FPT - Even More Quality Munis At A Discount?

Fund will likely be merged with a sister fund in the near future.

The fund currently yields a 7.55% distribution and is trading at a discount of 7.65% to its Net Asset Value.

I was in the middle of another article when a subscriber requested I take a look at the Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Fund (FPT). They have discovered the fund as being particularly cheap, no doubt in part due to the broader CEF sell off. As it fit the "quality" narrative which I was planning on discussing, I moved it right up to the top.

One thing of note for the fund is that there is a proposal approved by the BOD but now pending to the shareholders to merge this fund into the broader Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN). Longer term investors need to also look at that fund and I will be looking at it shortly.

So how about FPT? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Federated Investors

: Federated Investors Managers : RJ Gallo, Lee Cunningham II (12/20/2002)

: RJ Gallo, Lee Cunningham II (12/20/2002) AUM : $141 million in investment exposure, $80 million common assets

: $141 million in investment exposure, $80 million common assets Historical Style : Investment grade municipal bonds.

: Investment grade municipal bonds. Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks current income exempt from federal income tax through investment in investment grade tax exempt debt securities.

: The Fund seeks current income exempt from federal income tax through investment in investment grade tax exempt debt securities. Number of Holdings : 133

: 133 Current Yield : 7.55% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 7.55% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 12/20/2002

: 12/20/2002 Fees : 1.25% Base Expense + .61% Interest Expense, 1.86% Total Expense (As of 11/30/2016)

: 1.25% Base Expense + .61% Interest Expense, 1.86% Total Expense (As of 11/30/2016) Discount to NAV: 7.65%

Sources: CEF Connect, Federated Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

This fund is designed for investors who are seeking an attractive tax free distribution throughout changing market cycles. The fund pursues income exempt from federal income tax including the alternative minimum tax ((NYSE:AMT)).

Since this fund has been around since 2002, we do have a longer term track record along with fund managers who have been with the fund from the s tart.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund invests in intermediate, non-AMT municipal securities, a minimum 80% of which carry investment-grade ratings. The fund employs leverage in the form of two series of highly rated preferred shares to enhance dividends to common shareholders.

In the fund's commentary we can find an actual strategy, something we will not see often with other close end funds:

Investment strategy integrates management's views on interest-rate and credit cycles. Portfolio managers attempt to add incremental return through management of duration and credit risk, allocation among credit sectors and along the yield curve, and selection of bonds. The fund's use of leverage seeks to enhance its potential for income generation. Changes in the fund's cost of leverage affect the level of income available to common shareholders. The leverage employed increases sensitivity of the fund's NAV to changes in market interest rates. Portfolio managers intend to maintain a portfolio structure that will seek to maximize fund earnings, subject to prudent diversification, requirements related to the credit ratings of the fund's various preferred shares and achievement of competitive total return.

Source: Federated Website - FPT Commentary

The Portfolio

As of the last update, the fund was fully invested with a minimal cash position.

Source: YCharts

The fund is fairly well diversified with the top 10 holdings of the fund representing just about 16% of the fund.

Furthermore, the top 10 names are not what you typically think of in a muni fund. Jacksonville, Florida, New York State, Indiana State, and Allentown, PA are the top holdings.

Source: Federated Website

Looking at the sector allocations shows us a fairly well diversified portfolio. As with other muni funds in a low yield environment, most of the credit is revenue backed. State and local GOs make up under 20% of the fund.

Source: Federated Website

True to form, the fund is quality tilted. 66% of the fund's holdings are rated A or better, and 88.4% are rated BBB or better.



Source: Federated Website

While the fund is investment grade, it is not as highly rated as the Legg Mason Partners Municipal Trust (MNP), which we looked at recently. MNP had more than 80.62% rated A or better and 95.95% rated BBB or better.

FPT is in the same ballpark as two other municipal CEFs which we recently looked at (PMO) which was only 68% rated A or better and 85.43% BBB or better, and the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA) which is 69.6% A or better and 89.51% BBB or better.

Looking at the state exposure gives us a fund which has 15.7% allocated to California, the top state holding. Texas, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio round out the top 6. Those top 6 states make up more than 56% of the portfolio.

Source: Federated Website

Since Illinois is always a concern, let's take a look.

From the latest Semi-Annual report we find the detailed holdings report which shows us the $10.875 million in Illinois exposure.

Source: FPT Semi-Annual Report

Out of the total IL exposure, $1 million is in Chicago general obligation bonds. A further $2.89 million is in Illinois State general obligation bonds. Overall, it is manageable.

There is no reported Puerto Rico bond exposure in this fund as of the last semi-annual report.

Looking at the cash flow, just 19.6% of the bonds have call dates in the next 5 years.

Source: Federated Website

Thanks to Federated with have a number of measures for the portfolio.

The fund has an average stated maturity of 10 years. This is the strict average of the maturities of the bonds.

Of course we know that many of the bonds have optional call dates where they may be called. Taking this into account we have the "weighted average effective maturity" of 5.1 years.

If interest rates go up, this fund would be in a better position to reinvest. Of course, interest rates can continue to decline in which case the cash flow would be further impacted.

Source: Federated Website

The fund has a modified duration of 4.3 years. This is a measure of risk, NOT maturities. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates the fund's NAV should decline about 4.3%.

The fund is however levered. Taking the leverage into account we have an effective duration of 5.3 years. This means that for a 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline by 5.3%.

The opposite is also true if interest rates decline.

By all accounts, this is a fairly low duration and this fund is quite nimble.

Leverage

This closed end fund is levered. Surprised? Should not be. =) The bulk of municipal bond CEFs are.

The fund currently has about $61 million in leverage exposure which it derives from multiple sources.

As with most municipal closed end funds, FPT issues preferred shares for leverage. The reason for this being that as "equity," the dividends earned on the preferreds would also be federally tax free.

The fund has two types of preferred shares, the Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("VMTPS") and the untendered balance of Auction Market Preferred Shares ("AMPS").

The auction preferreds were one of the main reasons for the closed end fund market blowing up during the previous fiscal crisis. Since then, CEFs have been hard at work moving to a newer structure with more clarity for both the investors and the fund.

As of the last report, the fund has $46.175 million in VMTPS exposure.

Source: FPT Semi Annual Report

These shares have a mandatory redemption date unless extended. The fund has recently extended the term of these preferreds through December 19th, 2019.

The dividends reset weekly to a fixed spread of 1% against the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index (SIFMA).

The index is calculated and published by Bloomberg. It is currently .92%. You can track it here.

Source: SIFMA/Bloomberg

This implies that the fund is currently paying 1.92% for its leverage. This puts it in line with the other funds which we have recently looked at.

The fund also has a bit under $15 million in traditional Auction Market Rate Preferred Shares.

Source: FPT Semi Annual Report

The dividend rate on the auction rate preferred shares is reset weekly in an auction market. The interest rate is partly based on the 30-day AA-rated financial commercial paper rate published by the Fed. The preferred auctions have been continuously failing and are paying at the maximum default rate.

The dividend rate as of May 31, 2017, was 1.046% for the fund.

Today that rate is about 10 basis points higher.

1 Month AA Financial Commercial Paper Rate data by YCharts

While it is clear that the Auction Rate preferred shareholders are likely peeved and refused to tender those bonds at 96% of face value, this low cost of financing is a net positive for the fund as it is nearly half the cost of the new preferreds.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 7.55% and is trading at a discount of 7.65% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund has over the past year traded at a good discount. That discount however was slowly recaptured during the course of the year through August, where the discount to NAV once again began to open up.

Even though the underlying portfolio has performed quite well, the price per share has been discounted and sold off. A large part of this will likely be the discussion around the tax cuts.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both sizable discounts of 10% or more or prior to 2008 or even premiums post the GFC as a "quality" fund.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 9.48%. The price per share increased 5.85% while the NAV increased 4.92%. Even though the discount to NAV shrank since January, we can see that it significantly opened up from August.

FPT data by YCharts

Over the last year the fund has brought investors a 5.81% total return. The price per share increased 1.52% while the NAV is up fractionally, up .35%.

FPT data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks, including a few CEFs which we have looked at previously and the fund into which it will be possibly merged into, the Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund.

Let's take a look at the fund against the iShares National Muni Fund (MUB), the largest muni CEF, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA), the Legg Mason Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP), and the Delaware National Muni Fund (VFL), The BlackRock Investment Quality Muni Trust (BKN) and the previously mentioned FMN.

Let's get started with YTD numbers. Year to date, FPT has been the top performer on a total return basis in part due to its intermediate nature. It has achieved 9.48% beating out the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Muni fund (NEA) with its 7.91%. The Federated sister fund achieved a 7.03% total return during the same time frame.

FPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

On an NAV basis however the fund was in the middle of the pack and NEA lead the way.

The same pattern for the most part continues through for the 1 year numbers with NEA leading the way with FPT behind it.

FPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 3 year basis, one of my other favorites, the Delaware National Muni Fund (VFL) achieves the highest total return, followed by FPT and NEA.

FPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 5 year basis FPT does lag, coming in at the bottom of the pack, even behind the unlevered muni ETF. I suspect this is from the fund going from a premium to a sizable discount to NAV.

On a 10 year basis we can see the fund performing well but starting to lag a tad, especially versus the longer and broader Federated Premier Muni Fund.

FPT Total Return Price data by YCharts

All of this is answered in the 10 year NAV performance chart.

FPT, as the lower duration fund lagged quite a bit behind, in large part due to reinvestment risk.

In a falling rate environment, duration is your friend.

Bottom Line

Federated is a fairly well known name in the advisor community for their fixed income offerings. They are not as "sexy" as a BlackRock per say, but they are a reputable sponsor and the information is fairly accessible for retail investors.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently worth serious consideration with a discount of over 7.6%.

The current discount is better than the average over the last year and is getting closer to the 52 week lows.

Source: CEF Connect

The discount is also better than what you would find for the fund over the last 1, 3 and 5 years.

Source: CEF Connect

Bottom line, the fund is a quality national muni CEF trading at above average discounts.

Before investing into FPT, long term investors also need to look at FMN, the fund it will likely be merged into and I will be taking a look at it in the next few days.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Federated - FPT Website.

For more reading on the mentioned funds, please take a look at the following:

