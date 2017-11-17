China's Strength Will Keep U.S. Out Of Recession

The global markets are sizzling once again much to the surprise of many economists. After a severe setback in 2015, the bourses of several leading countries of Asia and Europe have rebounded in stellar fashion in the last two years. The road to recovery for the global market has been surprisingly sanguine, and this holds forth some positive implications for the U.S. economy going forward, as we'll discuss here.

A growing number of analysts are predicting that the U.S. may enter recession at some point within the next 12-18 months. The alarmists have been trumpeting the flattening of the Treasury yield curve as a recession warning signal. However, China's comeback since emerging from the 2015 global market decline has had the serendipitous side effect of strengthening the U.S. economy. If anyone needs another reason as to why the U.S. won't experience a recession next year, you can add this one to the growing list.

Most impressive for the 12-18 month global economic outlook has been the recovery in the leader of the overseas markets, China. After experiencing a speculative bubble in 2015 followed by a crash, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index bottomed in early 2016 and launched an impressive turnaround. The new bull market for China stocks served as a harbinger for China's improving economic fortunes as well as an indicator for the improvement of the global economy's health.

Indeed, China's stock market is for many analysts an important barometer of global economy, and for good reason: it has traditionally served as a leading and/or coincident indicator of the country's industry sector. As well, it has served to track the demand for several important industrial commodities, including steel and copper.

The graph shown here is the two-year performance of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which tracks the performance of some of China's largest publicly traded companies. As such, it serves as an excellent proxy for the overall trend of China's equity broad market. In this graph the FXI price line is shown against the price of copper. Both are closely correlated with copper often leading the way for China's stock market. A rising copper price is a bullish indicator for not only China's economy, but for the health of the global economy as well since it reflects the growth of global industry.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Steel is another commodity which correlates very closely with China's stock market. Steel prices also reflect increased industrial production since China and other global markets bottomed in early 2016. Recessions don't begin with steel and copper prices showing this much strength. The rally in steel prices off the 2015 lows tells the story of a global economy which is becoming increasingly healthy heading into 2108. Indeed, steel prices have established some longer-term forward momentum that won't be easily reversed in the coming months.

Source: https://tradingeconomics.com

China's economic progress can also be seen in the country's increasing demand for energy. China's demand for liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG), for instance, has grown at a 45% year-over-year clip lately according to Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy Inc. Fusco was interviewed in the Nov. 6 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek, and he indicated that the strong growth of the global economy in just the last year and a half has led to an increase in his company's central offices in several major Asian cities alone.

In 2009, China overtook the U.S. as the world's biggest energy user. While some pundits pointed out that the country's energy demand appeared to be slowing between 2013 and 2016, its energy use continues to increase as its economic fortunes revive. While China is trying to move to a less industrial-based economy, the energy demands of industry will still command a large share of the country's total energy use. As such, its voracious demand for coal, oil, and LNG will provide a strong stimulus to the global economy, including nations which export these products like the U.S. In fact, already in the last few months U.S. exports of LNG to China have surged.

There's another element to China's comeback story worth mentioning. Historically, China's stock market has served as a leading indicator for the U.S. stock market. For instance, as early as February 2008 China's stock market as reflected by the Shanghai Composite Index warned that the global economy was facing a dire challenge and was declining precipitously ahead of the S&P 500 Index (SPX). China stocks were also the first to bottom in late 2008, several months ahead of the SPX. China's stock market also broke down two months before the SPX did in the summer of 2015 to herald the onset of the global market decline that year. So China's market has important implications for not only the U.S. economy, but for U.S. equities as well.

Yet there's another factor worth noting in this inter-market relationship. Whenever China's equity market underperforms the U.S. market for an extended period, as it has done in recent years (see FXI vs. SPX graph below), the next significant correction in U.S. equities normally doesn't happen until China's large-cap stocks (as reflected in the FXI) close the gap and exceed the performance of the SPX. Currently the FXI is still below its 2015 price peak and still has some ground to cover before we enter that potential danger zone. For now, though, the intermediate-term outlook for U.S. equities is still benign while China's interim stock market outlook is also still bullish.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The main consideration, however, is that China's two-year performance in terms of its equity market and its economy has been quite strong. This carries a strongly positive implication for the U.S. economy in 2018 even as many investors fret about a potential recession due to a flattening yield curve. China's stock market, along with the performance of the major industrial commodities mentioned here, argues against this proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.