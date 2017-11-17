Diplomat Pharmacy - LDI Deal Does Not Land Well

While the market might be overreacting to the deal, as investors potentially fear the incurred leverage in an uncertain environment, I am not pulling the buy trigger yet.

The company is diversifying away into becoming a PBM, in a move which poses real challenges but brings large opportunities as well.

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) has announced a sizeable acquisition which has not landed well at all with investors, prompting me to revisit my thesis on the company.

A year ago I wrote an article about Diplomat Pharmacy which was literally titled ¨a high-risk bet¨. At the time shares had fallen 75% from the highs on the back of worries about growth slowing down and substantial pressure on already thin margins. Today shares have come under significant pressure again, after shares have done relatively well following operational progress this year.

The move to expand to the PBM business in a substantial way poses real opportunities but creates real integration challenges, as Diplomat will incur a great deal of leverage as well. Appeal has increased following the decline in the share price, yet I am not pulling the (renewed) buy trigger again at this time.

The Business

Diplomat has actually been around for quite a long time. Being founded in 1975, the company has grown substantially to become a nationwide independent specialty pharmacy business which focuses on complex and chronic diseases, such as oncology. Other complex categories include immunology, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, and HIV, among others.

The company went public in October of 2014. Shares were sold to the public at $13 per share and rose to a high of $50 in 2015 during a great bull run for the wider pharmaceutical sector. Shares plunged to $12 in November of last year which triggered me to review the business.

The company has grown its sales from merely $600 million in 2010 to $2.2 billion in 2014 following multiple acquisitions, which came at the expense of some dilution in order to finance this growth. The company grew sales to nearly $3.4 billion in 2015 on which the company reported operating profits of $46 million and a net result of $26 million, while non-GAAP EBITDA came in at $95 million.

Sales grew to $4.4 billion in 2016, driven by acquisitions in particular yet margins continued to take a beating. Operating profits were essentially flat at $47 million as net earnings came in at $28 million, while adjusted EBITDA was reported at $107 million.

2017 Recovery

Topline growth has been solid in previous years, which has been supported by solid organic growth (although much of that came from higher drug prices) and deals, but the real problem is the margin picture. That was a major reason for the huge decline in the share price during 2016. At the start of 2017, the company could not really provide much relieve to those concerns as Diplomat guided for flattish sales of $4.3-$4.7 billion for this year. Adjusted EBITDA was expected to fall from $107 million in 2016 to $95-103 million, resulting in adjusted earnings of $0.54-$0.70 per share and net earnings of $0.09-$0.23 per share.

Shares had recovered to $15 in May as the company released first quarter results which were in line with expectations. When the company released its second quarter results in early August shares were trading at similar levels. While the higher end of the revenue guidance was cut to $4.6 billion, the comapny upped the earnings guidance a bit. Adjusted earnings were now seen at a midpoint of $0.75 per share, a thirteen cent hike from the previous guidance. The midpoint of the GAAP guidance was hiked by three cents to $0.19 per share.

In November, the company released third quarter results as shares had risen to levels around the $20 mark in the meantime. Those results were again more or less in line, although the sales results looked a bit softer. Nonetheless, the company hiked the adjusted earning guidance to $0.82-$0.87 per share, while EBITDA is seen at $99-$102 million, more or less similar to the $100 million net debt load of the company at the time.

The company furthermore reported the acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager NPS in a $47 million deal which involved the issuance of $16 million worth of stock. NPS is a PBM in the state of Nebraska and will contribute roughly $32 million in sales and $5 million in EBITDA. This deal actually followed the acquisition of Focus Rx in September (adding $47 million in sales) and that of 8th Day Software in October.

Based on the full year revenue guidance of roughly $4.5 billion, some $100 million in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings of some $58 million and net earnings of close to $12 million, we can construct some valuation metrics. Diplomat was valued at $1.35 billion at $20 per share, or at $1.45 billion if net debt is included. This comes in at 0.3 times sales, 14-15 times adjusted EBITDA as shares were trading at 23 times adjusted earnings.

A Shocking Deal

Just after Diplomat has released its third quarter result the company is announcing a huge deal. The company is acquiring LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services, a Missouri based Pharmacy Benefit Manager, in its efforts to become a broader healthcare business. Diplomat will pay $515 million in cash and fork over another $80 million in stock, for a total deal value of $595 million.

The PBM will contribute $388 million in revenues and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA. As this is a completely different business model, looking at relative sales multiples is really not indicative. The 14.5 times adjusted EBITDA multiple being paid for LDI is fairly similar to Diplomat´s own valuation, but it could be argued that Diplomat´s valuation is quite high already.

Shares lost 23% in response to he deal which based on the current share count of 68 million shares works out to a $300 million reduction in its share price on the back of a $595 million deal, indicating that investors believe that the company massively overpaid for the business.

Net debt will jump from roughly $100 million to little over $600 million. Stand-alone adjusted EBITDA runs at $100 million. Adding $41 million in EBITDA from this deal, and a few million from other recent deals, the company posts adjusted EBITDA of just around $150 million. That works out to a 4 time leverage ratio which is very elevated for a business and industry which is plagued by uncertainty about its business and earnings model, as changes in legislation could have a real impact.

This uncertainty and incurred leverage are probably the reasons why investors have reacted negatively. Furthermore expanding into the PBM business, just weeks after Diplomat bought a small and first PBM, seems a bit rushed. This certainly adds to the operational risks of the deal.

On the other hand, investors might be overreacting a bit as well. Diplomat will obtain nearly $100 million in tax assets in connection to the deal and anticipates to squeeze out an anticipated $5 million (plus or minus a million) in costs savings. That reduces the effective deal multiple to 11.7 times.

Final Thoughts

Last year I was concerned about the trends, and of course the double transition in the management team, but the good thing about the situation at the time was a very manageable leverage situation. This time this is different following the latest deal after the core business seems to have stabilised in 2017 and actually regained some margins. While the company is now more stable, it is undergoing another transition and is taking on a lot of leverage, both creating uncertainty.

The company is now tying to capture synergies by combining a business model in which it sells specialty medications and becomes a PBM, acting as middleman between drug companies and companies/insurers which buy medication for their clients. If the two businesses could be integrated it could yield significant cross selling opportunities, notably for its core speciality medication business, but that is a big if. Furthermore the benefits should not be overstated as the acquired PBM business only covers 380,000 members lives, limiting the potential for synergies at the same time as well.

Upside really has to come from higher margins as it is very hard to say what margins should be. At the moment margins are very thin, almost non-existing on a GAAP basis, while industry leaders CVS, Express Scripts and Walgreens (blended with other operations) are much more profitable. If those margins could be achieved, possibly by acquiring PBM´s, massive upside exists. The issue is that achieving this will be a daunting task as this latest deal brings little added scale in sales for now, but leverages the balance sheet for many years to come.

I believe that the reaction to the deal seems a bit like an overreaction in isolation, but I am put off by the modest (GAAP) profitability of the business in combination with uncertainty and leverage. At the same time I recognise the potential as well if margins can improve over time, as I have a neutral stance on Diplomat at this point in time. This comes after I have sold out my past long position earlier this year at around $17 per share.

I am not compelled to buy as of yet, yet keep a close eye on the developments going forward.

