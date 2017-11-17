For now, there's no "motive for murder" - but what happens if that changes?

And while we're at it, let's ask about the viability of the consensus narrative.

It has become progressively difficult to say something new in a macro environment that has been so stable and risk-supportive for several quarters.

That's from Barclays' latest global outlook piece and it is hilarious. Macro strategists have run out of ways to paraphrase themselves while parroting the same narrative.

And you know, that's probably just fine with central banks and it should be welcome news to anyone who is long risk assets like stocks (SPY).

This idea of a "Goldilocks" backdrop characterized by solid growth but subdued inflation has become so ubiquitous that it's being treated not so much as a way of explaining the current state of affairs, but rather as a theory about how the world is going to work for the foreseeable future.

Growth will be synchronous and inflation will be just tepid enough to keep central banks from getting too aggressive in their efforts to normalize policy. That's a nice thought. And there may indeed be some truth to it if there are indeed structural factors at play when it comes to persistently low inflation.

Here's how Barclays describes things:

We continue to forecast a globally synchronized and broad-based economic expansion, with 2018 world GDP growth at nearly 4% and most economies expanding above trend, even in countries that have fully recovered from the 2008-09 recession. At the same time, we expect very limited pickup of underlying inflationary pressures, most of which will be welcomed by monetary authorities that have been struggling to get inflation higher.

As the bank suggests in the quote excerpted here at the outset, this has become a cliché.

I don't take issue with the idea of a "Goldilocks" environment. There's really no other way to characterize this at least from the perspective of investors who are benefiting from what it does to preserve the viability of trades that depend upon the combination of a generally upbeat take on the global economy and the idea that central banks will be kept at bay by lackluster inflation.

The question for me is whether it makes sense to accept this as something that can persist indefinitely. It's a "have your cake and eat it too" scenario and anything that can be defined in those terms is almost by definition not sustainable. Indeed, the phrase "have your cake and eat it too" means nothing if not that whatever it's being applied to is unsustainable.

One of the inherent contradictions in the current environment is that the policies central banks adopted post-crisis are explicitly designed to create inflation or, on a more generous interpretation, to fight disinflation. The worry isn't so much that they haven't truly succeeded, where "succeeded" means the Fed, the ECB, and the BoJ producing inflation that's on target for sustainable periods. Rather, the worry is that in the face of that failure, they continue to push the envelope on the possibly dubious assumption that there are factors at play that have rendered their old models defective.

Don't get me wrong, I think there's some truth to the idea that the old models don't work anymore, but what if we've been to quick to count them out? What if relatively tight fiscal policy and an oil supply shock have simply masked what's going on. Consider this from SocGen's Kit Juckes:

What matters from here, of course, is the outlook for inflation. Clients tell me that strategists fall into one of two camps – those who believe faster wage growth and the revival of the Phillips Curve is just around the corner, and those who have completely given up: they see no reason to look for higher inflation and they therefore have no reason to expect the range in bond yields to break. The ranks of the latter camp have grown dangerously large and this is now the consensus view.

It turns out that if you modify the model, there is no real-wage "puzzle". Have a look at this from Deutsche Bank:

(Deutsche Bank)

Note the heading on Figure 7: "inflation expectations declined in 2015 following the positive supply shock to oil prices." Well guess what happens if you annotate a chart of oil prices with ECB policy responses:

(Deutsche Bank)

Hmmm. That speaks to the argument that once disinflationary shocks abate, the old models will reassert themselves and catch everyone behind the curve. Any relaxation of fiscal policy could super charge the dynamic.

Now let's go to Goldman for a moment. This is from their list of key themes for 2018:

DM Monetary Policy: No Motive for Murder It generally pays to worry about recession risk when central banks are hiking rates late in an expansion. But we see reason to think this expansion can live well into old age. Over the past 50 years, inflation expectations have likely never been as well-anchored as they are today. This diminishes the need for central banks to “pre-emptively” respond to inflationary pressures. As a result, the risk of over-tightening and prematurely ending the expansion should be correspondingly lower. As the famous MIT economist Rudi Dornbusch liked to say, none of the post-war US expansions died of natural causes, they were ‘murdered’ by the Fed while attempting to fight inflation. Policy makers today have no clear ‘motive for murder’. Inflation rates in most developed economies are low and expectations well-anchored.

Again, that works as long as the assumptions about inflation remaining anchored hold. But circling back, you have to understand that everything central banks have done over the past 9 years has been designed to stoke inflation. So the risk is that there's significant pressure built up here. It's like a room full of gas that no one call smell - no one realizes how volatile it is until someone lights a match.

Meanwhile, those same policies have led to the buildup of risks and although Goldman's general take is that this has further to run, they acknowledge that at least according to their own indicator, the risk of a bear in the next 12 months is near 70%:

Low recession risk does not necessarily imply low drawdown risk. The S&P 500 is currently in the fifth-longest streak without a 5% correction since 1929, which naturally raises the question “How high is drawdown risk?” Markets have been comfortably settled into a low-volatility regime since mid-2016, but many preconditions for a bear market are falling into place (valuation, ISM growth momentum, unemployment, inflation and the slope of the yield curve). Our equity strategy teams’ bear market risk indicator now signals a 68% chance of entering a bear market over the next 12 months.

The implication there is that we could enter a bear market without entering a recession and the notion that we won't enter a recession is based on the idea that the Fed has no "motive for murder" when it comes to the expansion.

Tying all of this together, the question becomes this: what happens if the bear market comes along without a recession and then inflation comes calling giving central banks the "motive" they need to murder the expansion?

One final note. Far from some belabored attempt to posit the worst case scenario, everything said above is quite literally the only debate anyone is having. So it's not a matter of "is this something people are talking about?" Rather, as the above-mentioned Kit Juckes notes, it's just a matter of which side of the debate you fall on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.