Progressive's Dashboard Report - October 2017 Update

On a YTD basis, the net income rose by 64% to $1,760 million, making the shareholders forget the losses occurred in August.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In November, the insurance company reported its October results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company proved it was able to bounce back after the catastrophes which hit most of all P&C US-located insurers. The monthly combined ratio was 4.6 percentage point lower than one year ago and the earnings per share skyrocketed by 126% to $0.27.

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 64% to $1,760 million. The year-to-date combined ratio improved by 2.2 percentage points; the focus on the profitability did not slow the commercial development down, as the net earned premiums increased on the YoY basis by 14% to $21.4 billion. Furthermore, the fees and other revenues increased also by 10% compared to one year ago.

Progressive is an impressive company, which delivers every month excellent results, proving that insurers present in mass markets could make a profit on the operating side. However, the company remains, from a personal point of view, overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

Where is the trick?

Seriously it is not possible. I remain amazed by the operating performance of this P&C insurance company. Progressive is the fourth largest auto insurer and still succeeds both to grow and be highly profitable. We are not talking about a small cap focused on a niche market. No, we are talking about a company generating around $25 billion of revenues per year and which keeps maintaining a profitability level that many mass market insurers would envy it.

In October, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,587.7 million or a 16% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 16%.

Source: October Report

Compared to September reported amount, the net earned premiums increased by more than 26%.

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 14% to $21,471 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal auto insurance business (more than 85% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 14% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: October Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. And with no surprise, the company amazed everyone. Or at least it impressed me. The monthly combined ratio decreased by 4.6 percentage points compared to last year and by 7.4 percentage points compared to the September-reported combined ratio.

Source: Internal

The profitability increase was mainly driven by the personal automobile insurance segment. Furthermore, the losses observed on the property business reduced, as the monthly combined ratio dropped by around 28 percentage points at a YoY level. The only exception was the commercial business which was less profitable than one year ago, with a monthly combined ratio which increased by 5.7 percentage points.

At year-to-date level, the net combined ratio improved by 2.2 percentage points, with a low net combined ratio in all segments except for the property business.

Based on the previous report, the estimated combined ratio reported for October would have amounted to 98%, and the YTD combined ratio would go down to 94.8%.

The technical result forecasted for October was much lower than the one published by Progressive. On a year-to-date level, the results published by Progressive were slightly higher than expected.

Source: Internal

As stated in the previous reviews, Progressive is a highly profitable company which steers its business very efficiently. Any Progressive’s long-term shareholder should sleep well: the growth is here, the operating performance is there. No need to be anxious, the results speak for themselves.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

As often, the earnings per share reported for October was better than expected. The reason was a better than anticipated combined ratio. In other words, Progressive succeeded to surprise everyone (me included) by delivering strong results thanks to a robust claims steering process.

Source: Internal

For November 2017, the investors could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.24, with a combined ratio of 91%. In the worst-case scenario, the monthly EPS would decrease by 0.07 compared to October results and be around $0.20. In the best-case scenario, the investors could even be surprised by a better-than-expected operating performance, with a combined ratio of approximately 89%, boosting the EPS to $0.33, or $0.09 more than the EPS estimated under the base scenario.

Source: Internal

As the book value follow the same trend than the earnings growth, the book value per share should reach $16.55 at the end of November. In the case of the EPS would be lower than forecasted, the book value should be mechanically affected and just grow by $0.20 compared to the book value reported for October.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for November, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. Two approaches have been used

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products for private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

The intrinsic value has increased by $2 per share compared to the previous monthly review. It is mainly due to better results than expected. However, the market price is still too high compared to the estimated intrinsic price. The stock is still overvalued by around 30%.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

Based on the updated disclosed gainshare factor and different assumptions regarding the combined ratio, I have calculated an estimated dividend for three scenarios:

Source: Internal

As the dividend is strongly correlated to the operating performance, I consider the base-case combined ratio is 95%. Hence I estimate the dividend per share would be between $0.32 and $1.12 and would be rather near to $0.79. With a combined ratio of 94% (which is highly plausible regarding the excellent results in October), the dividend per share could even be around $0.96.

Conclusion

The fourth quarter will be better than the third one unless Progressive would be affected by new catastrophe events. The FY 2017 combined ratio should be around 94% - 95%, proving that Progressive succeeds to be very profitable in a market which is traditionally very difficult and competitive. However, the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value. From a personal point of view, the intrinsic value is around $35-$38 per share. Furthermore, the dividend-oriented investors should expect an FY2017 dividend of $0.79 per share.

