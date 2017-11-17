Geron Short Interest Is Dropping Steadily

Short Interest In Geron (GERN) Stock Has Dropped Steadily Since The End of May

At 5/31, short interest in GERN stock peaked at 34.7 million shares. Since then there has been a significant drop to the most recently reported 27.8 million shares at 10/31, a drop of almost 7 million shares or 20% in five short months. Interestingly, the troughs in GERN short interest in each year since 2013 was often followed by relatively strong performance by the stock in the succeeding six month period.

Shorts seem to have their finger on the pulse of the short term health of GERN stock performance. Should we trust shorts to be right once again for GERN price direction? In a recently published research paper in The Journal of Finance Journal of Finance, researchers have found evidence that suggests short sellers in general do benefit from "Tipping" or private information providing an informational advantage.

Like Clockwork, on October 31st, Geron Announces 'Fast Track Designation' Status For Their Lead Candidate Imetelstat

After all the short covering through 10/31, Geron reveals they received Fast Track Designation "FTD" status for Imetelstat for Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Interestingly, the FDA attempts to respond to "FTD" applications within 60 days which would correlate with the timing of the bulk of the decrease in short interest.

The Recent Stifel Conference (Nov. 14th) Seems to Support Likely Recent Positive Developments for Geron

CEO John (Skip) Scarlett recently participated in a fireside chat format presentation at Stifel's 2017 Healthcare Conference. The discussion was focused on Geron's lead candidate Imetelstat, that they have partnered with and licensed to Janssen (JNJ). Imetelstat has been identified by JNJ to be one of just a handful of multi-billion dollar drugs in their near-term pipeline. With advanced trials in both Myelofibrosis "MF" and Myelodysplastic Syndrome "MDS". Clearing of bone marrow have been observed with Imetelstat in Myelofibrosis in an unprecedented outcome for these patients. Skip indicated that there may very well be overall survival "OS" benefits with Imetelstat and indicated we'll be seeing some very interesting things shortly. The most revealing part of the discussion was starting around the 20 minute and 30 second mark where Scarlett clearly states that JNJ is very excited about MF survival and they are not necessarily more excited about MDS. This part of the discussion completely destroys the suggestion of a well-known biotech columnist's suggestion in a recent article that there may be trouble lurking for the MF trial. To quote Scarlett, "...the degree to which they (JNJ) are comforted by and believe that there is an OS benefit in MF we believe that is going to be a principal driver of their interest in continuing on..." Another tidbit, "...there are a lot of patients that have been on Imetelstat for three plus years." Regarding safety, Skip states, "...adverse effects appear quite manageable."

The upcoming ASH conference may hold some positive catalysts for the share price to finally break out to the upside above the mid $4 range.

On November 1st, Geron announced 4 abstracts that will be presented at the American Hematology Society "ASH" annual conference in December. In another comment on the MDS study from the prior day's Stifel conference, Scarlett indicated that "...there is going to be an abstract presented at ASH that is quite encouraging" and "...the data was too good to ignore." A breakout above $4 post-ASH is not out of the realm of possibility depending on what level of detail is disclosed. There will be a data review for MF in Q1 2018. The MF primary analysis will take place after a certain pre-determined number of deaths or Q3 of 2018. Green shoots (shorts) may start to sprout in the next year. If all goes as well as Scarlett suggests it may, long term Geron holders may be in for short term relief and substantial returns in 2018 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may increase my holdings in GERN stocks or buy Call options in the next few days or weeks.