Raising Our Applied Materials Expectations And Targets Again Post-Earnings

The improved outlook is being driven by strong demand in multiple sectors of both the company's semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment product lines.

Applied management were even more bullish on their outlook than at their September 27th investor meeting and said their January quarter is "off to a really great start"

Following upside October FQ4 earnings and robust outlook through 2020, we are raising our earnings estimates and stock price targets to significantly above Street expectations.

Following Applied Materials' (AMAT) "beat and raise" October FQ4 earnings report, we maintain our Focus Strong Buy rating and are setting a new price target of $80 which represents a P/E of 20 times a conservative $4.00 in FY 2018 earnings that would be up 23% over the $3.25 just reported for FY 2017. Looking a year further out, a 20 P/E on $5.00 in earnings in FY 2019 would yield a $100 price for shares.

With about $1.00+ in FQ1 earnings to start FY 2018 (management's guidance is $0.94-$1.02), we now expect full year earnings will exceed $4.00 and could reach $4.50, up 38% and nicely above average Street expectations for $3.66 before this report. With improved momentum, it is beginning to appear that management’s $5.08 FY 2020 earnings target newly provided at their September 27th investor meeting could be largely or wholly seen as early as FY 2019.

We expect Applied shares to trade higher driven by both earnings being higher than has been expected and for that to drive progressively higher valuation as measured by the their P/E. This has already been in progress and resulting in a 77% YTD share price increase thus far in calendar 2017.

At the end of calendar 2016 the $32.27 share price represented a P/E of 9.9x on the $3.25 ultimately earned in FY 2017 and 13.2x the $2.44 in expected FY 2017 earnings at the time.

Today, at a $57 share price represents a P/E of 15.8x the $3.66 in expected FY 2017 earnings. On the $4.00-4.50 in earnings we now expect, the P/E is 12.7-14.3. At our $80 target price the P/E would be 17.8-20.0. On the $5.00 in earnings we suggest could be seen as soon as FY 2019 instead of management's target of FY 2020, a 20x P/E could take the share price to our $100 target by as soon as two years from today as the company's FY 2020 is newly underway. $100 represents a 75% increase from today's $57 share price.

Reviewing yesterday's FQ4 report and outlook:

Applied Materials reported October FQ4 results of $3.97 billion and $0.93, above expectations for $3.94 billion and $0.91 that were based on $3.85-4.00 billion and $0.86-0.94 guidance that was above prior expectations for $3.71 billion and $0.82 when provided on last quarter’s earnings call. These earnings were up 41% YTY on 20% higher revenues.

For the October 2017 fiscal year, earnings were up 86% to $3.25 on 34% sales growth to $14.5 billion. Backlog increased 32% YTY to $6.03 billion.

In FQ4, semiconductor sector revenues were $2.43 billion, up 14% YTY as forecast by Applied management on their FQ3 earnings call. Operating profit increased 20%. Multiple markets saw accelerating demand but it was for products based on the latest and increasingly challenging technologies to produce. This is driving demand even more strongly than management suggested at their recent September 27th investor meeting. They are now increasing by $2 billion their forecast for the industry's $90 billion in semiconductor wafer fab manufacturing equipment over the combined years of 2017 and 2018 with most of that increase in 2018.

Especially driving growth is increasingly AI-enabling more and more electronics devices, so the company can now be considered an AI investment vehicle. Materials handling is increasingly key and that is a strength of the company as its name suggests. 32% growth in semiconductor sector revenues is forecast in FQ1.

Memory demand continues to be driven by AI driving demand for larger memories to make productive use exploding volumes of data. For example, average memory sizes in smartphones have doubled over the past two years.

Foundry demand is being driven especially by customers like Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) who are among the leading edge customers of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as 10nm manufacturing technologies are rapidly being followed by deployment of 7nm next year and 5nm and advanced 7nm in 2019.

Display sector revenues were $677 million in FQ4, up 65% sequentially and up 50% YTY compared to management's 48% forecast. In FY 2017, display sector demand was skewed towards mobile devices. But demand from the TV market is now accelerating as more manufacturers introduce OLED TVs as the cost premium of OLED continues to decline. Applied Materials' latest Gen 10.5 equipment can produce eight instead of just three 65" or 75" TV panels from each sheet of material. This is forecast to result in the balance of mobile devices and TVs to be pretty even in FY 2018.

Service revenues were $831 million, up 6% sequentially and up 20% YTY compared to a 17% forecast. Service has been reorganized to be able to more greatly assist customers with adoption of challenging technologies and to do it more efficiently.

For their January FQ1, Applied Materials management forecast $4.00-4.20 billion and $0.94-1.02, above prior Street expectations for $3.96 billion and $0.91. These revenues would be up 22-28% YTY and these earnings would be up 40-52%. Two weeks into the quarter, they said they are “off to a really great start”, making it sound to us like this guidance could well prove to be conservative.

It is especially impressive that there are so many strong growth drivers and it appears that we can count on “beat and raise” quarterly earnings reports in FY 2018 and likely beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT, AAPL, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.