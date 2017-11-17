Global Property Equities: Focused On Fundamentals

By Guy Barnard & Tim Gibson

Global property equity Portfolio Managers Guy Barnard and Tim Gibson, explain and discuss their outlook on the key factors driving real estate returns.

As investors in the global property sector we are often accused of speaking a different language, one full of acronyms such as NAV (net asset value), FFO (funds from operations), ERV (estimated rental value) and NIY (net investment yield). However, the acronym we spend the most time thinking about is ECS.

ECS, or Economy, Credit and Supply, represents to us the key fundamental drivers of real estate markets. So how do we see these variables moving across the global real estate landscape today?

Economy

Global economic growth has generally been resilient year to date, with forecasts modestly upgraded over the course of the year and projections now sitting at circa 3.5% for 2017 and 3.6% for 2018 according to Bloomberg consensus forecasts in October. Eurozone economic data has generally surprised positively this year and a sustained pick-up in growth finally looks achievable. While US data has largely been mixed, expectations are for 2.2% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017 and 2.3% in 2018, with a potential kicker should we see meaningful tax reform. Over in Asia, growth continues to be fueled by China and even Japan has seen growth trending higher after having stagnated for years.

With real estate companies ultimately "landlords to the economy," we see a strong correlation between GDP growth and property rental growth. Therefore, a sustained recent trend of "moderate" but positive economic growth offers an attractive starting point for real estate investment. Ideally, we would like to see growth that is strong enough to give businesses the confidence to make property decisions and drive some expansion, but not so strong that interest rates are expected to rise significantly or cause a fresh raft of speculative supply.

Credit

Credit represents the availability and pricing of debt, which acts as a pressure valve for real estate markets. Too much credit and loose underwriting leads to overheated markets, such as those witnessed in 2005-07, and leaves both lenders and borrowers vulnerable when prices soften. Too little credit and pricing has to adjust to the higher cost of capital from equity-led investors. Following the scars of the Global Financial Crisis (NYSE:GFC), credit markets have been operating in a largely 'risk- off' mode. Debt has been available, but at lower leverage levels in most markets and generally for higher quality borrowers and assets. Development financing has also been constrained. As a result we have few concerns about leverage within real estate markets globally, with China perhaps the most notable exception given a lack of transparency around the true level of debt in the financial system.

Listed property companies have also learned lessons from 2007-09. Debt levels are lower at an average of circa 30% debt-to-assets ratio, and companies have used low cost, long-dated debt in recent years to extend loan maturities, locking in historically low rates for a longer period*. Therefore, when we do see interest rates begin to increase, the impact on companies' earnings and dividends is likely to be limited.

Supply

Aside from economic growth, the supply of new buildings dictates the direction of rents. Too much supply and landlords lose pricing power; two tenants for three buildings is clearly not a favorable equation. Following the GFC, property supply has diminished relative to previous levels, typically running at less than 1% of existing stock in most markets. While there are some sectors and cities where supply has increased and begun to put pressure on rents (e.g., selected coastal apartment markets in the U.S. and office markets in New York, Tokyo and Singapore), these are the exception. Generally, company occupancy levels are close to historical highs, providing a favorable backdrop for landlords in rental discussions.

Structural: the Fourth Factor

An additional 'S' deserves to be added to the ECS acronym − structural. Structural factors are fundamentally changing the landscape in certain property sectors. We have highlighted previously the pressure on retail landlords from the continuing growth of e-commerce and the positive effect this is having on logistics and data centers. Along with demographics such as increasing urbanization and aging populations, these trends will also have a profound effect on future real estate markets, creating winners and losers.

Validating the Investment Case for Property Equities

Taking all of these factors into account, we maintain our view that while we expect real estate returns to moderate and be principally driven by rental income (or dividends in the case of real estate investment trusts) and income growth, the underlying fundamentals for property remain robust with few signs of excess. As a result, we still expect investor demand for physical real estate, a real asset with an attractive and growing income stream, to remain healthy. While we are likely to see further rises in interest rates and bond yields as quantitative easing is tapered and eventually reversed, the current spread between property and bond yields remains wider than historical averages, providing a buffer. Additionally, while we are getting later in the property cycle in some parts of the world, there remain countries, cities and sectors, where trends look set for further improvement (see property cycle clock below).

Divergence in Rental Growth Outlook

Source: Janus Henderson Investors as of October 2017. For illustrative purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.

In summary, we believe it makes sense to focus on markets, sectors and companies that are capable of growing income and dividends, and as market-wide growth slows, a greater emphasis on quality assets and management teams.

Real estate is a cyclical industry that is sensitive to interest rates, economic conditions (both nationally and locally), property tax rates, and other factors. Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a government monetary policy occasionally used to increase the money supply by buying government securities or other securities from the market.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.