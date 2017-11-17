New Technology Breakthroughs And Issues In Energy Production

Sophisticated simulations, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications can save companies time and money by allowing them better pre-drill planning.

Failure presents unique problems for large oil companies and so is a nontrivial issue in adopting new technologies or practices.

Internet of Things

The computer revolution has led to faster computing, much more connection, and now use of big data, computer-human interaction, and cloud computing, this last bringing limitless scalability. The organizing and interpreting of telemetry, of sensors, holds much promise.

Billionaire Thomas Siebel, CEO of private company C3 IoT, estimates there are 19 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices - sensors mainly. At Tudor Pickering Holt's Disruption conference, Siebel noted “everything from your watch to your refrigerator is becoming a computer.” Moreover, as the number of sensors grows, the implications of networking these devices grow even faster since according to Metcalfe's Law, the power of a network is equal to the square of the number of its nodes.

Cars, industrial machines, manufacturing lines, and appliances of all types are equipped with sensors. One of the best uses for organizing and interpreting these sensors is predictive maintenance - fixing something before it breaks. Unplanned downtime can be expensive, hazardous, or both. Energy applications include electric power grids, pipelines, refineries, petrochemical plants, and drilling.

French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) estimates it will invest 1.5 billion euros to expand IoT applications among its dozens of business lines.

Also, for example, Australia's Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGY) cites its better use of well sensors in providing real-time data to make much faster decisions.

What Energy Companies Need from New Technology

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Technology Ventures serves as a bridge between the major company and start-up tech companies according to its president, Barbara Burger. Ms. Burger emphasizes that the cost of failure for major oil companies is high in terms of safety and health, and so they cannot justify applying unproven tech. Moreover, because Chevron is large, it needs large-scale service and reliability, something start-ups typically can’t deliver in part because of their funders’ requirements that they cash out in just a few years.

Another Chevron requirement is comprehensive data security.

The company looks for "hard tech” like materials, inspection, surveillance, and equipment capable of operating in harsh environments.

To also meet the needs of oil and gas producers, established oilfield service providers like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have their own in-house research groups.

Other Application Issues of New Tech to Energy

Data quality is better above ground than below ground, but below ground is obviously the focus for oil and gas production according to Sean Ebert of Altira.

While tech companies have plenty of capital, they typically don’t have the petroleum engineering talent to interface with the energy industry. Indeed, human capital - experienced labor of all kinds - is in particularly short supply throughout the oilfield right now, according to many operators. Experienced frack crews and truck drivers are in particular demand.

Ayata and Novi Labs are both headquartered in Austin, Texas. Both offer pre-drill optimization, allowing companies to experiment digitally to find the best “recipes” for hundreds of variables. At a time when investors are requiring high returns on capital rather than growth at any cost, it's been said that the field is the most expensive lab. For example, designing optimal well spacing to prevent interference ahead of time, or fine-tuning sand loading to avoid excessive pressure pumping costs before contracting for sand, is important for all oil and gas producers.

Clearly, tech companies are developing more projects with energy companies, and energy companies from drillers to utilities benefit from new technology through cost savings and/or by better meeting customer needs.

