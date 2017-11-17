Avis: Management Has Little Control Over Operations

Investment Thesis

I had previously written about Avis (CAR) with an article titled, Shareholders Will Not Be Rewarded. That article was written in mid-July when the stock traded for approximately $32 per share. With the help of the benefit of hindsight, when the stock trades 7% higher, that made my forecast to be wrong. And although the market was not particularly enthused about Avis' downwards revision to its full-year guidance, I am actually reversing my opinion of the car rental business. While I am a Hertz (HTZ) shareholder (a recent shareholder) and prefer an investment in Hertz to Avis, I can understand the appeal to Avis. However, in spite of reassessing my position, I posit that Avis' trading price only carries a small margin of safety, relative to its risks.

Recent Development

A little more than two weeks ago Avis released its Q3 2017 results. The market reacted negatively to the fact that the company once again downwards revised its full-year 2017 guidance. What started 2017 as an estimate of $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017, would go on to get downward revised in Q2 2017 to $350 million. However, just three months later, Avis had to, once again, revise downwards its full-year free cash flow estimate to approximately $325 million.

Therefore, on the one hand, this illustrates management's incapability to control Avis' results. However, from an investor’s perspective, the company trades for less than 9x free cash flow. Therefore, although the market correctly reacted negatively to the renewed revision, the fact that the stock already trades for less than 10x free cash flow implies that a lot of negativity is already being priced in, and that investors were largely already expecting Avis to disappoint in any case.

Moreover, the number of shares that were expected to be repurchased at the start of 2017 was roughly earmarked to be around $300 million or over, and this too followed the same route, and has come down to approximately $200 million for 2017 - which is still quite significant and accounts for 7% of the current market cap.

Moving on, as can be seen in the graph below from Hertz' investors presentation, residual value in cars immediately post-hurricanes benefited both car companies' results in Q3 2017.

Source: Hertz Q3 2017 investor presentation

However, according to Avis' management, this benefit has now largely dissipated and the residual value of cars has once again entered into the expected seasonally low period of Q4. Consequently, in spite of some positively good news in Q3 2017, the residual car market remains depressed and remains a particularly strong headwind for Avis - as well as other rental car companies in the Americas, for that matter.

Investment Risks

I certainly have my bias towards Hertz since I am a Hertz shareholder. However, objectively, I can see that Avis is undoubtedly the superior of the two companies. Its margins are significantly better than those of Hertz and financials are significantly more stable and predictable. However, from an investment point of view, Avis just like its competitor, is very highly leveraged. This, hopefully, should create no debate amongst reader. I am not talking about vehicle debt; I am talking about corporate debt. Avis' corporate debt at 3.9 times, for a company as cyclical as a rental company, is just too punchy.

Allow me to clarify further my stance. I am certainly not opposed to highly leveraged enterprises. I am absolutely no stranger to this endeavor. What I will say, that in Avis' case, investors are not being sufficiently compensated with the price of its shares.

Valuation

Source: author's calculation

Avis certainly trades significantly cheaper than its 5-year average. Presently, its P/Cash Flow is at 1.2x versus its 5-year average of 2x. However, compared with Hertz, it is trading for practically double the P/Cash Flow which investors are paying for Hertz.

Source: author's calculation; press filings

Ultimately, it is down to preference between these two investments. Avis has the illusion of being safe and predictable and investors are willing to pay a premium for the company. Until results come out, and management has to downwards revise its free cash flow guidance for the year.

Hertz, on the other hand, is just so volatile with so many years of underinvestment, while its shares already reflect investors' true lack of hope, with nothing but despondency and despair being priced in.

However, from balance sheet perspective both companies remain undistinguishably overleveraged.

Takeaway

Avis remains cheap relative to both itself and other options in the broader market. However, I argue that Avis remains unjustifiably more expensive than Hertz.

One could argue, that Avis' debt maturity profile is pushed out further than Hertz', by a couple of years, but this tidbit of information boils down to mostly noise. The two companies have very serious issues, debt while meaningful at both, is not the only problem which these companies are facing.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.