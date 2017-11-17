Exelixis: Primed For Excellence

For investors a bit late to the game, it appears now is a good time to initiate a position in Exelixis.

They have plenty of cash and no debt.

Cabozantinib, their primary drug, makes Exelixis profitable and is being actively trialed for additional indications.

Quarterly revenues are just beginning to ramp up.

Exelixis (EXEL) describes themselves as a "commercially-successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers."

They are a company that is growing in revenue, pipeline developments, and market capitalization in a sector of healthcare that is of high value (oncology). Below, I detail specific reasons why they are successful and will likely become more successful in years to come.

Spreading Like Cancer to Treat Cancer

Exelixis currently has two medications on the market with three different indications: (1) cabozantinib (Cabometyx, Cometriq) for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC); (2) cobimetinib (Cotellic) for the treatment of unresectable or metastic melanoma for specific mutations, in combination with vemurafenib.

The former accounts for the majority of revenue and is seeing impressive quarterly growth since its initiation:

Maximizing Cabozantinib

Exelixis retains licensing rights to cabozantinib in the United States. They granted rights to Takeda in Japan. Ipsen has rights outside the U.S. and Japan. While Cabozantinib is already seeing significant success here in the U.S., this is just the beginning. Exelixis is seeking to inundate the oncology market with cabozantinib:

For further insight as to why cabozantinib appears promising for so many different indications, I would suggest reading a great article penned earlier this year by Dr. Tran BioSci (here).

Cabozantinib is just beginning to unlock the value in the RCC market.

First-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma

Cabozantinib (already approved for treatment of second-line RCC) nailed its phase 3 primary endpoint for previously untreated RCC. Exelixis submitted the sNDA in August and expects an FDA response near February 15, 2018.

This is an important development because first-line (1L) RCC is a larger market than second-line RCC:

But there's a catch:

Cabozantinib will have new and additional competition in the 1L RCC field. On September 7 Bristol-Myers announced semi-positive results in a phase 3 trial for the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in patients with 1L RCC. Exelixis shares, in response, dropped ~ 9%.

The drop was likely unwarranted. The Bristol-Myers combination failed to meet one of its three co-primary endpoints: progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS). The median PFS of 11.6 months did not reach statistical significance compared to sunitinib (8.4 months).

In comparison, for the same indication, cabozantinib achieved statistical significance for PFS (7.4 months vs. 3.8 months).

While the Bristol-Myers combination may seem more formidable than cabozantinib in treating 1L RCC; because it did not reach statistical significance, there may be delays in hitting the market (beyond being behind Exelixis' sNDA filing).

Exelixis should benefit on getting a head start in this market.

In addition, a phase 3 trial (CheckMate 9ER), initiated in July, is ongoing, assessing the effectiveness of cabozantinib in combination with two other drugs in the treatment of 1L RCC. Exelixis has also partnered with Ipsen who plans to soon market cabozantinib for 1L RCC in the EU soon.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

On October 16, Exelixis announced cabozantinib had met its primary endpoint in the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial for second-line treatment in hepatocellular carcinoma (NYSE:HCC). Supplemental new drug application (sNDA) is expected to file 1Q 2018. The market is dominated by just one drug at the moment: Nexavar (Bayer).

The market for HCC is in the hundreds of millions and is expected to have a CAGR of 3.4% within the next four years.

Maximizing Cobimetinib

Cobimetinib is limited to one indication which consist of a relatively small patient population. Exelixis, in collaboration with Genentech, has a fix for this:

Phase 3 data for IMblaze370 in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer is expected in 1H 2018, per Genentech.

IMspire150 TRILOGY (phase 3) in BRAF V600+ Melanoma is ongoing.

IMspire170 (phase 3) is open for enrollment and expecting its first patient any moment.

Pipeline/Additional Opportunities

ESAX-HTN

In September, 2017 partner Daiichi Sankyo reported positive phase 3 results for patients with essential hypertension in Japan. They plan to submit a Japanese regulatory application in 1Q 2018.

RORyt inverse agonist

In October, 2017 Exelixis announced their partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), filed a clinical trial authorization in Europe to test these compounds for treatment of inflammatory conditions on humans. Subsequently, Exelixis is due for a $10 million milestone payment in the fourth quarter.

Additional Opportunities

Exelixis is actively researching new compounds in hopes of treating tomorrow's cancers. In addition, they haven't ruled out looking elsewhere to add to their arsenal. As mentioned on their latest conference call:

And again, we've been very clear about our interest in going out and doing internal discovery to bring up new aspects and that's ongoing currently as well as looking outside for external assets that will allow us to jump start that portfolio rebuilding process right. Now we are going to be and I think we have a good scientific foundation and we're going to be very sophisticated buyers and we're going to have a very high bar for what we bring in house and weather we partner or buy.

Fundamentals

In the last year, Exelixis has seen its market cap increase by 59%.

Since August, the share price has stagnated and appears to have formed a clear pennant, suggesting a significant move in the very near future.

One may argue that the biotech sector, in general, may be a key reason for Exelixis' recent stagnation. In fact, it looks oddly familiar:

According to their latest 10-Q:

Cash and cash equivalents: $149,357

Total assets: $609,772

Total liabilities: $371,057

Total debt: $0

Operating expenses (three months ended September 30, 2017): $71,330

In Conclusion

We should see sales of cabozantinib for treatment of 2L RCC continue to trend well in the short-term. Medium-term (6-12 months), the additional indication to treat 1L RCC should nicely augment sales from 2L RCC. Long-term (1+ year), the additional indication to treat HCC should bode well for revenues. Remember, several other indications are being researched for cabozantinib.

Besides growing revenues, positive clinical developments will increase market capitalization and shareholder value.

Exelixis appears to be primed for excellence for years to come - both from a developmental and financial point of view.

Risks

The current market cap of $7.65 billion is largely dependent on speculation given annual income. Clinical disappointments could cause drastic drops in share price.

Treatment for RCC and HCC are crowded and Exelixis may not capture sufficient market share to continue growing in accordance with market expectation.

Exelixis is largely dependent on partners for its own success.

All other risks are clearly outlined in their 10-Q.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXEL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.