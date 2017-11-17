Verizon's Mozilla Hit

The former Yahoo, now owned by Verizon (VZ), may face hard times ahead, thanks to a deal with Mozilla Firefox that was negotiated back in 2014. The deal was negotiated to increase Yahoo's search user base by adding Yahoo as Mozilla Firefox's default search. Yahoo, in turn, would pay Mozilla $375mm a year for those users which they would then make money on through search ads. Recently, Mozilla has made a movement to switch its default search back to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) due to the large amount of negative user feedback. What does this mean for Yahoo Search and Verizon? First, let's start with the deal itself.

Yahoo and Mozilla

As previously mentioned, Yahoo struck a deal to purchase Mozilla Firefox users by setting their default search to Yahoo. This was intended to allow Yahoo to better compete with Google in the search space. For Yahoo, it worked, making the company far more than the $345mm it'd pay for the users. Unfortunately, for Mozilla, its users hated Yahoo Search, which was part of the reason its market share has declined so much over the past two years. The only way for Mozilla to back out of the deal is through a change of control clause if in the event Yahoo were to get sold.

Executing Change-Of-Control Term 9.1

Since Yahoo did, in fact, sell to Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Mozilla jumped at the opportunity to terminate the preexisting Yahoo agreement and get Google back on as its default search provider. Although the rollout is slow, users of Firefox will now have Google with the new update as of 11/17/2017 if they reside in the US, Canada, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Google can also already be found on all versions of Firefox Quantum, which is intended to be the faster, beta version of Firefox before a stable release is completed.

"We exercised our contractual right to terminate our agreement with Yahoo! based on a number of factors including doing what's best for our brand, our effort to provide quality web search, and the broader content experience for our users. We believe there are opportunities to work with Oath and Verizon outside of search." - Mozilla Chief Business and Legal Officer Denelle Dixon

What is still an unknown is whether or not Mozilla is going to force Yahoo to honor its commitment to the second half of the clause, which states Yahoo is still obligated to payout annual revenue guarantees of $375 million per year until 2019. If this is the case, not only will Yahoo lose users, it'll be paying to lose those users.

The Impact

Volume Decline

Mozilla Firefox makes up roughly 9% of the browser market and is installed on roughly 50 million computers a day. 50 million installs for Mozilla directly translated into 50 million more users of Yahoo Search each day. The deal also gave Yahoo Search great exposure into the mobile market with about 7.5 million mobile Firefox browser installs a day. This can be seen through Firefox's Active Daily Install numbers.



Losing these users can have multiple risk factors for Yahoo's coming revenue numbers. Right now, Yahoo only makes up 4.51% of the global search market against Google's 80%. We can expect this number to drop below 4% after the loss of Firefox's Daily Active User base. Less users means less searches, less searches means less ad clicks, less ad clicks means less revenue, and less revenue means less growth for investors.

Revenue Per Click Compression

Yahoo generates search volume through numerous sources many of which are partners such as Mozilla. Advertisers bid on search terms they would like to serve ads to on a cost-per-click basis. The more relevant the ad to the user, the more the user converts for the advertiser, and the more the advertiser is willing to pay per click to show their ad to those users. Mozilla provided some of the most tech savvy and high quality demographic users. With those searches being removed, Yahoo will have a large sum of tier 1 ad space removed from the market. It's too early to tell, but there is a possibility that search revenue declines may be catalyzed by advertisers not wanting to pay as much for users if they are less relevant to what they are advertising for. The less advertisers are willing to pay, the lower Yahoo's margin becomes.

What's Next?

Search is one of Yahoo's largest income sources. I'd expect revenue to begin declining after the weekend. Mozilla will be pushing the Firefox update to all users on the 17th of November and propagation should be complete by Monday. Come Monday, all of Yahoo's US, Canadian, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese users will be on Google. The good news is Yahoo has always been good at leveraging its partnerships to expand its user base. Although there will almost certainly be a dip, Yahoo may incentivize other affiliates to get users on Yahoo and begin to retake market share in 2018. Overall, I think Verizon's price is poised to take a hit early 2018.

