Foot Locker: A Long Climb To Recovery

Investors willing to bet that not all retailers will succumb to Amazon and Nike's DTC efforts might want to take a closer look at FL.

The ecstatic pre-market reaction to the results, while not unwarranted, might be reflective of bargain-hunting after a brutal 2017.

Foot Locker's Q3 2017 was not a monster quarter, but it was a step in the right direction.

After a brutal year for Foot Locker (FL) shareholders, the stock is gearing up for a monster Friday following a solid Q3 2017 earnings beat. Revenues of $1.87 billion topped consensus by what may seem like little ($40 million), but the beat was the widest since the July 2015 quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 was also the best relative to expectations since Q2 2015.

Credit: Dulles Town Center

Management's expectations for organic sales proved accurate. Comps of -3.7% fell within the guided range of -3% to -4%, although the -1% YoY drop in total revenues was much better than last quarter's -4%. Top-line growth, however, received a 150-bp boost from currency fluctuations that will probably contain the excitement over decelerating revenue contraction.

It was refreshing to see CEO Richard Johnson speak of "the availability of premium product gradually improving compared to the first half of the year." This could be behind gross margin contraction of about -290 bps that was slightly better than last quarter's 340-bp decline. Operating expenses, while a bit higher YoY on a percentage-of-revenues basis, stayed under control. However, if I were to adjust the opex line by the $7 million incurred as a result of hurricane-related losses, EPS could have been four cents better.

See below my simplified P&L and EPS impact analysis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Looking into Q4 2017, I expect the Street to fine tune its top-line estimates slightly to account for management's expectations that it "can achieve, and perhaps modestly exceed, the top- and bottom-line guidance," as premium product sales start to balance promotional activities a bit more. While I don't expect the adjustments to be sizable, they will certainly be welcome.

On the Foot Locker stock

Few retailers have dodged fears about the "death of malls," rise in direct-to-consumer sales and e-commerce. Foot Locker has been no exception to the rule, as its stock was down -55% YTD by the end of trading yesterday.

FL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FCF Yield Foot Locker - FL 9.8x 6.9% 1.4x 9.4% Finish Line (FINL) 18.5x 10.5% 1.8x 12.2% Dick's SG (DKS) 9.7x 5.5% 1.8x 6.5%

But as DM Martins Research contributor Jason Scharf argued a couple of months ago, the company's management team had been taking appropriate steps to contain Foot Locker's struggles by closing under-performing stores and resetting the company to possibly return to growth in 2018. Certain product categories, including the important North America shoes (ex-Jordans), had been performing satisfactorily. At a forward P/E of 9.8x that may increase a bit after the expected stock price rush this Friday, shares are certainly looking de-risked -- particularly in the context of nearly 10% trailing-twelve month FCF yield (see chart and table above).

The ecstatic pre-market reaction to the Q3 2017 results (shares are up +29% as I write this paragraph), while not unwarranted, may be reflective of bargain-hunting after a brutal 2017. But that does not mean that all of FL's upside potential has been captured. Investors willing to bet that not every retailer will succumb to Amazon (AMZN) and Nike's (NKE) DTC (direct-to-consumer) efforts might want to take a closer look at FL and assess the opportunities. However, the climb back to the top, if or when it happens, is likely to take some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.