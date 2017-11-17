Wal-Mart - Please Stop The Madness And Don't Buy It

Since my last article on this company a year ago, WMT is up by about 55%. Its P/E is exposed by 40%.

Investment Thesis

A couple of days ago, I wrote an article on Target (TGT) to tell you how bad this company is. I have received my shares of rocks and I am willing to take some more for Wal-Mart (WMT). However, as much as I despise Target, I do not think Wal-Mart is that bad. Still, I sold my shares last year after I realized how difficult it would become for this company to compete online. As I am fully transparent, I can tell you that I sold my shares on Oct. 19, 2016, and used the proceeds to buy Lowe's (LOW) on Nov. 3, 2016. LOW did not bring as much as WMT in my portfolio would have. Still, I do not consider this is a bad trade for a single reason. WMT shares are skyrocketing on a sole reason called P/E expansion. Did you know that you are paying 40% more for the exact same company than a year before? It's great if you are a sharedholder, but is there any room for future gain?

This is what I call a steep price increase. Again, after reporting a strong quarter, the Street pushes WMT price even higher up… is it just me or is WMT not a super-fast growing company? At the moment, I really do not see how investors could find WMT attractive. Keep reading and I will tell you why…

Understanding the Business

Wal-Mart is the world's largest discount retailer with over 11,600 stores, 59 of which are banners. WMT operates physically in 28 countries and its online business delivers in 11 of them. Across the world, WMT employs about 2.3 million workers. You can call Wal-Mart a behemoth.

Its business model has been built efficiently around a simple concept: people like paying less for the same quality. Therefore, this is what WMT offers everyday: low prices. Wal-Mart is a model of efficiency in managing stocks. It was once known as the local store killer, but now it is facing a new threat coming from the online industry. WMT has a heavy war chest and is ready to fight this epic battle. Its latest quarterly report showed impressive online sales growth. Let us see what the market is so excited about.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

WMT reported a strong quarter showing total revenue growth of +4.2% (+3.8% excluding currency) and comps growth of +2.7% (+1.5% ex-currency). But what really caught my attention is its impressive digital sales growth of +50%. During the summer of 2016, management made an impressive move in the e-commerce business with the acquisition of Jet.com for $3 billion. Jet was showing better growth numbers than Amazon (AMZN) and some thought this move could help WMT when facing the Great Disruptor. They were partially right.

However, while their digital sales growth is more than impressive, WMT total sales only grew by 4.2%. This means one thing and one thing only; the more WMT sales online, the less their brick & mortar stores are useful. Yes, there will always be people in shopping malls, like there are people who want to speak at tellers in a bank. But tell me, how many times do you have to speak with a teller now? I did not over the past 12 months. One day, we will read about Wal-Mart reducing its stores size with a new branding or concept. But in reality, it will have to reduce their operating costs as more business moves online.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

What is the secret behind "strong" (since when have we used that word to describe a 2.5% currency neutral growth?) revenue this quarter? Aggressive discounting. We are up to a point where both AMZN and WMT is playing the same game in the same playground. Cutting down prices to a minimum will not make for healthy business in the future. The difference between AMZN and WMT is that the former is doing it to gain market share and the latter is doing it to protect market share.

Source: Ycharts

By cutting its price (and its margin), WMT is ensured to become a strong #2 behind AMZN in the online playground. I really think WMT will continue to live in this world and make money. However, profits will not grow astronomically and certainly does not justify the current P/E expansion. I will get back to this point in a moment, but for now; the good news. Wal-Mart and its dividend are healthy.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Wal-Mart has been known for decades for its shareholder friendly side. WMT shows 42 consecutive years with a dividend increase making it part of both the Dividend Aristocrats and the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

Wal-Mart has never been known for a generous yield, but management has kept its dividend raise streak alive for a while now. As you can see, increases after 2012 are minimal. I think WMT is well aware of the coming war escalation now that it has fully integrated Jet.com.

Source: Ycharts

Management has not been cheap with their shareholders with minimal increases because it cannot pay. It is true the payout ratio went from around 30% to nearly 50% in s short period of time, but the cash payout ratio is at 35%. Without a doubt, WMT will continue to increase its dividend for several years ahead. However, do not expect a high single-digit growth rate.

Valuation

I am not concerned about WMT's immediate survival. In fact, I think it can definitely play head-to-head with companies like AMZN for a while. What will probably happen is that companies like Target (TGT) will become the real losers and WMT will benefit from their fall. The problem I see is the over enthusiasm from investors which is opening the door wide open for unprecedented PE expansion:

Source: Ycharts

You will tell me a 21 P/E ratio is not the worst thing you have seen in this crazy market and I will agree with you. However, keep in mind that WMT has never been that expensive for the past decade. This worries me a bit.

Going further, I use the dividend discount model to find a fair price. Since dividend growth has been mediocre over the past 5 years, I decided to start with a 4% growth rate and increase it to 6% after 10 years. Since I am not convinced WMT's current business model will not be jeopardized in the future, I went with a 10% discount rate instead of my "classic" 9% for a leader in its industry.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $73.16 $55.24 $44.46 10% Premium $67.07 $50.64 $40.76 Intrinsic Value $60.97 $46.03 $37.05 10% Discount $54.87 $41.43 $33.35 20% Discount $48.78 $36.83 $29.64

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Even if I had used a 9% discount rate, I would be far from an interesting price. While I do not think WMT stock could plummet by 50% and reach the DDM fair value, I think that my theory of exaggerated PE expansion is founded.

Final Thought

I can definitely appreciate Wal-Mart's war chest and its cash flow generation ability. Unfortunately, there is nothing to convince me I did the wrong transaction when I sold my shares about a year ago. I am still convinced that WMT will not perform well in the future and that its stock is overvalued.

When investors tell me that WMT is a cash flow making machine, I agree. But it seems they tend to forget that its future biggest competitor is also building its money machine at a fast pace:

Source: Ycharts

Instead of investing in Wal-Mart, I have suggested 2 other strong retailers with growth potential and stellar dividend growth history. Those suggestions have been discussed in my exclusive service; Dividend Growth Rocks. You can currently enjoy a free 14-day trial.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it is because you liked what you read. Do not be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I am asking you one more thing; click on the "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not hold WMT, but I hold AMZN and LOW in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.