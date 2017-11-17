PayPal: The Growth Is Not Finished

By Oisin Breen, Research

In previous articles, we have run the rule over two payment processing companies, Visa (V), up 25% since publication, and Vantiv (VNTV), down -1.5% since publication. These articles suggested both offer potentially excellent long-term returns.

In this article, the focus is PayPal (PYPL), which is a similarly interesting long holding. The increasing volume of the company's partnerships with banks and credit card companies is bearing fruit, and peer-to-peer payment service Venmo could well be a real bullseye for PayPal, especially given increasing user numbers and a new merchant revenue stream coming online.

PayPal has had a strong year - PYPL Share Price 1 Year - Source: Bloomberg

If you were long on PayPal over the past year, the firm's current share price of $74.49 has netted you a cool 91.29% return. November price targets from 24 analysts suggest the stock is likely to stabilise around the $76 mark (+2%) within the next 12 months. Such a rise represents rather slim pickings in terms of a return from an investment in the $89bn market-cap firm; however, there is an argument to be made that PayPal's share price growth is not over yet.

The Financial State

Outperforming EPS Estimates. PayPal EPS + Forecasts Q4 '16 - Q1 '18. Source: WSJ

PayPal is in excellent financial health. The company's most recent October earnings call showed that Q3 revenues of $3.24bn were up 22%, whilst EPS climbed 31% year over year. The firm's free cash flow was extremely healthy, and up 36%, and payment volumes topped $114bn (+29%). Active account gain stood at 8.2m monthly active users (MAU), an increase of 88% year over year, and 3% overall. The number of transactions each individual user performed also jumped, by 9% year over year, to 32.8 transactions.

Overall, the California-based company has seen total payment volume rise steadily quarter by quarter over the past two years. Promisingly this figure is backed strongly by mobile growth (+54%), and peer to peer growth (+21%), inclusive of the rising Venmo platform, and Venmo itself saw the volume of transactions made on the platform climb by 93% to a total of $9.4bn in Q3.

Climbing Payment Volumes '16-'17. Source: Seeking Alpha/PayPal

Comparing each quarter on a year-over-year basis, PayPal's operating income has risen steadily. Q3, for instance, saw 32% growth in the firm's non-GAAP operating income. PayPal's asset base of $7bn demonstrates the company's prudence and fitness, and its engagement in targeted M&A activity shows that the firm is not content to rest on its laurels, with TIO Networks and Swift Financial the most recent acquisitions.

Forward guidance for the full year 2017 is positive, with growth expected to average 20%, and EPS to come in at $1.88 (+63%). Bolstering the positive angle further, revenue guidance has been raised by $105m. Furthermore, PayPal's outlook for 2018 targets revenue and transaction growth again in the 20% range.

Solid Financials - PayPal Annual Net Income – 5 Years. Source: WSJ

The outlook is bullish. PayPal has little to no debt, and its five-year EPS figures have increased by a yearly average of 43.5%, although admittedly, this figure is massaged by the significant recovery from an EPS fall to $0.34 three years ago, to $1.00 two years ago. The payments firm has posted an earnings surprise in three of the past four quarters, with the average level of surprise being 6.11%. Profit margins are consistent over the past three years at an average of just over 10%, and the fact that revenue growth continues to outpace earnings growth suggests that a long-term earnings rise remains on the cards. With such strong financial data, the firm's 55.94 P/E Ratio [TTM] might seem cheap in the long run.

Still Climbing. PayPal Quarterly Net Income. Source: WSJ

The Growth Thesis

PayPal Performance Outstrips Broader Internet Software Market. Source: Yahoo

A large number of analysts, given recent price targets, seem to think that PayPal is set to go through a period of consolidation in share price terms, but there is a counter-argument. Such an argument is built upon several considerations that appear to stand PayPal in good stead.

Firstly, the digital payment space is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 33.4% and is predicted to rise above $3tn in value by 2022. In this space, PayPal has two significant advantages. One is its currently strong market position, whilst the second is the fact that the company's long e-commerce history, for instance, its early adoption by Amazon (AMZN), means that PayPal has a large body of long-term users who are comfortable with the platform, happy to continue using it, and in no real hurry to change their habits.

Given the rule of preferential attachment that governs all networks, whereby areas of already strong connection will receive more new connections than areas of weak connection, PayPal's status as an incumbent will certainly attract new users as the market grows.

PayPal's Customer-base Continues to Follow an Upward Trajectory. Source: Seeking Alpha/PayPal

Secondly, to borrow video game parlance, the millennial demographic is slowly levelling up in terms of its wealth and assets. Their investments are beginning to yield a harvest, and thus the millennial market is becoming more powerful. This is, of course, boosted by their rising access to inherited funds. Furthermore, alongside their technological know-how, what is often said to characterise millennial consumers and investors is simplicity and caution in their financial dealings.

PayPal, already reputable and established, yet also efficient and tech-driven, fits the bill as a service suited to this millennial market. Streamlined services with a high-level of mobile access and the ability to access all your accounts in one digital wallet is very much what the millennial market wants.

Stephens Analyst Brett Huff highlights the appeal of PayPal. Source: Barron's

Thirdly, PayPal is pursuing a growth strategy in emerging markets, which, in terms of the online payments market, are expected to grow strongly. One example of this is the growth predicted by BNY Mellon in remittances sent from the “Global West” to the “Global South.” Such remittances alone are likely to grow at a rate of 8.6% per year. An example of PayPal's expansion into emerging markets can be found in India, where the firm has launched its own domestic operation in order to capture the booming merchant market.

To these ends, PayPal has also partnered with both the Indian government and state-owned banks. Should the firm succeed, trade body GSMA and the Boston Consulting Group suggest that PayPal stands a strong chance of profiting from an Indian digital payments market expected to reach $500bn in value over the next few years, with non-cash payments anticipated to make up 40% of total consumer payments.

Sign them Up! - PayPal's 2-Year Partnership Splurge. Source: Seeking Alpha/PayPal

What is also worth considering, as well as the company's great financials and its climbing profits, is PayPal's rapid acquisition of partnerships. Moreover, M&A rumours persist about an imminent European purchase, and the Venmo platform seemingly goes from strength to strength.

Regarding partnerships, since 2016, PayPal has signed a veritable litany of new partnerships with companies including Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Visa (V), Facebook (FB), MasterCard (MA), Citi (C), Discover (DFS), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC). These partnerships vastly increase PayPal's ability to offer its customers a real digital wallet and boost the firm's exposure.

Of M&A rumours, alongside suggestions of European expansion, Square (NYSE:SQ) the well-regarded mobile payments, services, and aggregation firm is also mooted to be in PayPal's M&A line of fire.

Wallet Growth Suggests Opportunity. Global Mobile Wallet Market Revenue Growth '16-'22. Source: Zion Research.

Of Venmo, with mobile accounts now making up over a third of PayPal's total volume (+54% year over year), the peer to peer service that allows individuals to wire money directly to each other through their mobile phone instantaneously is showing remarkable growth. In the last 12 months, over $30bn has moved on to the platform, up 106% year over year. In addition to this, in the most recent quarter, the value of transactions made on the platform climbed by 93% to $9bn.

Ultimately, although Venmo has yet to be revenue positive for PayPal, this is likely to change after October's launch of Pay with Venmo. At this point in time, more than 2 million merchants have already signed on with the service. This means that whilst Venmo is a free peer-to-peer service for PayPal customers, merchants will provide the platform, and PayPal, with revenue.

PayPal Long on the Up - 5-Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

The more people that use your service, the more money you make. This is simple logic and a principle that PayPal appears to be bearing in mind given their surging user numbers. The company is in rude health, and plenty of growth opportunities are actively being pursued. Given all of this, it is fair to suggest that predictions of just 2% share price growth for PayPal are somewhat conservative. A long position may well stand to yield far greater returns.