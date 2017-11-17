Biotech Forum Daily Digest: What Heron's FDA Approval Means

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a look at Heron Therapeutics after its FDA approval last week below.

After falling some 10% in the last month, small biotech names rallied just under two percent yesterday in trading. We will see if this was just a dead cat bounce or a bottom in coming days.

The small cap sector has seen too many secondary offerings and not enough M&A activity in the space recently. However, if the tax bill is passed I expect a robust M&A market in 2018. Drug/Pharma giants have hundreds of billions of dollars ‘stranded’ in their overseas operations. They also have a dearth of organic growth right now. These stalwarts desperately need to replenish their pipelines and find new growth engines.

Shareholders of Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) had a rough go of it Wednesday. The stock lost some 40% during the trading day. The company announced that five deaths had occurred in its Phase 3 program of Parkinson's disease candidate tozadenant. This is a big setback for Acorda, which has halted studies. The company was counting on tozadenant to be a significant future growth driver. The fatalities were caused by sepsis, including four cases of agranulocytosis, the absence of infection-fighting white blood cells, that were possibly treatment-related.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) got a bit of a pop in another down day for biotech Wednesday. The company announced that the FDA has approved is compound MEPSEVII. This is the first medicine approved for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS 7) also known as Sly syndrome. This is a rare disease found in only one of approximately a quarter million newborns. The drug candidate had Orphan Drug and Fast Track status prior to approval.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) also won a key FDA approval for its compound Hemlibra to treat Hemophilia A. The drug is designed to bring together factor IXa and factor X proteins to restore the blood clotting process. Hemlibra will have an eye popping cost of almost $500K for the first year. I have seen peak sales estimates of up to $5 billion for this compound, but Reuters recently put peak sales at approximately a third of those levels.

Not surprisingly given Acorda Therapeutics' trial setback, analysts are jumping ship on this name. At least eight analyst firms have either reiterated or downgraded Hold or Sell ratings since the company's announcement tank the stock including Oppenheimer and Jefferies. Cowen & Co. seems to be the lone brave soul on Acorda reissuing its Buy rating and $30 price target.

The shares of Egalet (EGLT), which have been crushed over the past year; rose almost 40% in trading yesterday. The company published results from a Phase 3 study for its compound Egalet-002. Data showed this opioid to be safe and well-tolerated with the incidence of adverse events consistent with an extended-release oxycodone. This moved Cantor Fitzgerald to assign a new Buy rating and $7 price target on the shares.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) after seeing little analyst activity in 2017, gets a couple of analyst 'shout outs' this week. Oppenheimer ($12 price target) assigns a Buy rating on the name yesterday. This follows Wednesday's Buy reiteration over at H.C. Wainwright ($18 price target). Oppenheimer's analyst noted a recent meeting management as one reason for his optimism

Strongbridge reported sales/earnings and provided an investor update on November 14. Subsequently, we spent time with management (CEO/CFO) on the road meeting with investors. Both events have heightened our conviction (see recent initiation thesis), and we expect 2018 to be fruitful. On the earnings call, SBBP disclosed that 80 new start forms had been generated for Keveyis (30 at 2Q17 call), above our expectations of 20-30, while cash burn decreased sequentially. It was encouraging to learn that the conversion cycle (start form to revenue generation) is only ~4 weeks for the majority of patients with a minimal prior authorization burden. We adjust our 4Q17 estimates to reflect launch trends and long-term COGS to reflect the Taro supply agreement, and stay bullish."

Our sister publication, The Busted IPO Forum, recently did a 'deep dive' on this small cap concern.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) garnered an important FDA approvallas Friday. The stock has not reflected this yet as A) The shares had a decent run up into the expected approval and B) The biotech sector has been very weak over the past few weeks up to a relief rally today. Let's take a look at the approval and what it could mean for Heron's longer term prospects (we will let the day traders worry about the hourly movements of these sort of high beta equities) in today's Spotlight feature.

To recap, the FDA Friday approved Heron's intravenously administered CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy in adult patients. Aprepitant is a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist. Merck (MRK) markets both the oral and IV versions of aprepitant under the brand name EMEND.

This is a significant market. EMEND did $549 million in sales for Merck in FY2016 and has racked up $413 million in revenue this year for the first three quarters of the year. While CINVANTI does not come in an oral version, it has one potentially significant advantage to EMEND. This compound doesn’t contain polysorbate 80. This substance can can cause allergic reactions—including anaphylaxis—and infusion-site reactions. For more on how this could allow CINVANTI to make inroads in this market, click here for recent article by another SA contributor on that subject.

In addition, it complements the company's other drug in this space SUSTOL very nicely. SUSTOL addresses another pathway of chemo-induced nausea and vomiting. Given this, the compound will be targeting the same specialists within the same sales force structure. This should ensure a solid rollout of CINVANTI and improve margins overall as well. SUSTOL was approved in August of 2016 and hit the market in October of that year. Full year sales of SUSTOL should be in the range of $25 million to $30 million for FY2017.

Analyst Commentary:

Oppenheimer ($27 price target), Noble Financial and Mizuho Securities ($28 price target) all reiterated or assigned Buy ratings to HRTX on the day of FDA approval. Oppenheimer's analyst had this to say about Heron post approval:

The FDA approved HRTX’s Cinvanti, a NK-1 antagonist, for the prevention of acute and delayed CINV in patients undergoing MEC and HEC regimens. We believe Cinvanti is a nice addition to HRTX’s existing CINV franchise which consists of Sustol, a 5HT3 antagonist, and makes HRTX the only company that markets two single-agent injectable CINV products with both mechanism of actions used to treat CINV. While we believe approval was mostly factored in, the news further validates HRTX’s ability to get products through the FDA on to the market. The news is a nice positive though, our conviction for HRTX lies with HTX-011’s potential in post-op pain and we expect shares to inflect on positive results from its Phase 3 studies in 1H18"

Verdict:

I have a full position in Heron. I obviously like the company's prospects long term. However, I do see the possibility of a secondary offering in the near future. The company ended the third quarter with just $74 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet with another ~$29 million in accounts receivable. The company is burning approximately $35 million to $40 million a quarter in cash.

If the stock dips on a secondary offering, I will add some shares to my core stake at that time. For those new to HRTX, buying a half stake now and the other half after the secondary might make sense. A Buy-Write strategy could also work here, closing the option premium for pennies on the dollar if/when the equity dips on a secondary announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGLT,HRTX,RARE,SBBP.

