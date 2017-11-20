Northern Dynasty: Detailed Valuation Analysis Supports Bullishness

Logistically,a CEO cannot make a major announcement during a speech delivered during tradinghours, so the related PR must be released beforehand.

Asfor timing, it is not difficult to read the tea leaves that an importantannouncement is forthcoming when NAK CEO Ron Thiessen presents on Tuesday beforeone of the largest mining conferences of the year.

$2.9 billion is in line with the range of what other Seeking Alpha contributors have postulated; it is a reasonable estimate given the degree of interest the majors have shown.

In this article, I show my valuation analysis resulting in a stock price of $9.50 - $11.00 per share based on a $2.9 billion buy-in for 50% ownership interest.

Much has been written about NAK but no formal valuation analysis has been provided.

By Greg Wilkins and Paul Lebo, CFA.

Background

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) is the sole owner of the Pebble Mine, the largest undeveloped copper and gold mine in the world. Pebble is located in the Southeast portion of the state of Alaska. During the Obama administration, the EPA placed a preemptive veto on development of the Pebble Mine with the thesis that it could harm the salmon fishing business in Bristol Bay, which is greater than 100 miles from the Pebble Mine. In the years leading up to the veto, NAK had one partner, Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF). Following the pre-emptive veto, Anglo withdrew from the partnership citing capital constraints. Fast forward to May 12, 2017 and the veto was lifted by Scott Pruitt and team at President Trump's EPA.

Fellow contributor Peter Arendas wrote a detailed summary of the resources in the ground, which can be viewed here.

Valuation analysis

I have used the following assumptions in my valuation analysis of NAK:

JV terms of $2.9 Billion equity contribution;

NAK 50% equity value is worth the equivalent;

Both sides can lever up their equity to a 50% loan to value ratio;

This means both sides can raise $1.45 billion in debt financing;

Estimated capex on a ‘smaller mine’ footprint = $5 billion (Note BMO recently stated 4.8);

JV Equity Contribution (50%) $2.9 Billion Leverage @ 50% LTV $1.45 Total Contribution $4.35 Billion Implied NAK Equity Value $2.9 Billion Leverage @ 50% LTV $1.45 Total Capital Without Additional Dilution $5.80 Billion Estimated Capex $5.00 Excess Leverage (Required Dilution to NAK Shareholders) $- Basic Shares Outstanding (million) 303 Equity Value per Share - No adjustments $9.57 Equity Value per Share Adjusted (1) $11.01 1. Private Mkt transactions effected at ~15% discount to fair value

The analysis above shows a per share value based on consortium partnership terms of $2.9 billion of approximately $9.57-$11.01 USD (including accounting for the private market discount of 15% at the high end). However, this analysis ignores the impact of shorts needing to cover and other factors above that could drive the price much higher (institutions, momentum traders, insiders, etc.).

Timing of Repartnering

As for timing of partnership announcement, until the beginning of this week, we did not know for certain that Northern Dynasty Minerals CEO Ron Thiessen was presenting at the Silver & Gold Summit (Nov 20-21) in San Francisco. As background, the Silver & Gold Summit is one of the most important mining conferences of the year. Monday was the first time that it was posted on the conference agenda website that Northern Dynasty is officially presenting.



Recent outreach to NAK’s Investor Relations has confirmed that both Ron Thiessen and Doug Allen, Vice President, Corporate Communications, are attending the conference in San Francisco. The team will have a booth for the entire conference, however more importantly, IR confirmed that Ron Thiessen is presenting for a 10-minute slot.

The fact that the market sees that Mr. Thiessen is presenting at one of the biggest mining conferences of the year in the middle of this recent period where management has been 'very busy, very very busy,' according to IR, signifies that the company has something significant to present. Moreover, Thiessen’s presentation on Nov 21 is at 12:05PM local time (PST) during trading hours.

The question on many investors' minds is when will NAK management release the press release about what will be presented at Thiessen’s Nov 21 speech. If one reaches out to IR, IR will only confirm that the speech will be taking place, but nothing is revealed about the content. In contrast, when asked about prior speeches by the management team, IR would typically comment on the topic of presentation, such as stating,

Tom’s presentation to the World Trade Center on Wednesday will be very similar to his October 5th presentation to the Resource Development Council.



Interestingly, Thiessen’s speech occurs in the middle of the trading session, at 3:05pm EST (12:05PM PST), so we could surmise that NAK would need to release the news via PR prior to Mr. Thiessen’s speech. My reasoning is that the likelihood of a midday halt is low. Also, if one were to ask IR about how repartnering news will be released, IR will say it would be expected to come in an after-hours press release. Given that assumption, the latest possible PR would be next Tuesday morning (11/21) BMO. However, that morning coincides with when Ron Thiessen is in San Francisco. It is possible that the deal will be signed in San Francisco, but all the recent PRs have been about Alaska and lasering in on how the Pebble Project will help Alaskans and the Alaskan economy while protecting the environment. Thus, there is a much greater degree of likelihood that the deal signing will take place in Anchorage this week, as it did in 2007 when NAK partnered with Anglo.

While hypothetically possible to release the PR today AMC or over the weekend, it is much more likely that the deal signing is taking place today BMO or possibly a mid-day halt.

One other theory is that Mr. Thiessen would sign the deal Monday morning in Anchorage prior to flying to San Francisco for a late arrival at the conference, but still in time to deliver his speech on Tuesday at 12:05 local time. This would put the likely PR Monday AMC.

For more information about the Pebble Project and Northern Dynasty Minerals, please visit these related articles:

Northern Dynasty: Final Thoughts Before Consortium Partnership PR

Northern Dynasty Minerals: Valuation Considerations

Northern Dynasty Minerals Is A Multi Bagger

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

Business relationship disclosure: This was a joint article written by Paul Lebo, CFA and myself.