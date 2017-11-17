Transalta Renewables: A 7% Yielding Utility With Low Leverage

The fundamentals appear incredibly sound and this is one of the least leveraged ways to get a 7% yield.

Transalta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) has a diversified portfolio of clean energy generating power plants in Canada, Australia and the US. The total generating capacity is over 2,400 Megawatts with additional investments in gas pipelines in Australia.

Source: Transalta Renewables presentation

Utility stocks generally bore us as they carry high leverage and usually do not yield enough to pique our interest. In addition some like Washington Gas & light (WGL) are chronically overspending to replace their aging infrastructure and passing on (or trying to pass on) those costs to their consumers. TRSWF is different as their yield has actually got interesting enough for us to take a look. It yields 7.1% as of November 17 closing which stands above most utility stocks. Additionally, its spend on maintenance is a very small percentage of its cash flow and is likely to stay low due to relative new facilities.

1) Dividend safety

The current yield of 7.1% has been the result of steady hikes along with the recent sell-off.

TRSWF third quarter results show how well covered this yield actually is.

Source: Transalta Renewables Q3-2017 financials

There are two useful ratios here. The first is the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) which takes into account maintenance capital, to dividends paid. That ratio comes in just a shade above 70%. The second is the ratio of cash available for distribution which deducts required principal payments on debt from AFFO, to dividends paid. This comes in at 78%. We think the first ratio is a better indicator as TRSWF is so unleveraged that it can easily access its principal repayments from other sources and keep its debt at the same level. Either way you look at it, the dividend is well covered.

Additionally its facilities are under long term contracts giving it excellent cash flow visibility.

2) Leverage

TRSWF has maintained relatively low leverage compared to its many utility counterparts and than can be best seen in the interest expense to EBITDA ratios.

Comparable EBITDA was 8 times the interest expense. This is scheduled to get even better as the Solomon Power Plant was sold and the unsecured debentures, the most expensive part of TRSWF's debt, was redeemed on October 12. The overall impact will be a slight negative to AFFO but it will decrease leverage quite significantly with Debt to EBITDA tracking close to 2X after this. TRSWF can increase leverage at a much lower interest rate down the line and also remove the chances of dilutive conversion via the unsecured debentures.

3) Why is it so cheap?

The utility sector in general carries much higher debt to EBITDA than TRSWF.

Source: Breckenridge

The Utilities ETF (XLU) yields a paltry 3.1%. So what's the catch? We can think of a few reasons.

Transalta (TAC) the parent of TRSWF holds a 64% interest in TRSWF. The recent changes in Alberta legislation and decreased power prices created significant distress for TAC.

TAC data by YCharts

TAC's equity market cap is less than the value of its TRSWF holdings. The fear is that problems with the parent could impact TRSWF. We think that is unlikely as there is no direct debt exposure. While the current TAC financials remain outside of the danger zone, it is possible that TAC could be forced to sell a stake in TRSWF. We don't see that as a bad thing however the uncertainty is certainly present and until TAC starts showing good results by itself TRSWF could remain depressed.

The second reason we can think of is counterparty risk. While TRSWF's counterparties are generally good, we think there is one that won't be getting the Christmas party invite.

Fortescue metals group (OTCQX:FSUMF), which was contracted to obtain power from the South Hedland Facility in Australia, gave a notice to TRSWF that the agreement was null as TRSWF had not reached commercial operations on the plant on time. TRSWF vehemently disagrees.

TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables remain confident that all conditions required to establish commercial operations, including all performance conditions, have been achieved under the terms of the PPA. These conditions include receiving a commercial operation certificate, successfully completing and passing certain test requirements, and obtaining all permits and approvals required from the North West Interconnected System ("NWIS") and government agencies. Confirmation of commercial operation has been provided by independent engineering firms, as well as by Horizon Power, the state-owned utility. TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables will take all steps necessary to protect their interests in the facility and ensure all cash flows promised under the PPA are realized. The South Hedland Power Station has been fully operational and able to meet FMG's requirements under the terms of the PPA since July 2017.

It is unclear how this situation will be resolved and whether an alternate purchaser can be put in place quickly should this dispute drag on. This was made known to the market in late July, and it has had an impact on the stock price.

RNW data by YCharts

Conclusion

TRSWF is a great way to play the clean energy boom. It has multiple opportunities for growth including drop-downs from its parent but we are very happy with the currently well covered yield by itself. The South Hedland Power station is about 6% of the total power generating capacity and the market has more than discounted problems associated with it as we do not see that as a total loss in any case. We initiated a long position at $13.10 CAD. We had recently written two articles on building the global REIT portfolio which can be seen here and here. While not a REIT, TRSWF's unique assets in Australia make it an interesting diversifier and that was an added appeal of this investment. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate TRSWF a Buy and at a 6.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please "follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRSWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.