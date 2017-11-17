Alibaba & Alipay: A Mobile Future

When Alibaba (BABA) IPO'd, becoming the largest in US history, investors were ecstatic for a chance to invest in a growing Chinese tech company that seemed to be playing all the right tunes. Looking back, the risks facing the company back then, specifically the mobile monetization dilemma, gave its detractors ammunition to be bearish.

Today, Alibaba's mobile growth is an underappreciated, underreported catalyst for the company. It has leveraged its assets to spur growth of its mobile users on Youku, its online premium content distributor. Singles Day has spurred adoption of Alibaba's mobile apps as well, driving higher engagement and growth not only from consumers but from businesses who sell on Tmall and Taobao. Why is the mobile strategy overlooked by investors? One answer may be because Alibaba is in no rush to focus on monetization - instead, the company wants engagement and growth. CEO Zhang on the latest earnings call:

[A]ctually, we add more and more contents in different formats, in short form video, in news feeds, in recommendations to our customers, and we receive very good feedback from customers. That's why we got very good stickiness of the customers. And – but we are very – actually, as we always do, we don't try to monetize all this new traffic immediately. Instead, we try to improve the user experience and improve our algorithm to meet the users' demand. But going forward, we do see some potentials to monetize the value of these contents. But we are not in a hurry to do that.

The potential monetization of the growing number of MAUs will spur more revenue growth for the company, if investors can be patient for the strategies to take hold.

Alibaba's Mobile Strategy

Through methodical investment strategy and infrastructure improvement, Alibaba's mobile outlook has improved dramatically since the time of the IPO, and the latest Singles Day is just another outcome of success. Management has focused on improving functionality to make shopping check-out flawless, while adding features to drive higher engagement. The latest Singles Day is strong evidence that Alibaba's mobile strategy has been a success. Management has called China the "most advanced mobile economy in the world" and the company has made great strides in capitalizing. Through the Tmall, Taobao, and Alipay apps, consumers flocked to their tablets and smartphones to spend billions across the Alibaba platforms. Indeed, engagement has risen hand-in-hand with user growth, a rare feat given the problem with growth facing companies like Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR).



Chinese consumers have also simultaneously flocked to Ant Financial’s Alipay – a company recently valued at $60bn and one that Alibaba is entitled to acquire up to 33% equity upon an IPO. A digital payments company that has expanded its business into wealth management, finance, insurance, and more, Alipay boasts over 400mn monthly active users, and is expected to price an IPO in late 2018.

Alipay dominates the competitive landscape, as it owns over 50% of the mobile payment transaction value share in China as recently as 2016:





Alipay and others have truly demystified the mobile payment processing game in China, and a future IPO would be worth at least $20bn to Alibaba at last year’s valuation, a figure sure to grow. More importantly, the companies have figured out a way to truly capitalize on the Singles Day shopping phenomenon.



The Singles Day bonanza reflects Alibaba's successful mobile and promotion strategy, as it grew its overall GMV to a record $25bn, bigger than both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US, combined. It’s the mobile story, however, that is the real surprise. The share of consumer spending on Tmall and Taobao, Alibaba’s e-commerce properties, conducted on tables and smartphones accounted for 90% of the GMV, showing incredible growth over the last five years:





In fact, many would be surprised to learn how young the Alibaba mobile consumer skews, with ages reminiscient of Snapchat’s user base. Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, commented that 80% of consumers on the Alibaba shopping apps are younger than 25, “[t]hey’re very very mobile…being young and being mobile, that’s what defines a Chinese consumer.” Indeed, mobile sales accounted for 97% of total sales in the first minute, and 90% of sales for the day.



The aforementioned Alipay did the heavy lifting on Singles Day as well. Total mobile GMV harnessing Alipay’s services approximated 90% of total GMV. Alipay processed close to 1.5bn payment transactions, up 41% from last year. Mobile consumers have embraced Alipay’s convenience when making purchases through their devices with increasing numbers. Alipay continues to drive engagement higher, with quirks and interesting promotions, including crowdfunding from your Alipay friends to help your Singles Day shopping bill. Offering credit products, Alipay has sought to catalyze spending, and it seems like the products have been embraced by the Chinese consumers.

The latest report, Alibaba reported an additional 20mn mobile MAUs, bringing the number to 549mn total. The company has been seeking to drive engagement higher among users by enhancing content creation, implementing membership programs and rewards, and focusing on quality and spending on the platforms. As the chart below indicates, Alibaba’s mobile MAUs have exhibited strong, consistent growth:





The company has been able to grow MAUs due to its laser-like focus on pushing engagement and usability rather than growing numbers of users. Importantly, its relationship with Alipay (and to a lesser extent, Youku) has helped prime its mobile strategy.





Lessons from Facebook's Early Days

We can draw an interesting contrast to Facebook (FB) a fellow tech giant, when shortly after its IPO the company faced down risks with mobile as well. Alibaba faces stiff competition from Tencent and JD.com (JD), and analysts were early to cite the mobile battlefield as one that would portend much trouble for Alibaba. In fact, some analysts ceded the mobile landscape to WeChat early in 2014.

In 2012, investors were similarly hesitant to trust FB’s mobile strategy, as the company derived a significant portion of its revenue from desktop advertising. In what seems like an eternity ago, Facebook’s management commented in an amended regulatory pre-IPO that mobile was difficult to monetize, and that it might “negatively affect revenue and financial results.”

Forbes called it a dilemma, claiming that in summer 2012 “[while Facebook] has no issue on the user growth or engagement front, more than half of its users access the platform through mobile, an area which Facebook has hardly been able to monetize yet.”

Only a year later, in summer of 2013, Facebook had seemingly “figured out” mobile, with “ad sales from mobile [continuing] to climb with each quarter and now account for 41% of the company’s ad business.” Of course, we all know that today, mobile is the lion’s share of Facebook’s revenue, accounting for nearly 90% of its ad revenue. The company went from a dilemma facing its managers to a boon for stockholders, as the share price has risen over 250% since that 2013 summer.

We can see the comparable sentiments facing both company's as they embarked on mobile monetization. Although in somewhat different businesses, both companies have singular focus on improving usability, engagement, and monetization while trusting user growth to follow. With Alibaba, and its partner Alipay, we see the seeds planted have begun to sprout and even bear fruit, and the company remains committed to further investments.

Conclusion



Areas like cloud computing, almost doubling their growth rates, have undoubtedly catalyzed Alibaba’s earnings in their own respect. Investors, however, have likely overlooked the mobile user growth and Alipay factors that have fueled Alibaba and its prominence in Singles Day.

Investors should closely monitor Alibaba's mobile metrics - any slow downs in engagement or MAU growth present risks for the stock going forward. Strong MAU growth coupled with an impending Alipay IPO are the true stories that will fuel Alibaba in the near future. Management's mobile strategy and collaborations with Alipay have been paying dividends and will position the company for more growth in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for entertainment purposes and not meant as investment advice. Please consult your own investment advisor before making your investment decisions.