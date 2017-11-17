Zoes's Kitchen - Is More Debt Good For This Struggling Restaurant Company?

Zoe's Kitchen entered into a new, larger credit facility and management has nothing at all to say about it. Why?

Investment Thesis

As the table below shows, Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) has never generated positive free cash flow in the nearly seven-year period since 2011 for which its audited financials are available for review. During that time, the company's restaurant count has grown from 57 units at the end of the fiscal year in 2011 to 238 units as of Oct. 2, 2017. It's clear the company has burned over $90M in capital pursuing a top-line growth story with no economic return:

Given the company's historical performance, it's likely the stock will fall further until management can prove it has a viable concept.

Introduction

On Nov. 7, 2017, Zoe's Kitchen entered into a new credit agreement with JPMorgan as the lead bank. The new agreement replaces the company's previous five-year facility with Wells Fargo. Given that the Wells Fargo facility does not mature until Feb. 6, 2020, and that management had nothing positive to say about the new facility either in the 8-K disclosure or on the subsequent Q3 earnings call, it's worth taking a look at some of the key terms and conditions of the new facility compared to the old one.

Changes in the credit market often presage moves in the equity market, so keeping up to date on credit events are an important tool for equity investors. This is particularly true in this case, where management has provided no context and where the increase in allowable debt seems to run counter to lower future spending requirements from reduced store openings.

Increase in Credit Facility

First the positive news: The new credit facility has a larger maximum commitment amount of $50,000,000 compared to the old facility's maximum commitment amount of $20,000,000.

Zoe's Kitchen had $12,500,000 of funded debt (not including deemed landlord financing) drawn and outstanding as of Nov. 7, 2017. It's not hard to argue that management wanted more capacity to add debt in the coming months as they undertake some of the strategic initiatives outlined in the call, such as emphasizing catering, experimenting with menu changes, and implementing new technologies. However, management's decision to reduce new store openings for 2018 from 40 to 25 units should reduce spending by almost $12,500,000, assuming each store requires an upfront investment of $825,000. This would seem to reduce the urgency to seek a 150% increase in in debt capacity.

Cost to Borrow

And now the bad news: Zoe's Kitchen's cost to borrow under the new facility has increased substantially compared to the previous facility. For revolving commitment borrowings with the company's current leverage profile, the company's cost to borrow will increase by a substantial 50%, with the LIBOR spread increasing from 100bps to 150bps. In similar fashion, the company will see an increase in the cost of the overall credit facility commitment rise from 12.5bps to 20bps.

In some instances, the company's cost to borrow under the revolving credit agreement will increase by 87.5%, with the spread increasing from 100bps over LIBOR to 187.5bps over LIBOR. This assumes the company is levered between 2.0x and 2.5x on total leverage basis.

Finally, in the event the company undertakes significant new amounts of debt up to the maximum allowable amount, the cost to borrow will rise by 37.5bps, with the spread increasing from 150bps to 187.5bps. Likewise, the commitment fee will more than double from 15bps to 35bps.

Financial Covenants

Previously, the company was required to maintain total leverage of not more than 3.0x to 1.0. The current credit agreement calls for an initial maximum leverage amount of no more than 3.0X to 1.0, but then requires periodic step downs to a level of no more than 2.5x to 1.0 by Dec. 31, 2021. One big difference working in Zoes Kitchen favor: The definition of leverage excludes deemed landlord financing. While this definition change will put the company's leverage ratio into a more favorable relative pricing tier within the new agreement (all else being equal), the company will still realize a 50% increase in borrowing costs and an increase in commitment costs vs. the old facility.

Conclusion

While Zoe's Kitchen was able to increase the maximum commitment amount from $20,000,000 to $50,000,000 under its new credit facility, the increase comes at a steep cost of between 50% and 87.5% for LIBOR-based revolver borrowings (by far the most common type). Moreover, the large increase in capacity comes at a time when management has slashed new store openings and the related spend, by 40% or approximately $12,500,000. With the fundamentals of the business deteriorating each quarter, such an increase in potential debt and interest expense is likely to raise the risk profile for the equity holders. This is particularly true as slower top-line growth from new store openings will also likely cause EBITDA, a critical debt-health indicator, to slow as well.

Why did management enter into such an expensive and seemingly oversized facility a full 2.25 years before the more favorable old one was set to expire? Is it possible management expects things to get worse before they get better, and wanted a big war chest with which to try to right the struggling business? Such a motive would be a red flag for equity investors, especially in light of management's failure to offer any context for the new credit facility and the company's poor historical performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZOES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.