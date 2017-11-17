Nationalism Drives Politics Not Portfolios

Here is why we choose the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF as a foreign hedge against our U.S. domiciled common stock holdings.

At Main Street Value Investor, we prefer the hedging capabilities of index exchange-traded funds as opposed to their market correlated “average” investment results.

Along with owning U.S. companies, whether operating domestically or worldwide, investing in or hedging with foreign-based companies is a sound portfolio strategy.

The current populist sentiment toward protectionism and nationalism provides a feel-good platform to generate votes on Election Day with heated debate in the comment sections of news and social media during the year in between.

Nonetheless, carrying such sentiment to our portfolios could jeopardize investment opportunities in the global markets or — at the very least — hedging strategies to protect against our inherent bias toward the stocks of U.S. based companies.

Warren Buffet rightfully promotes a bull market case for S&P 500 components in the long-term, but we advocate foreign exposure at least as a protection against a U.S. bear market in the near term.

In the second of our series on ETF index hedging, we offer research on our favorite foreign vehicle: the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU).

First, let's revisit the general concept of portfolio hedging and why it is essential to any long-term investment strategy.

To Index or Not to Index?

From an apparent noble concern for the main street investor and despite being active investors, Wall Street gurus — not otherwise selling fee and bonus driven investment products — frequently recommend passive investing to retail investors. The Wall Street elite advocate indexing — via mutual funds or exchange-traded funds [ETFs] — as the best overall strategy for retail investors.

At Main Street Value Investor, we agree that indexing may be appropriate for passive investors with little interest in self-directed, active investing or limited trust in the fee and bonus-focused money manager alternative.

However, for self-directed investors, indexing guarantees one thing: that our portfolio performance will be average to the market, at best.

Being this is Seeking Alpha and not MONEY magazine, we want to illustrate how using index ETFs to hedge an active portfolio strategy — as opposed to using it as an outright investment — may be the best route in the quest for total return from capital gains and dividends.

Hedging Capital Gains With Predictable Income

The Main Street Value Investor Active Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Model Portfolio (MS20) invest in or showcase major exchange-traded, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks. We avoid the speculative risk associated with potentially illiquid micro caps, i.e., defined as less than $1 billion in market capitalization or the current stock price times shares outstanding.

In this seemingly FOMO (fear of missing out) influenced bull market, micro caps now represent over 70% of publicly-traded companies on the major exchanges and over-the-counter [OTC]. We also avoid the speculative nature of investing directly in any of the 150+ small-, mid-, and large-caps stocks — mostly foreign — that trade over-the-counter. Maybe that has us missing out on an international staple such as German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), but the OTC listing represents the underlying security, not the stock itself.

Perhaps an investor is best served by opening a brokerage account that allows the purchase of Siemens on the Deutsche Borse operated Frankfurt Stock Exchange under its exchange-traded listing, SIE.

U.S. exchange-traded, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks representing companies that pay dividends far outweigh the risks of perceived fast money opportunities from the micro caps and OTCs. Even when exchange-traded and larger than micro cap, we avoid non-dividend paying stocks.

Discipline is an absolute must when choosing to dismiss trend following and momentum stocks as nobody likes to watch the prices of familiar, yet unowned tickers go up with abandon. Unfortunately, many unknowing investors will lose principal when these speculative stocks — not supported by sound fundamentals or attractive valuations — take predictable, although untimely and precipitous price drops.

Not unlike the enthusiastic casino gambler, retail investors that chase fast money seem only to brag when they win; however, unlike the isolated gaming results, the vulnerable securities tickers dance across televisions, desktops, and mobile screens.

Nevertheless, as we accentuate to our followers and subscribers, own slices of quality companies that pay dividends to keep you compensated in the short-term as you wait for capital appreciation of the underlying stock in the long-term.

We think hedging capital gains by investing in securities that provide predictable and recurring income improves the compounding of total return over a long view horizon. At MSVI, our investment of choice is the major exchange-traded, small-, mid-, and large-cap common shares of quality, dividend-paying, companies.

We prefer the long-term benefit of partnering with the company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

Nonetheless, even a well-thought, planned and executed long-term value-oriented portfolio needs to hedge against the inevitable ups and downs of the market from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings reports that drive the speculators to buy, sell, and short with abandon.

Our defensive positioning of choice is indexed exchange-traded funds.

Double-Down The Hedge With Index ETFs

Together, the Main Street Value Investor Active Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Model Portfolio (MS20) are a diversified mix of approximately 35 small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks purchased or available on the major U.S. exchanges, i.e., NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE.

Although covering a broader market, we benchmark the MSVI and MS20 against the S&P 500, the citadel of sustainable American enterprise.

Nevertheless, since most of our holdings are U.S. domiciled, we prefer hedging our basket of individual stocks with the FTSE All-World ex-US Index among other indices shared in past and future articles in this series. Our objective is to own a foreign index as a protection against the volatility of domestic stocks and not as an investment in of itself. Since we do not want to be average investors, our investment in the FTSE All-World ex-US index is primarily for hedging purposes.

To be sure, our foreign index holding of choice, VEU, is indeed an investment with all of the inherent risks, including loss of principal. On the other side of the risk/reward equation, we can profit from the distributions and capital gains as well. However, a hedge it is first and foremost.

Notably, there are two popular large blend foreign indexes available on the market: FTSE All-World ex-US and MSCI EAFE (EFA). The acronym EAFE represents Europe, Australasia, and the Far East.

Competing market cap weighted foreign large blend index ETFs

ETF Symbol Index Representation ETF Family Expense Ratio Inception AUM EFA MSCI EAFE iShares 0.33% 8/14/2001 $81B VEU FTSE All-World ex US Vanguard 0.11% 3/2/2007 $22B

AUM = assets under management

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

FTSE was originally a partnership between the Financial Times (the FT) and the London Stock Exchange (the SE) and is now controlled by privately-held Russell Investments. Whereas MSCI (MSCI), formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International, is now an independent, publicly traded provider of indexes.

Interestingly, EFA has $81 billion in assets under management despite charging 0.33% in fees for virtually the same product. As cost-conscious investors, our choice is VEU and its modest 0.11% expense ratio.

We choose Vanguard for all of our ETF hedges because as a mutually-owned enterprise, they do not have to answer to stockholders or outside owners. Their objective is to manage each fund at cost, allowing investors to keep more of their returns.

That is the crux of the Main Street Value Investor mantra of “build and maintain wealth with lower costs and less risk.” Stop feeding the Wall Street Machine with your hard-earned money. You deserve the cash more than they do. How many cars, boats, and beach houses are enough?

That is why we invest directly in companies through low-cost discount brokers and mutual investment companies, thereby performing an end-around of the fee and bonus-generating investment houses. We then hedge those individual company stock holdings with low-cost exchange-traded fund indexes such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF.

ETF Profile: VEU

The fund strategy and profile of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF:

The investment seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks of companies located in developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex-US Index - a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure equity market performance of international markets - excluding the United States. As of September 30, 2107, the fund included 2,668 stocks of companies located in 46 countries - including both developed and emerging markets.

VEU is market cap weighted, the most popular, if not controversial, weighing mechanism. Market cap or capitalization-weighted indexes assign component value by the total market value of its outstanding shares against the cumulative market cap of the index. Thus, the largest market cap stock in the index will have the most influence on the security's price and net asset value.

There are other weighting mechanisms such as the price-weighted, equal weighted, and fundamental weighted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average uses price weighting where the higher priced components receive the most weight; equal weight treats each component the same regardless of price or market cap; and fundamental weight emphasizes metrics such as sales, book value, dividends, cash flow, and earnings.

ETF investors seeking faster growth, and therefore increased risk, often turn to the alternative weighting methods.

Expense ratios, distribution yields, and premium discounts to NAV

Again, the net expense ratio of VEU is a reasonable 0.11%. For each $10,000 outstanding balance on the account, Vanguard deducts just $11 annually in fees. Our broker charges about five bucks in commission each time we purchase shares in the ETF.

As Vanguard shamelessly exhibits on its website, VEU costs much less than the typical large-cap foreign ETF that charges an average fee of 1.06%.

Vanguard schedules quarterly distribution yields for VEU, currently at $1.37 annually yielding 2.55% as of this writing, which mirrors the cumulative FTSE All-World ex-US Index comprised of both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks.

Premium discounts to net asset value are a common theme in ETF and closed-end fund [CEFs] trading. Speculators practice arbitrage in attempts to capture the difference between the ETF or CEF’s closing price and the fund’s net asset value.

According to Investopedia:

Q. What is the difference between an ETF's net asset value [NAV] and its market price?

A: An exchange-traded fund's market price is the price at which shares of the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value [NAV] represents the value of each share’s portion of the fund’s underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day. ETFs calculate the NAV at 4 p.m. EST after the markets close.

As of the writing of this article, VEU was trading at a discernible 0.09% discount to NAV. To be sure, large index funds such as VEU are rarely ripe for arbitrage plays on premium discounts to NAV.

Nonetheless, as long-term value investors, we are not overly concerned with NAV or premium discounts on any ETF and leave that to arbitrage traders looking for a short-term mispricing edge as opposed to our long-term value pricing hedge.

VEU Portfolio and Performance

Since inception on March 2, 2007, VEU has returned an average of 3.40% annually before taxes, and 23.90% for the one year period ending October 31, 2017. Total assets have grown to ~$22 billion, a number that concerns market pundits that believe sizable derivative-driven ETF index funds such as VEU — not to mention the speculative leveraged ETFs — will implode with the next market correction, if not outright trigger a catastrophic financial event.

Indexes such as the FTSE All-World ex-US typically outperform actively managed funds over the long-term. However, as illustrated below by VEU’s performance against all large-cap foreign ETFs — both indexed and actively managed — the FTSE All-World ex-US and the foreign large-cap ETFs align in both shorter and longer-term performance.

(Source: Charles Schwab & Co./Morningstar)

For readers that measure risk by sector exposure, here is the current VEU breakdown as of the quarter ending September 30, 2017:

(Source: Charles Schwab & Co.)

Notable is the heavy concentration of financials that are susceptible to recessions and other macro events. Industrials, consumer cyclicals, and technology also have double-digit exposure. By definition, portfolio components from health care and consumer staples are more recession-proof. The commodity sectors, such as energy, materials, and real estate are perpetually vulnerable to downturns but are relatively minimal in portfolio exposure, as are the telecoms and utilities.

VEU: ten largest holdings

In a market-weighted index, mega-cap companies usually dominate a significant portion of the index. For example in the S&P 500, the top ten components represent over 20% of the index. To the contrary, in the FTSE All-World ex-US, and therefore VEU, the ten largest holdings represent less than 10% of net assets.

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

Note: the Main Street Value Investor Active Portfolio (MSVI) is long Toyota Motor (TM). Our inaugural research on TM is available here. And we wrote a bullish article on Unilever (UL) (UN), but are holding out for improved valuation to potentially initiate a long position. Currently, Unilever is a component of the Main Street 20 Model Portfolio (MS20).

Portfolio turnover

Portfolio turnover as defined by Investopedia:

Portfolio turnover is a measure of how frequently assets within a fund are bought and sold by the managers. Portfolio turnover is calculated by taking either the total amount of new securities purchased or the amount of securities sold - whichever is less - over a particular period, divided by the total net asset value [NAV] of the fund. The measurement is usually reported for a 12-month time period.

As would be expected of any large-cap index fund, portfolio turnover is static for VEU, at just 5% annually.

FTSE All-World ex-US and MSCI EAFE are performing in unison

For investors that prefer the MSCI EAFE index as a proxy to the world, the ten-year performance of the FTSE All-World ex-US — benchmarked by VEU — has been virtually identical.

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

Again, with similar characteristics and therefore performance, we prefer VEU at one third the cost.

Value matters

The valuation metrics for VEU currently appear reasonable, if not attractive, but not as lofty as the allegedly overheated U.S. domestic market as represented by the S&P 500. Thus, VEU presents a distinct hedge to the S&P 500 dominated holdings of the MSVI and MS20.

VEU select valuation multiples as of the quarter ending September 30, 2017:

VEU Valuation Multiples VEU Actual MSVI Target S & P 500 Price to Earnings [P/E] 16.93x <15.00x 22.27x Price to Book [P/B] 1.73x <2.00x 3.34x Price to Sales [P/S] 1.30x <2.00x 2.22x Price to Cash Flow [P/CF] 8.65x <10.00x 13.68x

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

Downside risk and market consensus

Morningstar, the reigning authority on fund analysis, currently rates VEU as three stars overall with an above average risk profile.

Per TipRanks, the Wall Street analyst consensus and Main Street blogger consensus are both bullish. However, the current hedge fund consensus is neutral. Technical analysis of VEU is also bullish per Market Edge.

To be sure, VEU’s above average risk profile and a three-year return of 9.34% contradicts the S&P 500’s current below average risk profile and cumulative 26.38% three-year return as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). But that marked difference in performance further illustrates VEU as an ideal hedge to a U.S. dominated portfolio.

Protect Your Portfolio Against Domestic Down Cycles



As active, self-directed value investors we are keenly aware of the risks of investing in the common shares of publicly-traded companies.

We mitigate those risks by employing a value-oriented, long view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful, dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, more importantly, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Nonetheless, gyrations within the U.S. domestic stock market from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings releases keep our holdings on a roller-coaster ride in the short-term as we wait for the compounded capital and income growth of our portfolio in the long-term.

Knowing that beating the market is every active investor’s Achilles heel — not excluding the Wall Street money manager elite, net of all those fees and bonuses — we hedge using indexed ETFs that track the market.

Hedging with the stocks of non-U.S. companies such as represented by the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF allows us to keep pace with the market’s voting machine turbulence in the short-term, as we confidently focus on the benchmark's weighing machine pay-offs over the long-term.

Politics may validate our values including emotional attachments to the domestic bliss of American exceptionalism. To the contrary, our portfolios are best served by rational thinking and an acceptance of globalization as a potentially profitable, more diversified opportunity.

