CEO John Flannery Buys 60K Shares Of Stock, Signaling It's A Buy

According to an SEC filing from this morning, insiders are beginning to buy GE (NYSE:GE). John Flannery bought 60K shares worth $1.096M at at price of $18.27 a share.

Here is a clip from the SEC filing.

A director, Stephen Mollenkopf, also bought 5,000 shares. You can view that document here.

Does insider buying signal a bottom?

Simply put, not necessarily. But it is a good sign. Other CEOs have made large insider buys. Jamie Dimon buying $25M of JPMorgan Shares (NYSE:JPM) a couple of years ago comes to mind.

Look for more buybacks to come over the next 90 days. GE is in the bottoming process, which takes time. Some will say this means nothing, others will say this is a great sign with the CEO spending a million of his own money on the stock. While it is a good sign, it's not a guarantee that a bottom is in place.

I'm a buyer of the stock, but am picking my spots very carefully. I recently wrote on article titled "GE In Capitulation." Interested investors can view that article in depth here. In that piece I stated that if you wanted a chance to get GE under $18, there was a two-day opportunity to do that. The reality is no one knows if that opportunity will present itself again.

Did GE Bottom this week?

The jury is still out on this one. However, let's take a look at the price action in the stock since the investor meeting.

Investors can see the 10-day 15-minute intraday chart of GE above. Remember, this is a large-cap stock with wild swings making a generational bottom. The ticker symbol was up, flashing on T.V. with one analyst after another saying that they wouldn't touch the stock. You have a bottom with max pessimism that was hit at $17.47, the next morning investors saw a retest at $17.50 followed by a rally back into the $18 range.

Today's trading activity will be important to investors from a psychological perspective. A close over $18.50 would be a decent sign; a close over $19 today would be even better. A close below $18 would likely reignite the fear trade.

Conclusion

The CEO, along with a director, are buying GE stock at this level. Look for others to follow suit in the near future. While it's not a clear signal of a bottom, it is a good sign going forward. A company announcement by the CEO to do a significant buyback in light of GE's current valuation of, say, $10B to $15B at these capitulation levels would go a long way to turning this giant aircraft carrier of a company around.

In my opinion, GE is in the buy zone; it's never easy buying capitulation by catching the falling knife. One would be wise to use options to protect themselves and their position. As always, I suggest doing your own research and having an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE,LYG,BP,CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.