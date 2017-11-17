10% Distribution Player That You Must Avoid

On September 7, 2017, I published an article about why you should consider cutting ties with EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK). Since then, the stock has fallen by 9%. In this article, I am still arguing for more downside. If you have not taken action in your long position, read carefully.

Why do I believe that ENLK is in a weak position?

The main concern I have with ENLK continues to be its ability to cover the distributions. For the first nine months of 2017, the company had a distributable cash flow of $457.4 million, and it made distributions for $452.3 million. The distribution coverage dropped to 1.01 from 1.07 since 3Q1016, Figure 1. Although some investors claim that MLPs should distribute as much as possible, I am not in favor of companies distributing all the cash. Sometimes investors are not aware that the general partner has the sole discretion to establish cash reserves. Since the company began offering distributions, the distribution coverage has been falling steadily, Figure 2.

Figure 1. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data extracted from the 10-Q forms from 3Q2014, 3Q2015, 3Q2016, and 3Q2017.

Figure 2. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data used from table in Figure 1.

This situation has led to the company not having the cash to expand projects or to take new ventures. Analyzing the statement of cash flows provide hints about the future of the company. I want to direct your attention to a significant event that happened in 3Q2017. Since 3Q2014, the company had generated enough cash from operations to cover the capital expenditures for the first nine months of the year, Figure 3 and Figure 4. However, in 3Q2017, the company had a cash deficit for the first time of $122 million. In the end, the net cash flow was still positive due to a sale of fixed assets and issuance of class C shares. Evidently, ENLK is not operating on a sustainable path. Unless the management deploys a strategy within the next six months, I see more equity dilution.

Figure 3. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data extracted from the 10-K forms from 2010 to 2016 and the 10-Q form from 3Q2017.

Figure 4. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data from table in Figure 3.

My expectations for ENLK in the next twelve months

It is clear that ENLK is having issues with cash management. Therefore, I expect ENLK to follow the majority of the gas and oil streamers in slashing distributions. The present business model is not justifiable. This will cause the share price to plummet.

Another interesting phenomenon that is occurring in ENLK is a decoupling from the commodities. ENLK gathers, transports and processes natural gas. Therefore, one may think that there a strong correlation between the price of natural gas, which is a proxy for demand, and the price of ENLK. However, the stock is more correlated to crude oil. I am not sure about the reason, but you cannot deny the high correlation, Figure 5.

From 2014 to early 2016, the stock followed the crude oil price action almost perfectly. When crude oil found support, ENLK also bounced. However, I see an interesting decoupling since mid-2017. The West Texas crude oil barrel has appreciated from $45 to $55. Meanwhile, ENLK is down from $18.50 to $14.85. Therefore, if ENLK is weak as crude oil rises, I do not want to think about what will happen to ENLK’s price-per-share if crude oil prices lose ground.

Figure 5. Source: YCharts

Analyst’s recommendations

According to Factset, 12 analysts gave recommendations between November 1 and November 9. The stock has three buy ratings and nine hold ratings. The mean target price is $18.44 representing a potential 24.2%. However, in this case, I think that analysts are far too optimistic about this company.

My two cents

ENLK continues to have a poor strategy regarding distribution coverage. Moreover, ENLK is not generating sufficient cash from operations to cover the capital expenditures. Lastly, there is a decoupling from crude oil as ENLK continues to fall. I see two outcomes within the next twelve months. One result is that the company issues shares further. The other outcome is that ENLK cuts its distributions. Both will leave investors with substantial losses. In brief, ENLK is a good short play.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.