A Stable 7.25% From This Well Managed REIT

While the common stock has been somewhat volatile, the preferred could be a port in the storm.

Another REIT has issued a preferred security. This preferred stock has a 7.25% rate and a fixed to float structure.

Another REIT tapped the preferred market for perpetual capital, offering investors 7.25% and eight years of call protection. The Issuer: Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is a mortgage REIT focused on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency), mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), and other financial assets. The REIT is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P.

Details of the offering are:

The term sheet can be found here, the initial prospectus here.

Recent Developments

On November 1, 2017, the Company spun out Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), a commercial mortgage REIT created through the contribution of TWO's commercial real estate portfolio. After the spin, TWO effected a one-for-two reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of its common stock, reducing the share count from 900mm to 450mm.

Description

The following are the outstanding issues by Two Harbors:

And the pricing of the issues:

As the table above shows, the new issue does not have a concession to the existing issues and is, therefore, not overly attractive relative to these issues. There are two mitigating factors to this: 1. The shorter lockout until it floats reduces the duration of this preferred (which in a rising rate environment is beneficial) and 2. For par sensitive buyers, however, the new issue might be the best choice as it is close at (or close to) par whereas the other two are not.

From a historical viewpoint, relative to equities, the preferred trades somewhat tight as the equity yield differential is near its wides.

Until recently, the preferred was trading at its tightest risk premium as well (it has widened out somewhat, but is still tight).

From a price swing basis, the preferred has shown itself to be less volatile than the equity of the issuer, one of the attractive features of the preferred (an investor gives up yield for less volatility and a known rate).

The bottom line is that the new issue isn't that attractively priced but has an attractive price (two different things). I do like the fixed to float structure (all have it) with the shorter period until it floats (shorter duration, but shorter lock-out), but these features don't dissuade me from my preference of the TWOpA.

Investors do have choices outside of Two Harbors and must consider the various choices available as well as how TWO measures up against the available options. The following table shows the new TWO issue (as well as the outstandings) versus various alternatives from the mortgage REIT space.

As the table above shows, TWO is priced in between the big boys (and mainly agency MBS) like Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) and other residential (non-agency) mREITs like Chimera Investment (CIM) and MTGE Investment (MTGE). This speaks to the perceived quality of Pine River management, the type of portfolio underlying TWO and its longer term performance.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

Yield-to-Call:



The following chart compares TWO to a well regarded mREIT - Chimera Investment:

The chart shows that the yield difference between CIMpA and TWOpA has narrowed a touch from its wides but is still above average (CIM has the higher yield).

Finally, a look at the equity.

Versus peers over a longer term (5 years), TWO has performed well:

Over the last three years, its performance has been average to slightly below average:

Bottom Line: TWO is well run (I have had positions in it historically), but there are higher yielding options available that are equally well run. I continue to lime the Chimera Series B and Cherry Hill (CHMI) Series A.

I have exposure to:

AGNCN, MITTpB, OAKSpA, MTGE, NYMTO, CHMIpA, and NLY.

