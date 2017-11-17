Venezuela Has Now Defaulted On Its Debt, Now What?

This situation only makes OPEC and non-OPEC's decision to extend the "production cut" agreement easier than ever.

Oil production continues to fall with more to come in the years to come.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association or also known as ISDA declared Venezuela and its state oil company PDVSA have now defaulted on their debts. This has triggered the credit-default swaps that track Venezuela's and PDVSA's debts.

The demise of Venezuela's fortunes shouldn't be new news to anyone. Media outlets have covered this in detail since 2014, and everyone knew Venezuela's turmoil will inevitably turn into an all-out collapse.

This has already started showing up in Venezuela's oil production:

Since the oil downturn started, Venezuela has now lost around 700k b/d of oil production. This decline has all stemmed from "mature fields" as shown below by Rystad:

Mature fields at the moment account for around ~700k b/d of production (~39% of production) with the next three years now leaning towards the downside scenario pushing mature fields lower by another ~400k b/d or so.

The situation only worsens with inadequate funding and Venezuela now in technical default.

In 2018, we are estimating that Venezuela's oil production fall some ~250k to ~300k b/d from 2017 reaching a low of ~1.7 million b/d. This alongside other producers like China (decline of ~100k b/d) and Mexico (decline of ~150k b/d) will total ~550k b/d.

In an exclusive report we wrote to HFI Research subscribers on Oct. 15 titled, "IEA And EIA Remains Overly Optimistic On Non-OPEC Supplies, Is A Shortage What’s Needed To Shock The Market Out Of Its Complacency? We Explain The Ingredients Needed For Higher Oil Prices." We noted that not only is IEA and EIA overestimating production growth out of the US, Canada and Brazil, but the energy agencies are also massively overestimating where countries like China, Mexico and Venezuela will produce in 2018.

The declines alone from Venezuela in 2018 will offset the amount increased by either Nigeria (assuming everything goes well) and Libya (another basket case). This sets up the balance for OPEC production to be around the same year-over-year with most members unable to increase production from here with or without the production cut agreement being extended.

Saudi Arabia with its vast resources and data probably understands this datapoint better than anyone else, and if Venezuela has an impossible time just keeping production flat, what's the sense not extending this so called "production cut" to the end of 2018?

In summary, the Venezuela situation only makes the decision for OPEC and non-OPEC countries that much easier. Venezuela's production will continue to decline even if oil prices jumped to $100/bbl. The years of neglect and lack of capital investment into its fields will continue to haunt the battered OPEC member for years to come. It's an inevitable outcome waiting to play out.

