Luxoft's (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings and welcome to the Luxoft Holding, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Tracy Krumme, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tracy Krumme

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Luxoft Holding’s second quarter fiscal 2018 conference call. On the call with me today are Dmitry Loschinin, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to help [audio gap] this presentation can be accessed on our website at investor.luxoft.com.

I would like to also caution investors regarding forward-looking statements. Any statements made in today’s presentation that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the risks described in our 20-F filing for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that we make here today, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Today’s presentation will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have reconciled the comparable GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in yesterday’s press release as well as the supplemental tables in the back of the slide deck.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dmitry. Dmitry, please go ahead.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you, Tracy. And thanks everyone for joining us today.

Before talking about financials, I want to provide my perspective on the quarter and talk about our progress, driving strong execution, building momentum across our verticals, and implementing our business transformation. I will begin my remarks on slide three which highlights our results and progress.

Our Q2 performance was largely in line with our expectations and keeps us on track to achieve our full year financial goals. We made continued progress diversifying our customer base and generated strong revenue growth across several of our key variables. This included 76% revenue growth in Automotive and 26% growth in Telecom and Media year-over-year.

We continued to make important strides through balancing our customer portfolio and reducing our client concentration. Revenue outside our top two accounts grew 37% year-over-year. In Financial Services, we generated 43% year-over-year growth excluding our top two clients. This accelerated from 36% growth last year.

Our business transformation is centered on commitment to expanding into new verticals. We believe our technological expertise, innovative offerings and strong team provide a differentiated value proposition to customers across the world.

A key component of our strategy is increasing our High Performance Accounts or HPAs. During the second quarter, we added five HPAs including three existing and two new clients to our portfolio. At the end of the second quarter, HPAs totaled 37% of revenue versus 20% at the same time last year.

Another area of focus has been increasing our delivery center scale, particularly as we look to expand our global footprint in attractive growth regions like Asia Pacific. The opening of the Bangalore office in India following our acquisition of derivIT represents a major milestone in our journey to becoming a top global technology consultancy. It represents our 37 delivery centers, up from 28 a year ago.

As we have discussed before, we are focused on expanding our capability and platform in APAC, given the rising demand for technology services in growing Asian economies. We are now well-positioned to meet this demand to deliver IT services to financial institutions, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and China from near-shore locations.

We are building our expertise in cutting edge platforms in the digital space as well as in the cloud, DevOps, blockchain, data analytics, Internet of Things and AI. We believe this will strengthen our competitive position and add significant value to customers.

While our focus is primarily on organic growth, we continue to selectively pursue strategic acquisitions where we can acquire new capabilities to enhance our value-added offering and secure new HPAs to support our long-term growth. To that end, we recently closed two acquisitions in the financial services industry that provide additional growth opportunities. I will speak more to these acquisitions in a few minutes.

As discussed last quarter, we continued to experience revenue headwinds at two Fortune 10 healthcare and telecom clients, acquired through INSYS and IntroPro. The headwinds stem from external factors and are primarily due to restructuring at both companies. In total, for fiscal year 2018, we expect an approximate 30% miss versus our full year plan from these two targets. It is important to note that this shortfall is already included in our current full year guidance and is only top-line impact as we protected our self through the earn-out structure of both acquisitions, which essentially cuts our purchase price in half. While we are disappointed by these near-term challenges, these accusations achieved our key goals of strengthening our expertise in telecom and media and establishing presence in healthcare, acquiring talent and providing access to new accounts in both verticals.

Turning to slide four. I would like to review our current revenue diversification and client concentration metrics. As you can see, financial services accounted for 57% of our revenue during the second quarter. This was down from 63% of revenues at the same period last year as we make further inroads into the automotive and digital enterprise markets. From a geographical perspective, we have increased our presence in key areas such APAC, which reached 4% of our sales in the second quarter. The success we have in expanding our global presence and growing outside the financial services is meaningfully impacting our client concentration.

Contributions from our top two accounts fell to 35% in the second quarter compared to 45% last year due to efforts to de-risk and diversify our revenue. Top five customers were 47% of revenue in the second quarter compared to 58% of the prior year and down significantly from 72% in fiscal 2015. Top ten customers accounted for 58% of revenue this quarter compared to 69% in the second quarter of last year. Looking back even further, our top ten accounted for 82% of our revenues in 2015, which also shows a strong progress we have made diversifying our customer base. Overall, we have made strong progress executing our strategy, but know we have much work left to do. We see a number of attractive growth opportunities across our verticals and we’ll remain sharply focused on expanding vertical and geographical footprints as we look to continue building stronger, more diversified Luxoft.

As you can see, we have made significant progress diversifying our revenue base and reducing client concentration. Slide five provides a historical overview of our top two accounts, Deutsche Bank and UBS, and their revenue contribution. Revenues from both accounts were down 10% year-over-year, consistent with our expectations. However, combined quarterly revenue increased 10% on a sequential basis. We continue to look for ways to offset client insourcing and cost cutting by expanding our relationship in growth areas including a regulatory change and wealth management. Our strategic acquisitions also strengthened our industry service offering and value proposition.

Turning to slide six. The main avenue to driving top-line growth and transforming our business is our HPAs. Slide six demonstrates the increase in revenue contribution from HPA accounts over the last four fiscal years. You can see that HPAs have reached 37% of total revenue from just 10% in fiscal 2014. HPAs require additional investment in the near term, and we’ve built the relationship, but offer Luxoft valuable long-term growth opportunities as the relationship matures. HPAs are the valuable pipeline for anchor customer portfolio and I am pleased with our steady execution in this area. Historically, our anchor clients used to be our top five, but that has changed as we have expanded our customer base and entered new verticals. While those clients were an important source of growth until fiscal 2016, today, we are more diversified from a customer and vertical standpoint. Outside of these core accounts, in fiscal 2018, we expect healthy year-over-year growth of 36%. Part of our growth stems from the synergies derived from value-creative acquisitions we undertook over the past two years. Our M&A strategy and our company structure are congruent with our growth to lead customer enablement by expanding our array of expertise, capabilities and solutions.

Turning to the next page, slide seven provides an overview of our digital transformation efforts and strategy. Today, we are sharing with you principal change we have made in our lines of businesses. Digital transformation continues to be a major trend for the foreseeable future as it becomes completely foundational to future business; I couldn’t try [ph] this year. The proportion of digital related consultant engagements will increase from about half of all the businesses in IT consulting in 2015-2016 to approximately 70% of full engagements in 2020 or 2021 driving the market for digital strategy and agency services to well over $100 billion worldwide by 2021. So, we decided to combine it to one business unit, solely focused on digital transformation. This will allow us to provide concentrated efforts, better focus and strengthen our digital capabilities.

In the past, we had multiple industries served in different silos such as telecom, energy, media, healthcare and others. As we see a lot of communalities in service in a digital agenda of clients from various industries, we formed digital enterprise to be the third line of business after financial services and automotive to serve multiple industries, including energy, travel, manufacturing, retail, telecom and media, and healthcare. This business unit was created by combining industry focused practices and technology expertise in our global centers of expertise including user interaction, digital experience, process automation and data analytics, and the innovation labs, which is focused on next generation technologies.

This structured our organization to best serve digital transformation agendas to multiple industries and provide and establish strong execution vehicle, provide innovation of scale to support our go-to-market to help focus our sales organization 100% of digital opportunities. A key benefit of our digital enterprise is ability to provide digital services at scale to multiple industries while at the same time sharing expertise and best practices across our entire organization. As such, we will invest over $12 million this year to grow our additional capabilities and position us to best capture growth opportunities we see in our industries.

Turning to slide eight. This slide shows the key trends across our three lines of businesses and the way we structure our offerings. In financial services, our customers’ key focus areas are regulatory, simplification and digital/fintech.

Looking at regulatory, there is a lot of work the industry still needs to do. Pressure is growing as many banks remain behind the curve. We see strong opportunity here and expect it will be a growth driver for the next several years.

Simplification will allow banks to reduce their costs and operational complexities by migrating a wide and disperse number of applications to fewer platforms. Luxoft’s offerings significantly help financial institutions simplify their operation by using leading cloud-based and other digital solutions. In addition to cloud-based solutions, other important digital trends financial services include automation via robo-advisory and blockchain. Key areas of growth lie within sales and asset management given the increasing impact of digital technology on traditional banking business models in areas robo-advisory, omni-channel enablement and digital engagement.

Regulatory actions like MiFID II and EMIR II drive strong demand as well as replacement of legacy platforms due to the increasing need for digitalization which also drives demand for our services.

We believe demand within the financial services industry will be driven by ongoing pressure to restore growth and profitability, industry-wide regulatory reforms, requirements to increase transparency, manage risk exposure and adoption of new technologies such cloud computing, mobile and data analytics.

We had several notable Q2 wins within financial services. First, we expanded in partnership with one of the largest American asset managers as they seek to take advantage of our high-quality capability in Central Europe. Secondly, we partnered with a fintech startup to develop their enterprise platform for financial accounting of bitcoin and crypto currency trading and system audits for distributed ledger systems. Thirdly, we were selected by one of the largest asset managers in Singapore to build their mobile digital cloud-based CRM and collaboration platform. This will streamline their investment approach and increase their asset managers’ productivity. Lastly, we had three new HPAs as a result of derivIT and UNAFORTIS acquisitions.

Switching now to automobile line of business. Key market trends that support our growth outlook include increasing digitalization, autonomous vehicles and connected mobility. We are benefiting from our early push into this market and have quickly grown automotive into 150 plus million business for Luxoft. The automotive industry is in the early stages of a seismic shift that will reshape the nature of driving and transportation for the future. Today Luxoft is a trusted partner to startups, established suppliers and major OEMs who are all seeking and awaiting technologies and solutions, given the forecasted disruption caused by autonomous vehicles. Autonomy remains an area of investment priority for Tier 1 and OEMs and we continue to win business. Automotive line of business represents the largest area for growth and has grown from 12% to 18% of total revenues just in the last 12 months.

We continue to execute on the broad demand for development of smart digital cockpit solutions, enabling car makers to differentiate their vehicles to state-of-the-art user experiences. We see strong growth in the area of vehicle platform software and autonomous driving solutions. With two major HPAs wins this year, we developed strategic relationship with tier 1 suppliers where we co-create the autonomous drive platforms and enable them to successfully deploy their customer projects. As an example, during the first half of fiscal 2018, we were awarded multiple contracts by a leading tier 1 supplier in the autonomous drive space.

As car makers try to become software companies, we also have formed partnerships and developing smart cloud solutions. During this quarter, we were awarded a large cloud service deployment project for a major car OEM. We also see business stemming from new entrants to the industry and companies seeking to change their business model from selling cars to offering mobility services. We were recently awarded a multiyear contract from an innovative company in the field of computer vision and autonomous drive. With our value-added services and expertise, we can help them integrate their products into major auto OEMs, insurance providers and commercial fleets and accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles. We are pleased with this collaboration and look forward to becoming their strategic partner as they merge AI with computer vision to provide onboard safety.

Lastly, to our digital enterprise line of business, digital transformation is a major trend on the global market. Ultimately what we enable is monumental changes to several business patterns through the application of innovative technology. We help our customers change business models, economic structures, legal and policy matters, organizational patterns, cultural barriers and more. They do this by creating new ways to connect their workforces, customers and operations and create connected products and services. Today, we believe we have built an offering that is different than our competitors and one that allows us for our customization based on industry or customer needs. There’s notable growth potential here, and we had multiple wins here this quarter. Several wins came from healthcare, including a new strategic implementation partner [indiscernible] practice, a blockchain proof-of-concept who is a large U.S. healthcare player and increased exposure with a large global pharma to support digital transformation and expand global footprint.

On the telecom and media front, we added new a HPA, as a result of leveraging big data and AI to improve customer experience. In energy, we completed an IT and cloud consulting project to design sensor-based preventing maintenance system. We were chosen as an implementation partner and are currently working to implement the system to collect telemetry, store it in the cloud and analyze data in real time to preventively detect possible equipment malfunctions.

Turning to slide nine. Before talking about most recent acquisitions, I would like to talk about the approach we take towards target companies. While activity levels at the quality accounts might fluctuate, we believe we are aiding great customers whose investment priorities are aligned with our current and future solutions portfolio. I think Excelian is a good example. We purchased Excelian Group for roughly $20 million and today we derived revenues from it north of $78 million. We saw already Excelian as it had a leading market position in the Europe and a very good client base, but low single-digit EBITDA margins. This was due to the high volatility of the business’s relatively small deals, usually less than $1 million. I’m pleased to say that after the first year of full integration, we improved Excelian’s EBITDA margins by 6% and in the second year, grew its revenue by 29% year-over-year. In two years’ time, the business has grown substantially, thanks to cross-selling efforts throughout the client base. Average deal size increased from $1 million to over $3 million. Margins improved further, close to our Company’s average 17%. Excelian became our premium brand under financial services vertical. The entire management team was retained and moved into key positions including former CEO, Jeremy Ward, who now runs our packaged [ph] offering side of the business. Therefore, the value this business brought to our overall financial and competitive success is already far greater than the 2015 purchase price.

In case of derivIT, we saw the great success we had integrating Excelian, and we looked for acquisition opportunity to bolster that position and spread geographically from a core European base. derivIT was a perfect match for that, not only matching Excelian’s offering and deep knowledge expertise, but also this highly complementary delivery in client geographies that can be leveraged for both broader cross sales and wider APAC expansion. The synergies are already coming through in our ability to offer clients global delivery options, competitive from both price and quality with scalability to match any of our global peers.

While all financial services offerings have been largely focused on capital markets, we’re organically expanding into the private banking and wealth management space to capitalize on the growing shift of internal investments and focus of many global banks such as UBS, Credit Suisse and others. The acquisition of UNAFORTIS provides this, we expand our offering in this attractive space, building it around tech solution implementation, technical consultant in our local Swiss, German speaking presence, which is an essential requirement for many Swiss banking clients. The decision for acquisition started with the selection of the Avaloq package as our preferred entry point. It had good traction with the Swiss banks, aggressive global expansion plans and limited existing vendor landscape, which contrasts to commoditized package solutions where you would be entering direct competition with global Indian names, and their ability to differentiate it is lower. UNAFORTIS is a clear example of taking a small and short team with the deep subject matter expertise and combining this global Luxoft platform to become a top tier vendor and expand in ways, these small teams of experts would never have been able to do.

Before turning it over to Evgeny for the financial review, a few closing remarks. Luxoft has a solid foundation for growth and a clear commitment to business transformation that we believe will position us for sustainable, long-term growth. As we look ahead, we believe we have the right strategy in place to capitalize on the trends, investment priorities and growth opportunities across our verticals. More work is needed to further diversify our business, to continue grow in our HPAs and ultimately strengthen our long-term growth portfolio. I cannot assure you that the entire management team and all our employees are focused on continuing to advance Luxoft, accelerate our digital transformation and become an increasingly critical service provider for our customers.

Thanks for your attention. Now, I will turn it over to Evgeny.

Evgeny Fetisov

Thank you, Dmitry. Hello everyone and thank you for being on the call with us.

I will go over some key numbers, provide additional color for our Q2 operational and financial results, and review our guidance.

If you turn to slide 10, Luxoft delivered a healthy level of year-over-year and sequential revenue growth. Second quarter revenue of $228 million was up 16.1% year-over-year and 9% sequentially as compared to $209.2 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year and compared to $196.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. While conditions at our top two accounts remained challenging, we have made strong progress diversifying our customer and revenue base. The revenue growth outside of these two top clients was 37% year-over-year.

Now, let me give you the highlights of our financial performance during the past quarter. The financial services vertical delivered a 5% year-over-year increase in absolute dollar terms. When you consider the reduced spend from our top two accounts, this is a good achievement.

Our automotive vertical delivered 76% revenue growth year-over-year. Telecom comprised 11% of total revenue, and the revenue increase of 26% year-over-year. Our smallest and newest vertical healthcare, which represents 3% of revenue, reported a 10% decline year-over-year. We are pleased to report the development of our HPAs both and organically and through acquisitions brought our client concentration substantially down.

Moving on to profitability metrics. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million versus $37.4 million in the same quarter of the last financial year and $26.4 million in the previous quarter. This represents 3% increase year-over-year and 46.1% sequential increase respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.9% versus 19.1% in the second quarter of last year and 12.6% in the last quarter of this fiscal year.

Operating income margin in the second quarter on a US GAAP basis 9.4% and on non-GAAP basis the margin was 14.1%. Gross margin in the second quarter was 38.9%, up from 35.2% last quarter and down from 41.5% in the second quarter last year. This is in line with our message last quarter regarding company-wide gross margin at or above 37% for the remainder of the year and gradual improvement over the next year.

Our GAAP net income in the second quarter was $18.4 million and net income margin was 8.1% compared to 8.3% a year ago and 3% in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Our non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $28 million versus $27.8 million in the second quarter a year ago and $17.1 million in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Our non-GAAP net income margin in the [first] quarter was 12.3% compared to 14.2% year-over-year and compared to 8.2% in the previous quarter. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 15.1%, consistent with the same quarter on a year-over-year basis and up by 1.1% in comparison with the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Annual effective tax rate is likely to be in the 14% to 15% range, up from 12% to 14% as previously guided due to the revision of forecasted impact of excess tax benefit on our stock option plan, as a result of Luxoft’s stock price decrease over the past quarter.

Weighted average diluted share count for the past quarter was 34.1 million shares, down by 0.18 million shares from the previous quarter. Our diluted EPS amounted to $0.54 per share as compared to $0.18 per share in the previous quarter and $0.48 in the second quarter a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, our diluted EPS was $0.82 per share compared to a $0.50 per share last quarter and $0.83 in the second quarter of last year.

Slide 11 shows the progress we have made managing our cost in order to drive margin enhancement. During the second quarter, SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 25.5%, down 2.1 percentage points from 27.6% SG&A share reduction was driven by SOP expense limitations and efficiency improvement. SOP expense as a percentage of revenue was 2.7% in the second quarter, down from 4.6% in the second quarter last year.

Moving to the slide 12 and our organic growth. First, I want to inform you that in effort to provide more insight in our business and to make it easier to investors to understand our performance as compared to our peers, we are adopting a 12-month organic growth timeframe as a more broadly used metric.

Looking forward, on a 12-month basis, we expect our full year organic growth rate to be approximately 8% of total revenue for the fiscal year 2018. This rate takes into account the headwinds at our top two accounts, Deutsche Bank and UBS. I think it is important to note that excluding these top two accounts, we expect 22% year-over-year organic growth. This demonstrates our increased focus on growth in core accounts, HPAs and new accounts.

I also want to note that for illustrative purposes, we included the organic growth on a six-month basis, only to show the 13% growth full-year guidance we have previously provided. Going forward, we’ll only report organic growth on a 12-month basis.

As Dmitry discussed, we are taking a number of steps to accelerate our organic growth including our strategic focus on digital and traditional new solution offerings and expand into attractive new global markets. We continue to work to rebalance growth from our legacy anchor accounts to HPAs. As Dmitry mentioned, we added five new HPA accounts this quarter with two accounts stemming from new clients. I also think the strong growth we generated in the automotive and telecom verticals, demonstrates the success we’re having diversifying our business. As a result of these efforts in our execution, we currently expect organic growth to accelerate in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018.

Let’s move to the balance sheet. Luxoft finished the second quarter with $56.1 million in cash and cash equivalents with operating cash outflow of $1.1 million or 0.5% of revenue, financing activities using $0.2 million of cash and net cash of $48.2 million used in investing activities. Our free cash flow to revenue ratio was negative 3.2%, predominantly due to increased accounts receivable and unbilled revenues as at the end of the second quarter. As of September 30th, our trade receivables including unbilled revenue were $220.3 million compared to $174 million as of June 30, 2017. Unbilled revenues were up from $29.1 million previous quarter to $37.7 million this quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, days sales outstanding or DSO excluding unbilled and deferred revenues, stood at 66 days, up by three days from 63 days in the previous quarter. Full DSO including unbilled and deferred revenues stood at 76 days, up six days from last quarter. The reasons for the DSO increase are temporary and predominantly linked to a change in the billing cycle to one of our top accounts, which caused growth of receivables in the second quarter. We plan for receivables to go down in this third quarter as a transition to the new billing cycle and invoice processing with this particular client is complete. Our CapEx was in line with the second quarter last year and stood at $6.1 million. We finished the quarter with 13,090 people of which 11,128 were IT professionals, up 10% from just under 10,000 IT professionals one year ago. Attrition in the quarter was 15.3%, up from 14.1% last quarter and up from 11.5% in the same period one year ago. Our annualized revenue per engineer is increasing and is now $82,800, up 9% from $75,900 last quarter and up 5% from $78,900 one year ago.

Now to slide 13. The outlook for the full fiscal year remains unchanged from the last quarter. We expect top line to increase approximately 17%, which would put us at approximately $920 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expectation is in the range between 15.5% and 16.5%.We expect to end the year with our GAAP EPS to be at least $1.53 and non-GAAP EPS to be at least $2.85. The EPS is based on the estimated weighted average shares of 34.4 million diluted shares.

With this, we are opening the lines and look forward to your questions.

Anil Doradla

Good morning, Dmitry, Evgeny, and congrats on the results, especially on the growth beyond the top two. So, I had couple of questions. So, Dmitry, you talked about the top two diversifications moving in the right direction. But, the data points, off lately coming out from your top customer, doesn’t seem to be very encouraging. So, the question that I had was, when you look at your top account, can you talk about the degree of visibility to the business? Is it pretty much consistent with what it was in the past or is it a little bit more murky or getting a little bit better, any comments there?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi, Anil. So, if I understood the question correct, it’s about the performance and the outlook for DB and UBS, right?

Anil Doradla

Correct.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. So, as you can see, there is some improvement in those two accounts kind of combined from our Q1 to Q2. Going forward, we see the performance of those accounts pretty much according to the plan, so no major surprises. There are still quite a few moving parts, especially in UBS. You probably have heard about some rumors recently, and it’s hard to predict what will happen next year. So, really, just at the beginning of the planning cycles and budgeting will be completed in December, January, so that when we have our next call, we probably will have much more color on that.

Anil Doradla

So, at least for the next couple of quarters, it sounds like, you have some confidence in kind of how it’s going to work out; it’s more into the next fiscal year?

Dmitry Loschinin

That’s correct.

Anil Doradla

And as a follow-up, I mean, auto was very impressive, 75% year-over-year growth, strong sequential. Now, you talk about a lot of good stuff happening right from cockpits to entertainment and all that kind of stuff. But, is there any one particular -- one or two things that stand out that you would like to highlight on that strong strength, any particular customer or any particular application?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, there are two things probably I should mention, a very significant cooperation that is happening with one of the major European OEM that is really -- a very strategic nature. And looking forward, we see just tremendous opportunities, very solid connection in all fronts and then full alignment. So, we have become very important part of their long-term strategy. That’s definitely very important and you will see some of these numbers that we presented or reported that comes from that growth there. The other one I would mention is in the autonomous driving space. If you remember, last year, we were predominantly focused on the digital cockpits. So, for us, it’s a pretty new area, just about a year out, but it’s a pretty substantial already. So, just in one year, we are talking about 20 plus millions in revenue, so started nearly from zero. We have several large scale already counts in this space, in autonomous driving space and also we see that the pattern and what we develop of these guys will be reused for the whole industry. So that is sort of promising.

Anil Doradla

Great. Thanks a lot, guys.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you.

Joseph Foresi

Hi. So, just to clarify the top two clients. I think you had prior -- previously said that DB was going to be down about 20% this year and UBS was going to have minor growth this year. Is that still the case? It sounds like it was. And next year, I guess becomes a bit of an unknown on the Deutsche Bank side. Do I have that correct?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, we may see some improved -- slightly improved performance from DB for the entire fiscal this year as -- and UBS will be pretty flattish. As for the next year, you are right. It’s premature now to provide any guidance. We still see some of the moving parts. So, what we say we need at least another quarter, a few months to come with some firm assessment of the future.

Joseph Foresi

Okay, got it. And then, can you talk about utilization? Maybe give us the metric this quarter versus last quarter. And if you could talk a little bit about where you expect that to go, have all the workers from the DB engagement been redeployed, given the cuts?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, utilization is up compared to Q1 and that’s again what we guided. We had some of the headwind from DB ramp down. So, it’s up and naturally getting back to normal. So, we need another -- actually, our Q3, we should be pretty close to our standard utilization rates.

Joseph Foresi

Got it, okay. And then, last one. Having gone through this once with DB and maybe potentially going through it again, are there any contingency plans in place to maybe redeploy people quickly, if there becomes an issue at the account again? And anything you can talk about also from a revenue diversification standpoint? I am just wondering how you can maybe protect revenues, obviously handle the DB situation and also think about margins, if it does happen. Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

The smaller DB and UBS become in our overall portfolio, the easiest to handle some of the -- some fluctuations and ramp down. So that’s pretty much the case and that as you can see we’ve been executing that. As for the redeployment, I think we’ve done really well. You cannot just absorb, like 500 people over few months. So, it will impact some of the numbers. But, as you can see, it just took us about a quarter to digest. I think the mobility programs that we have within Luxoft, they are quite effective. We still see certain improvements we can do in the future. But, all-in-all, I think the Company is well kind of positioned for that. Hopefully, not too many of those exercises we should encounter. But, again, it also depends to the growth of other accounts in the same space and more or less is the same geographies. And again, in our diversifying measures, we really try to balance, not just industry or accounts but also by geographies, by locations, by the skill sets. So that if -- and such like that happens, we have much more measures for mobility.

Moshe Katri

Hey, thanks. Dmitry, I don’t remember a quarter where you had 9% non-GAAP EBIT margins. So, maybe you can talk a bit about the pluses and minuses in terms of what impacted margins for the quarter. Are we seeing any sort of significant pricing pressure from top clients or in general? And then, maybe talk a bit about which percentage of the revenue base was actually generated from fixed-price work versus time and material? Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

So, the margin declined in Q1 and that’s probably what you referred to was predominantly explained by ramp down of DB and we talked about that. So, we had some extensive bench, plus the rebalancing of the account and then growing HPAs. So that also creates some of the headwind in terms of the margins. So, we had to invest. So that’s probably the second. And the third one is the impact from the recent acquisition that came on board with low margin. However, this quarter, you can see clearly improvement on the bottom line front. And again that’s what we guided. So, I guess, it is still about what our gross margins will be and how we deal with that, and then how much we invest in business in some of the key strategic areas. So for instance, we reported that we are going to invest quite significant amount in the digital space, it’s over $12 million this year, as well as we’re growing our sales team to promote the offerings. All-in-all, we are pleased to say that the SG&A as a percentage of revenue has declined compared to what we had a year ago, so about 2 percentage points. So, going forward, that will give us some extra leverage and some economy of scale to compensate some of the investments that we do to support the growth.

Moshe Katri

Was there a pricing compression from the top two clients during the quarter?

Dmitry Loschinin

No, not really.

Moshe Katri

Okay. And then, what drives better EBIT margins in two thousand -- basically, next fiscal year?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, the same measures as we talked to. So, first, we want to -- first and probably the foremost is the amount of investment needed to boost some of new accounts. So, some of them will mature and therefore will not require, so the percentage of the revenue supported by investments will be lower. Second is SG&A percentage is going to reduce, will keep reducing this. And third, just overall profitability -- and then extra to that that utilization is definitely an important factor that impacts the profitability. I don’t know Evgeny, you want to add something?

Evgeny Fetisov

No. I think you’ve covered most of the things. So, it’s basically the increase of revenues and moderate growth of SG&A which will provide positive leverage to margins, plus the improved utilization.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. And the one I forgot is that we’re still restructuring the performance of our recent acquisitions. So, exiting some of the lower margin deals and improving overall by introducing some of the near-shore and offshore. So, again, as we explained in details how we did it for Excelian, similar exercise we do for our recent acquisitions.

Moshe Katri

All right. And final question, was there any FX, benefits or impact on the margin this quarter?

Dmitry Loschinin

Margin-wise, it was…

Evgeny Fetisov

Negative.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, it was negative, but slightly negative.

Moshe Katri

Understood. Thanks a lot.

Charlie Brennan

Great. I just got a couple of questions actually, first is on the guidance. If I look at your EBITDA margin performance in the first half of the year, it’s down something like 3 percentage points. If I look at your full year guidance, just to get to the low end of the margin guide, it seems the second half margins are broadly flat with last year. I haven’t really got it clear in my head, where you are going to find that three points of margin saving. Is that going to be all on the gross margin line or is that further reductions in SG&A? And then, the second follow-up question is all on the cash flow side. The working capital performance really does look like quite poor. My math isn’t great, but I think on an organic basis, I think you’re growing revenues by something like $18 million or $19 million in the first six months of the year. I’m looking at $45 million working capital outflow. That seems to be a much bigger problem than Deutsche Bank. Can you just give us some color there? Thanks.

Evgeny Fetisov

Thanks, Charlie. This is Evgeny. So, on your first question, we expect both the gross margin improvement, like we’ve been guiding on the call, last quarter; plus, we expect the containment of the SG&A cost. So, that should provide the room for improvement for EBITDA. So, for the working capital, it’s largely driven by one of these top accounts. And I won’t be naming the customer. So, that’s with the change in the billing cycle, which resulted in the growth of both the accounts receivable and unbilled revenue, plus some growth of the business. Like I said, we expect these numbers to normalize by the end of this quarter. So, that’s a temporary issue that we are having.

Charlie Brennan

I normally associate things like unbilled revenues with fixed-price contract, but the portion of fixed-price work that you do has been coming down. Can you just explain what the contract structures are that you got in place, that are giving rise to this unbilled revenue balance, and what’s the delivery risk against that, some possibility that it could lead to some P&L pressure in the future?

Evgeny Fetisov

This is unrelated to the contract structure or the arrangement that we have. It has to do with the billing cycles. So, there have been delays with issuing with -- of voice related to the work of [technical difficulty] on the client side. This is it. So, we treat it as a purely operational matter, which till now has been resolved and we are normalizing our accounts receivable and unbilled revenue. So, you would see a normal picture by the end of Q3.

Charlie Brennan

Okay.

Vladimir Bespalov

Hello. Thank you for taking my questions. First, I would like to ask you about the revenue trends. We still see some slowdown in growth compared to previous quarter, for example. Even though Deutsche Bank looks like performed better than expected, there were some FX tailwinds. So, would you comment, is there something unexpected that happened during the past quarter which slowed down your revenues, and what should help you accelerate it going forward, as implied by your guidance?

Dmitry Loschinin

Actually we don’t have any surprises -- or we haven’t had any surprises. We can see revenue acceleration in some areas such as automotive. Clearly, it’s really breaking through; and in some other areas, again, we see that -- some of the businesses being materialized and growing. So, I won’t really say that we have anything specific that has happened during last quarter and going forward that should change the growth trajectory. Obviously, the slowdown and kind of reduction ramp down of top two accounts is significant impact. We also reported that our recent acquisition IntroPro and INSYS, they had a pretty significant headwind from two key accounts there actually caused us to have 30% miss in the plan. So that definitely is a factor. At the same time, we expect this to kind of change in the future.

Vladimir Bespalov

And are you getting rid of some accounts with low margins, maybe this also affects your revenues?

Dmitry Loschinin

It does. Yes, it does. Again, some of the acquisitions, which we recently did, we look -- but this in the numbers, which we reported. There are a few accounts that are definitely low-margin. It’s very hard to improve them longer term. So, then, we’re slowly reducing the business. Then, as we show in the slide number six, I think that pretty much explains the situation. We have what we call anchor clients, and these is our former top five accounts which includes Deutsche, UBS, Harman, Avaya and Boeing. So, this group, as a total declines 11%; and it used to be, what, nearly 70% of our revenue few years ago. So, now, it’s significantly smaller. So, this is the trend. Deutsche and UBS being the major contributors but also Avaya, because of this Chapter 11 and recent acquisitions, some of the asset was not fast growing account. At the same time, our accounts which we call core accounts that outside of this group and they have been growing 36%, which is pretty decent growth we believe. And then, the rest is added by M&A.

Vladimir Bespalov

Thank you very much. And a couple of further questions on your geographic revenue trends by verticals. So, on geography, you have some slowdown in North America. Could you say what is behind this; and some growth -- very good growth in Russia, so maybe you could comment on this as well? On verticals, I have a question on healthcare. Your strategy, this is one of the fastest growing verticals that you expect, but you have a decline of 10%, which is due probably to the problems with one of acquired accounts. But, could you provide some, maybe outlook for this vertical? Are you still expected to grow very fast over the next three years? Thank you.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thanks. So, for the North America revenue, so let me look at the numbers. This is -- we have some slight decline, about 3%. I won’t say this is major, right? I’m just looking at the numbers. Yes. So, this is like 3.6% decline. I won’t say this is something major and also some redistribution of the work. So, again, it’s just a number; I won’t say it’s a trend. The spike in revenue in Russia that was caused by pretty large project that got matured, fixed priced project that we completed in this quarter. So, going forward, you’ll see a less concentration or less kind of contribution from the region; so, nothing again, special.

Then the question about healthcare, you’re right. Healthcare, you have high hopes for this vertical going forward and there are several large accounts that were acquired together with INSYS. One of those accounts, as we report, is going through quite significant internal transformation and quite - a number of measures that they had taken and this also caused the INSYS performance to be below the expectations. So, this year, yes, because of that, we see that overall revenue decline and also -- but, we are as a company, restructuring the business and introducing some of the digital offerings into this space. We’ve got some pretty interesting wins, lately, and we reported some of them, one is blockchain, and innovative [indiscernible] project and other one that we’re deploying large scale, the BPM with another healthcare account. So, going forward, we should see some growth there.

Arvind Ramnani

Hi, just a quick question. I’m trying to understand your relationship at Deutsche Bank and UBS. Have you maintained market share at Deutsche Bank and UBS, or have you kind of lost market share to your competitors? And then, the follow-up to that is when -- the cutting work with Luxoft, who are you transitioning that work to, because I assume you’re doing fairly valuable work for Deutsche Bank?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, both UBS and Deutsche, at least according to our information, we haven’t lost in terms of market share, actually, gained a bit. And there are two things why the revenue is reducing, why they’re cost cutting, and in DB this year, it’s kind of a breakthrough year; and UBS that was last year. The other one is so called insourcing. So, both companies are trying to come up with or again, achieve certain percentage or distribution of in-house IT people and then contractors or vendors. So, these are the two trends basically that impacts our performance. So, outside of that, in terms of the losing business to other competitors or other vendors, we see a very few of those, actually, opposite in a number of cases in both accounts when we were able to transition the work from other competitors or companies; they are on the exit list.

Arvind Ramnani

That’s certainly helpful. And on your guidance, you provided kind of guidance that kind of just excludes kind of your top two, and I think that’s certainly very helpful and really gives us a view of kind of real growth of the Company. But given that kind of the dynamics that your top two accounts are uncertain -- and what’s the behind kind of guidance that includes top two?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well, we guide both, including and excluding. I think it just -- we can do very little in those two accounts. It’s a matter of their business decisions; it’s not our performance there really. And especially, when some of them generating losses that you can hardly expect them to grow and do significant investment in IT, especially in some of the areas where we operate. So, the reason we report these kind of two scenarios for you to understand that how is the business outside of that two. And I think Luxoft for many years has been seen as a company of UBS and Deutsche, and it’s very rapidly changing. So, probably, another year or so that we will be completely diversified. But, the reality is that they are shrinking; it impacts our overall growth potential because base where they start is pretty large. But, every year, it is reducing. What we try to do is to maximize our efforts and output and bringing on board new accounts and generating value of those clients and therefore growing the business out there. So, the final result will be fully diversified business with much less dependency what happens with some of the players.

Arvind Ramnani

That’s really helpful. And kind of last question for me is, given the experience of having these top two accounts, as a company, at I guess the Board or the senior management level, taking measures to make sure that you don’t have another account that becomes the top 10% revenue account and just to make sure that they don’t run into this revenue concentration issue again, have you all taken such a stance to manage risk?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. I think in the past, what we did, we were focused on very few accounts and we really pushed for growth and kind of distributed our efforts such that it was in a very highly concentrated, among those five, six logos. Today, this is completely different exercise. We actually treasure lot accounts at 10 plus millions because they provide diversity, they actually provide healthy mix, and they provide stability. And again, if you look at slide number four about the client concentration, you see actually all of the top declining, including top 10. So, it’s like half of the business while it used to be much more than that. It was more than 80% in our fiscal 2014.

Alexander Vengranovich

Good afternoon. Last quarter, you had unexpected delay of one of the projects for Credit Suisse, as far as I remember. And if I’m not mistaken, you were expecting that project to be delayed for next financial year. Can you remind us whether there are any changes in this outlook for Credit Suisse and how this should impact your performance this year and next year? Thank you.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, hi. So, we did mention -- we mentioned two accounts there. One, the growth which we anticipate was a bit muted due to changed approach, I would say on the client side and that we also said that the growth is going to happen, just going to happen slowly; it has happened in this way. And there was another one deal which was postponed from our Q1 to the calendar -- to the beginning of the calendar year 2018, and it’s still in plan. So, we expect that to happen during our Q4. Yes.

Alexander Vengranovich

Okay. So that means that this deal is not impacting -- the delay is not impacting your full year guidance for 2018, right?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well, it -- as we reported, it was unexpected, so, for our Q1, but now it’s -- we already encountered that in our forecast and our new guidance.

Alexander Vengranovich

Okay. But your guidance hasn’t changed since the last quarter. So,…

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. But because nothing changed, nothing -- in this sense, nothing has changed. We still expect this project to start in Q4; and by the way, also Q4 is just last quarter. So, there will be minor impact whether it starts or not, but we expect this to start.

Julia Gordeyeva

Yes, good afternoon. Just a follow-up. Dmitry you have mentioned that the shortfall of about 30%, I guess of IntroPro’s revenues. You mentioned it will mean that you will pay less for the company. Can you quantify that or do you have some color on that? Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes, sure. What we said that combined shortfall was IntroPro and INSYS is about 30% of the planned or committed by their management of this company revenue. The way we see it now that we are going to pay half of the purchase price, so, the full purchase price. So, we believe that all-in-all the deal has still been pretty good and pretty solid, just kind of disappointment was on our side and especially on the shareholder side of those companies. Yes, so,…

Julia Gordeyeva

So, just to clarify, you will pay half of both, so half for INSYS and half for IntroPro?

Dmitry Loschinin

Combined, combined. So, just -- we don’t disclose each, but combined for those two acquisitions, we are going to pay around half of the initial -- kind of full price. While their performance is about 30% below the plan; and again those two things will connect.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you all for joining our call today. I want to take this opportunity to wish you all happy Thanksgiving and to thank our global team members for the tremendous effort and dedication that they have put in as we further advance our business transformation. Our team is focused on driving strong execution. We believe we are taking the right steps to deliver long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. And of course, we look forward to speaking to you again at the end of our third quarter. Thank you.

