Capricor May Offer 'HOPE' To DMD Patients

This article takes a closer look at the results, both the clearly positive and the not-so-clear, but encouraging ones.

Capricor presented the results of HOPE (the Halt cardiomyOpathy ProgreEssion)-Duchenne Trial at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions on Nov 15, 2017. The HOPE-Duchenne trial was a phase1/2a randomized, open label trial of 25 DMD patients, ages 12-22 years. It was a safety trial with 2 main exploratory efficacy end points which were measured by cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and upper limb performance.

For anyone who is not familiar with DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy), please read my other article. Affecting approximately 1 in every 3500 boys, DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood. The disease is caused by an absence of an important muscle protein called dystrophin, which leads to progressive muscle degeneration. Most DMD patients lose the ability to walk between ages 12 and 15.

The causes of death in DMD are a result of respiratory infections or cardiomyopathy (diseases of the heart muscle). The later is where Capricor’s CAP-1002 (cardiosphere-derived cell therapy) can be potentially beneficial, providing it can show efficacy in slowing or reversing heart failure in DMD patients.

I want to highlight the trial results under two subheadings, the clearly positive, and the not-so-clear, but encouraging.

The Clearly Positive

Safety outcomes are encouraging.

According to the company’s SEC filing:

CAP-1002 was generally safe and well-tolerated in the HOPE trial. There was no significant difference in the incidence of treatment emergent adverse events in either group. There were no early study discontinuations due to adverse events. (Slide 9, AHA presentation.)

Statistically significant treatment effect resulting in a reduced myocardial scar at 12 months.

(Source: Slide 11, AHA presentation)

At 12 months, those treated with CAP-1002 had a mean 7.1% reduction in scar size, in contrast to a mean increase of 4.8% in the usual care group, a difference that achieved statistical significance (p=0.03).

Statistically significant improved motor function among a sub-group

(Source: Slide 15, AHA presentation)

At 12 months, among the lower-functioning (sicker, weaker) patients, an improved motor function in 8/9 (89%) of the CAP-1002 treated patients as compared to 0/4 (0%) of the usual care participants was reported. The difference was statistically significant (p=0.007).

The above are clearly positive results that showed the safety outcome of CAP-1002 and early evidence of efficacy. Now, the not-so-clear, but encouraging positive results.

The Not-So-Clear, But Encouraging

The MRI results of regional systolic wall thickening.

(Source: Slide 12, AMA presentation)

Unlike the reduced scar size, these results were not as definite. The only statistically-significant difference (benefit) was observed in the systolic thickening of the inferior wall at 6 month (p=0.04).

The results of PUL (Performance of the Upper Limb) of the overall trial group.

(Source: Slide 13, AHA presentation).

There is no statistically significant efficacy (treatment benefit) reported in this measurement.

Discussion

It is definitely a positive phase 1/2a trial, given the primary goal was to study the safety, with exploratory efficacy end points. However, as is shown above, there were also some data (treatment benefits) that though positive, were not statistically significant and need further trials to confirm the benefits.

Therefore, it is premature, to the point of erroneous, for investors to be speculating with unbridled enthusiasm about a huge price increase based on a positive trial results. Indeed, on Monday (Nov 13), there was a significant price increase (over 11%) with a greater than normal volume (5.9M).

On StockTwit, investors were posting comments such as: CAPR has a DMD cure; news of an FDA approval; news of a Priority Review Voucher is immanent; the stock will shoot up to $10 to $12 before the presentation. Subsequently when the expected (or hoped) increase did not take place in the following days, equally fervent comments were posted (e.g. the stock is a junk; the company is a scam; the market is rigged; it’s a pump-and-dump scheme). It seems that both sentiments were market irrationality, that were not rooted in an accurate understanding of the science or the clinical progress of the company.

Currently, Sarepta’s Exodys 51 is the only approved DMD treatment, which covers about 13% of patients. It was approved under the process called ‘accelerated approval’. Under the conditions of its approval, Sarepta was required to conduct a further confirmation trial to prove its efficacy. This trial is on-going with the topline results due out in 2019.

Recently, PTCT received the FDA’s CRL for their DMD treatment, Ataluren, due to insufficient efficacy data to support its NDA. One should note that in their phase 3 trial results, PTCT also reported statistically significant treatment benefits in a sub-group, though in the overall study population, the benefit was not statistically significant.

One more thing to note is that among these 3 potential DMD treatments (PTCT, CATB, CAPR), different measurements of efficacy were agreed by the FDA in their trials, which makes a direct comparison impossible. This perhaps indicates some flexibility on the part of the FDA, to consider each treatment (each trial) specifically when they agreed to use different measurement of efficacy. However, this should not be misunderstood as the FDA having no requirement of proof of efficacy in the DMD indication.

Looking forwards to the HOPE-2 trial, the company has covered its design in slide 16 of their AHA presentation, and the company's SEC filing:

The patients: both documents indicated that similar patient population will be studied The method of delivery: both documents indicated that intravenous delivery with multiple treatments over several months will be used in HOPE-2 trial. Please note that this will be a change of protocol from HOPE-1, which was by one-time intracoronary delivery. The efficacy end point: the AHA presentation indicated that HOPE-2 will evaluate skeletal and cardiac muscle function, similar to HOPE-1. However, in the SEC filing, ‘the primary efficacy analysis will be driven by changes in skeletal muscle function as assessed by the PUL’. The SEC filing did not include the cardiac muscle function. This omission is surprising, given the fact that this is the most positive and significant treatment benefit observed in HOPE-1, while skeletal muscle function, though seeing a clear benefit in a subgroup (sicker patients), was not statistically significant in the overall trial group.

As of September 30, 2017, the Company's cash, and cash equivalents totaled approximately $13.9 million. The company reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Capricor believes that its current financial resources should be sufficient to fund its operations and meet its financial obligations through the third quarter of 2018 based on the Company's current projections.

In Conclusion

Given the positive safety outcome and early promising efficacy results, Capricor’s CAP-1002 has the potential to complete its clinical and regulatory development successfully. If so, it will be a safe and effective treatment for advanced DMD patients, especially in its effects in slowing heart failure in DMD patients, due to its efficacy in reducing heart scarring.

In the successful scenario, the average target price for CAPR among the market analysts reports is $10.25. Therefore, the upside is considerable with the current price of $2.20 (close price on Nov 16, 2017). The most significant risks include, but are not limited to, future trials in this indication not repeating the same positive results as seen in HOPE-1; and a dilution due to financing by secondary equity offer in the near to medium term.

