The previous populist government in Argentina deterred foreign investment as it became difficult for junior companies to operate in the country. This was especially true for junior mining and exploration companies seeking to enter the Argentine resources industry. Between high levels of inflation, currency control, and the extreme difficulty to move all forms of capital in and out of the country, companies were deterred from investing into Argentina's future. For companies such as Orocobre, which was the only company to successfully develop a new lithium brine in Argentina, the process became extremely difficult. The company incurred significant delays in both production start-up timelines and construction cost overrun (see: Orocobre - The Road to Lithium Production in Argentina).

Orocobre and Toyota Tsusho Corporation managed to complete the project under the former populist government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, although it was not a common theme throughout the industry. In fact, the investment led by Orocobre and Toyota likely represents the vast majority of investment into the Argentine lithium industry pre-2016.

Argentina’s Macri moves to attract foreign investment

Argentina's new business friendly leader Mauricio Macri has worked aggressively to attract investment into the overall economy, which has spurred activity in the lithium exploration and production markets. Political economic actions allowed for more favorable currency controls which devaluated the value of the Peso and started to shift towards scrapping export taxes. There have also been favorable actions towards maintaining and accessing information on land claims, harmonizing tax regulations, and standard royalty rates along, which is clearly making it easier for exploration and existing mining companies to shorten development and construction timelines. The overall impact is that the world can expect some relief in the years ahead to bring meaningful lithium capacity to market.

Overlooking the central train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Orocobre and Toyota lead the way in the Olaroz-Cauchari Basin

The company is best known as the only lithium exploration company to bring a Greenfield lithium project to market in over 20 years. The capital cost of the project was in the $230 million range and was built with an annual design capacity of 17,500T of battery grade lithium carbonate. Part of the company’s success is attributed to its ability at an early stage in the project life cycle to attract Toyota Tsusho as a project partner. In 2012, Toyota Tsusho Corporation entered a definitive shareholders' agreement with Orocobre on the Olaroz Project (Seeking Alpha: Toyota's Lithium-Based Future), which gave Toyota Tsusho a 25% interest. Toyota Tsusho, which is one of Japan's leading global trading houses, is 22% owned by Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and 11% owned by Toyota Industries (OTCPK:TYIDY). Toyota Tsusho brought financial backing which greatly assisted in financing the project and also played a critical role in marketing the lithium carbonate produced at Olaroz.

During FY2017, the companies first full year of production, total output summed to approximately 11,500t LCE, which is short of the nameplate capacity. The company has indicated to shareholders that the vast majority of the start-up bottlenecks at Olaroz are now in the past. It is expected that the company will begin to reach near nameplate capacity towards the end of FY2018, representing year-over-year growth in annual production. An increase in annual production to around nameplate capacity could result in higher revenues and lower cost of production.

Lithium carbonate awaits shipment at Olaroz

With ramp-up to full production capacity well underway, the company has announced that it will expand Olaroz to include a second stage. First, annual lithium carbonate output at the Olaroz project will double to 35,000t LCE. Second, a 10,000 t/year lithium hydroxide plant in Japan will be built in an attempt to move the company further upstream. Third, the proposed annual product mix of lithium carbonate would be 17,500t battery grade from its existing operations, 17,500t industrial grade, of which 9,000t would be allocated to supply the upcoming hydroxide plant in Japan. Developments around the three-stage Phase 2 expansion are well underway, with both the Argentine and Japanese activities expected to deliver meaning production in calendar year 2019. The increased production at Olaroz is pegged with a total cost of $160 million, which will be financed by Orocobre and Toyota.

Enter: Lithium America, SQM, and Ganfeng

In early 2016, SQM, a top global lithium producer operating in Chile, jumped into the Argentina market by acquiring a 50% share in Lithium Americas project at Cauchari-Olaroz. SQM purchased the 50% ownership stake in Minera Exar SA, the local operating business of Lithium Americas, for a net cash consideration of $25 million. Since the transaction close, the companies have moved forward to update definitive feasibility study with the objectives to outline a plan for 40,000t LCE per year. Cauchari-Olaroz is projected to be the world's 3rd largest lithium brine resource with permits for construction and development in hand.

Early in 2017, Lithium Americas, a lithium exploration company focused its flagship lithium project located at the Cauchari lithium salar, was able to make significant headway towards production. After years of stalled activity due to an unfavorable Argentina political landscape, the company was finally successful in recruiting Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng as a project partner. Established in 2000, the Ganfeng group is the largest integrated lithium producer in China, with a total annual capacity of 30,000 T per annum of LCE. Ganfeng's products include lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, lithium fluoride, and lithium chloride.

Entrance to the Minera Exar JV project at Olaroz-Cauchari

Advantage Lithium draws additional investment

In March 2018, Orocobre and Advantage Lithium announced the completion of sale of certain non-core exploration Argentine properties to Advantage Lithium. In consideration for the land package, Advantage issued over 46 million common shares to Orocobre, the retention of 25% in the project and a royalty fee on production. In the first half of 2017, the company was successful in closing a $20 million financing round, which is dedicated to advancing the Cauchari property. Based on a projected 2018-19 budget of $7–10 million, the company is well capitalized to produce a Feasibility Study. The company recently announced that it had reached the $5 million expenditure target at Cauchari, earning the company a 75% interest in the project. The company is well capitalized with over US$12 million cash in the bank and little short-term debt, which ensures the company can smoothly complete drilling through the end of the year. The ongoing program has drilled positive results during October and November, which is unsurprising as the property straddles the Lithium Americas Cauchari property. Advantage Lithium is fully funded with the right partners in place and strategically positioned in the heart of the lithium triangle.

