Albireo Pharma: Updates To Thesis

Dilution is probable in the near term, but readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position and then wait for the secondary before adding more shares.

The drug candidate has significant potential in PFIC and other orphan pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, not to mention superior data to date compared to competition.

Shares of Albireo Pharma (ALBO) have risen by close to 20% since I noted that this big pharma spinoff was fully funded with several catalysts lined up.

ALBO data by YCharts

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

Lead clinical candidate A4250, a selective inhibitor of ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT)), has demonstrated promising results in treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Data from a phase 2 open-label, dose-finding trial was presented in a late-breaking session at the International Liver Congress in Amsterdam and treatment across five cohorts for four weeks resulted in reduce serum bile acid levels with improvement in pruritus in the majority of patients.

The company announced a positive outcome of discussions with the FDA and EMA in regards to the design of a pivotal study, which will consist of a single randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study lasting six months and enrolling 60 patients. This represents an efficient path to potential commercialization.

A4250 appears to have broad potential in other orphan pediatric cholestatic liver diseases- the initial indication targeted amounts to an estimated 10,000 patients, but success in this setting would likely result in a magnified move in the share price due to implications in other indications.

I also noted that management had a high pedigree, including President and CEO Ron Cooper who served prior as president of Europe at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY. He was responsible for over 30 countries and sales approaching $4.5 billion. Chief Operating Officer (and Cofounder) Jan Mattsson worked in AstraZeneca's GI R&D division while CMO Dr. Paresh Soni last served as vice president of Global Medical Sciences at Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN).

In late October the company reported final results from their phase 2 study of A4250 in children with cholestatic liver disease. 20 patients (ages 1 to 17 years old) with a pediatric cholestatic liver disease, including PFIC (subtype 1, 2 or 3), Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia or intrahepatic cholestasis, were enrolled. Patients were orally administered A4250 once daily for four weeks across five different doses (10 µg/kg to 200 µg/kg). 4 of these were reenrolled into a second dose group.

Figure 2: Prevalence of pediatric cholestatic liver diseases in developed world (source: corporate slideshow)

Mean reduction in sBA levels were observed in all dose groups (43% to 98% reductions) in 80% of patients. Importantly, most patients showed improvements in pruritus on three different assessment scales (included improvement in sleep disturbance and in pruritus). It was a good sign that no serious adverse events related to the study drug were reported and most adverse events (especially increased transaminases) were mild and transient in nature. Equally as important, there were no reports of diarrhea associated with multiple dose therapy.

Figure 3: Mean improvement in pruritus and sleep (source: corporate slideshow)

Results for a competing IBAT inhibitor from Shire (SHPG) were much more questionable, with high incidence of treatment emergent adverse events observed in a dose escalation study in PFIC and two double-blind, placebo-controlled trials in Alagille. The primary endpoint was not met in either study for the latter, while in the former 6 of 20 patients were observed to have clinically meaningful responses despite also missing the primary endpoint. Despite this, SHP625 (maralixibat) received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2).

Dr. Sturm, head of pediatric gastroenterology-hepatology, liver and intestinal transplantation at Children's Hospital, University of Tuebingen in Germany, had the following to say:

The findings from this Phase 2 study of A4250 on various efficacy measures, and the safety and tolerability profile shown, are promising. The compelling data in PFIC patients in particular illustrate that A4250 has potential to become a welcomed treatment alternative to the current standards of care, which are bile diversion surgery or transplantation. Further study of A4250 in PFIC is warranted.

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents $57.1 million with net losses increasing over 50% to $6.5 million. Research and development expense increased significantly to $3.2 million, while general and administrative costs almost tripled to $3.7 million. Management has guided for cash to last through the end of 2019 (if milestone payment is received from licensee EA Pharma next year).

They are now guiding for initiation of the pivotal phase 3 study of A4250 in patients with PFIC to take place in the spring of 2018. Acceptance by the Paediatric Committee of the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) of Albireo's PIP for A4250 in PFIC was an important step for a possible EU marketing authorization application and could provide two more years of market exclusivity. Breakthrough Therapy Designation could also be awarded in the medium term.

The company also expects that the approval decision for elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation in Japan could come in the first half of 2018.

Albireo Pharma is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I suggest waiting for dilution before adding more shares. While we don´t have significant data readouts in 2018, I still believe this is a solid revaluation idea that could benefit from increased attention.

The risk of dilution in the near term is high, as the company recently filed a $125 mixed shelf. Personally, I believe the recent share price jump in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is a good example of why we don´t postpone initial purchases. However, if there is lack of institutional demand or poor pricing the stock could suffer, which is why we save the majority of buying until after dilution. Disappointing results or delays in pivotal studies as well as regulatory risk with elobixibat are also points of concern.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.