Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Balancing Trust With Value

Something's got to give soon or 2018 may be a rough year for investors.

Due to a loan which only disburses itself in tranches if Synergy jumps difficult hurdles, further dilution, baring some event, seems likely.

Gauging Management Credibility

As the Woody Allen's saying goes, "If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans," so goes the stock market.

After securing a $300 million debt financing and boasting its non-dilutive/shareholder-friendly nature, Synergy ended up diluting shareholders to secure the first tranche of a loan packed with, seemingly, insurmountable requirements. The requirements of each tranche were summed-up by Joe Apuzzo in a recent article.

In their latest earnings call, management was reluctant and vague towards investors as they described the loan:

This structure also provides us with access to multiple tranches of up to an additional $200 million in non-dilutive capital should we choose to draw upon it. Under the terms of the agreement, we have access to an additional $100 million on or before February 28, 2018 and up to two additional tranches of up to $50 million on or before March 29, 2019 subject to certain conditions. While I cannot comment on specific conditions required to access the additional tranches beyond what’s publicly disclosed, I can tell you that we are confident in our ability to meet the conditions that will allow us to access to the additional capital if and when we need it.



While they seem confident in their ability to access additional capital whenever they need to without having to dilute, investors are not.

Perhaps, this was not the original intention of Synergy. It may be that management either didn't accurately project quarterly cash burn or its expenses simply got out of hand. Going forward, it is vital management is more transparent with its investors and frugal with their money.

Understandably, the market is scratching their heads and jumping ship. Share prices have nose-dived:

SGYP data by YCharts

Perhaps, Synergy has something up their sleeves to ensure additional capital funds are met without having to dilute? Perhaps not? One thing is for certain: something's got to change soon.

Change may involve an upcoming licensing partnership outside of the U.S. that would bring big funds upfront, drastic change in management/the way they run their business, etc. But this is just speculation.

While unlikely, below I gauge Synergy's worth in the event they decide, or are forced, to sell the company:

Gauging Trulance's Worth

I used discounted cash flow (DCF) to determine the estimated worth of Synergy Pharmaceuticals. DCF is used when one needs to evaluate the future growth of a company when there yet may be tangible value. It is "discounted" because buyers are taking a risk investing in a new product. The more risk involved, the higher the discount (e.g., a phase 3-ready drug is a higher risk than a drug already on the market). The discount helps ensure the buyer receives return on investment and, hopefully, profits.

Source: Axial.net

Using Synergy's visual of the current market size, the market's expected CAGR, and modest sales projections based on a slow, eventual 15% market share for Trulance (patent protected until 2032), I have come up with the following numbers and graphics.

These are very reasonable and conservative estimates for the following reasons:

15% discount rate is high for a drug that is already on the market.

15% market share without any additional growth beyond 2023 is unlikely. Trulance is also displayed as slowly securing peak market share in 2.5% annual increments.

$409 million in peak annual sales is conservative. Furthermore, the DCF total is only 3.67x peak annual revenue, which is relatively cheap.

Beyond 2023, CAGR stagnates, which is highly unlikely given the market, our aging population, etc.

Trulance will likely continue making money beyond its patent expiration.

Dolcanatide, although a phase 2 drug, will bring in a decent amount, at least enough to fund a significant part of the expenses a company will incur from marketing Trulance.

It's possible only the first 10 years of DCF are taken into consideration. Adding its 10-year DCF totals $1.16 billion.

Synergy's assets and liabilities nearly cancel each other out and, therefore, will have little factor on total value. Considering future costs associated with propelling Trulance through the market and conservative revenue estimates, it appears Synergy Pharmaceuticals, at the least, should be valued between $1.2 and $1.5 billion.



Given the current amount of outstanding shares, this prices shares between $4.80 and $6.00.

The more dilution that occurs, the cheaper the shares become in the event of a buyout. Before the latest offering, $1.2 and $1.5 billion translated to $5.33 and $6.67/share, respectively.

I've discussed the potential of Trulance before. It's still there. Baring incredible disappointment, an investment in Synergy, especially at these prices, is likely to pay off. But short-term, something needs to change with the company itself. In the meantime, investors must be willing to balance how much they trust management with how much they value Trulance.

Risks

It's wise to become familiar with their latest 10-Q, which lists all possible risks associated specifically with the company and in general.

Here are some of the most relevant risks involved:

Further dilution may occur within the next few months, again, decreasing shareholder value. Hopefully, management won't reserve to dilute shareholders once more, given the terms of the loan may be difficult to meet.

The market is crowded and competitive. Trulance may face an uphill battle securing appropriate market share in-line with expectations.



Short sellers are still alive and well in this ticker, for good reason.





Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.