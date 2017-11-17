Applied Materials In Danger Of Losing Top Semiconductor Equipment Ranking

Applied Materials' (AMAT) stock gained in after hours following its quarterly and FY earnings announcement. But here's what the company didn't say:

1. Revenues in the semiconductor sector dropped 4.0% QoQ. The company neglected to report and compare its Q3 FY2017 semiconductor revenues in the release, instead comparing Q4 2017 revenues with Q4 2016 revenues. In fact, AMAT has been eliminating some important financial information in recent quarters. For example, in Q2 FY2017 the company stopped reporting "New Orders" in its financial release. And in Q3 FY2017, it stopped reporting QoQ sales. I discussed this in a May 15, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Lost Market Share To Nearly All Major Competitors In Its Recent FYQ2."

2. The second thing the company didn't say, as shown in Table 1, is that while revenues dropped 4.0% in Q3, main deposition-etch competitor Lam Research (LRCX) increased 5.7% and metrology/inspection competitor KLA-Tencor (KLAC) increased 5.7%. Another deposition-etch competitor TEL also reported an increase of 19.7%. Ion Implantation competitor Axcelis (ACLS) also reported positive growth QoQ. Indeed, it was only Japan's Hitachi High Technologies and Korean equipment companies Wonik and TES that exhibited negative growth.

3. The third thing the company didn't say is that revenue growth for main competitor LRCX was greater for the past three quarters compared to AMAT. I say main competitor because the battle between the two companies is being fought in the DRAM and NAND market. That's important because companies in these memory sectors, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix, and Toshiba are not only experiencing strong revenue growth, they are building or expanding new fabs. Couple that with three Chinese memory suppliers in the process of entering the market with new fabs and the growth potential is huge. You can read more about the memory sector in my November 15, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology Needs To Pull Out All Stops To Remain Competitive In 3D NAND".

4. The fourth thing, and this may be the most important, AMAT is in danger of losing its number 1 position in the semiconductor equipment market. Data in the table above are a bit deceiving. It would appear that both LRCX and ASML (ASML) had greater revenues than AMAT in CY2017 Q3. However, AMAT includes service and spare parts in its Applied Global Services business segment and its revenues listed above are "equipment only". Instead, both LRCX and ASML, and the rest of the companies as well, include service and spare parts in its revenues. Service and spare parts for both companies represents about 20% of equipment revenues reported by the companies.

INVESTOR TAKEAWAY

Investors and traders need to look deeper into financial reports from Applied Materials (as well as all companies), and often the hype surrounding results mask other results that are not as positive. I have noted this is a consistent theme with AMAT management, such as eliminating financial information that would be important to investors (see above).

Why is market share important? I discussed this in a August 18, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Is Facing Headwinds From Competitors And A Waning Semiconductor Equipment Market," which I highlight here:

"Customers, which are semiconductor manufacturers, make equipment purchases based on "best-of-breed" when they move from one technology node to the next (larger to smaller dimensions). If a customer chooses one equipment supplier over another, one of the major factors is the technical capabilities of the equipment. With billions of dollars in chip revenues at stake, a semiconductor company will not make concessions based on equipment sales price or how nice the sales people are. Once the equipment for the next technology node is installed and production ramps, there will be a time when capacity purchases will be made. This means the same equipment and model purchased to make more chips. Thus, that more equipment from the SAME company will be purchased. Looking forward, market share loses would amplify."

Another important factor for investors is that semiconductor equipment revenues growth across the board have been dropping for the past three quarters. I discussed this issue in an October 26, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Semiconductor Revenues Keep Dropping As Stocks Keep Rising," and I refer the reader to the in-depth analysis presented there. But it indicates that the heady days of semiconductor equipment revenue growth may be coming to an end.

