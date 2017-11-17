Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Has Our Attention

The Fund Basics

This is a second article in which we try to inform the investors about an opportunity in some municipal closed-end funds. Given the unstable interest rate environment and the unclear path of the yield curve, we think that it is an appropriate time to search for arbitrages in the fixed income sector. In such moments, your chances of finding an under/over-valued fund are optimal. However, it is not just enough. A good trade requires not only making sense of fundamentals but also requires a good entry point and an idea how to trade properly. So, our goal here, again, is to give the readers both.

In this article, our fund of choice is Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO). It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from Federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. In other words, low risk investment which correlates with the performance of the municipal bonds. Therefore, you cannot expect double-digit returns in the long run. But as the investors know very well from one defunct economist, in the long run, we are all dead.

Source: Fund's fact sheets

So, let us start by taking a look at the credit quality of the portfolio as of the latest available data (July 2017). Due to the fact that most of the municipal CEFs have investment grade holdings, our emphasis will be more on the fund's performance and distributions.

Source: Cefconnect.com

During 2017, the fund experienced a dividend cut three times - in April, July, and October. It is difficult to say how sensitive the price is, because the first two cuts did not cause a panic or a protracted sell-off. Instead, the price remained pretty steady, at levels consistent with the average statistical discount for this fund.

Source: Cefconnect.com

Statistical Deviation

As of the 8th of November, the discount of VMO reached 8.14%. It is worth mentioning that this figure is caused by both an increase in the NAV and decrease in the price. So, such a discrepancy raises the question how long an eight percent discount will last.

Source: Author's software

Almost 4 Standard Deviations are not something we see every day. Therefore, this can be considered among the better opportunities available in the CEF municipal bond sector.

Source: Author's software

Of course, every single fund should be analyzed as an element of bigger field - the interest rate environment in the US, the US Treasuries, and the Fed policy. Every one of these factors influences the performance of the CEFs, but what we try to accomplish is to assess whether this performance is undervalued in comparison with some benchmark. (iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (1 year)

What we also suspect is that the recent upward trend in the fund's NAV is not entirely reflected in the market price. Could all of this be some kind of an overreaction related to the distribution cut? The answer is yes. And, with our software, we manage to find, track, and seize such mispriced situations.

Simple Statistics

As our followers know, with our software, we construct theoretical portfolios and test them statistically. The 800-day statistical pattern suggests that a portfolio consisting of a MUB and VMO trades around 3 standard deviations. This gives us a strong buy signal, which we do not want to miss. Fundamentally, the price of the VMO is connected to its NAV and the benchmark, MUB. On the next chart, you can see the regression model and the current discrepancy between the NAV of VMO and VMO itself:

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

The Trade

So, on the point how to trade this potential bargain, we suggest monitoring closely the treasury yields (TLT), the benchmark, MUB, and the NAV. In all three, we have observed an uptrend recently. However, the price of VMO is obviously lagging, according to us, due to some nasty selling, perhaps of algorithmic nature. We follow the activity in VMO on a daily basis and propose this level as a good entry point.

To express the software in numbers:

Long : VMO - 100 shares

: VMO - 100 shares Short : MUB - 31 shares

: MUB - 31 shares Comment: For every 100 shares of VMO purchased, we will be using 31 shares of MUB as a hedge (Short).

Conclusion

It is up to you to decide whether you want to play this naked long or it is better to be hedged. Nevertheless, our main idea here is to provide you with an arbitrage from a statistical point of view, based on a developed model and software, which gives you an edge and a good chance to grab some decent gains.

Trade With Beta

