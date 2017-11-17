BioCorRx's (BICX) CEO Brady Granier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Natalya Rudman - IR, Crescendo Investor Relations

Lourdes Felix - CFO and COO

Brady Granier - President and CEO

Analysts

Natalya Rudman

Thank you, Matt. Thank you everyone for joining BioCorRx’s third quarter 2017 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Lourdes Felix, CFO and COO; and Brady Granier, President and CEO. The Company’s management will now provide prepared remarks for viewing the financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Before we get started, we would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding timing, financial impact on BioCorRx’s ability to implement business plan, expected revenues and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, comparative and market conditions, and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond BioCorRx’s control.

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words believe, project, estimate, become, plan, will, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements made during this call are based upon management’s reasonable belief as of today’s date, November 17, 2017. BioCorRx undertakes no obligation to provide or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

With that out of the way, we will now turn the call over to Lourdes Felix, CFO and COO. Please go ahead, Lourdes.

Lourdes Felix

Thank you, Natalya, and thank you, everyone for joining us this morning.

We do continue to carefully manage our expenses and have maintained a low cash burn despite the fact that we are moving forward aggressively with the regulatory process for our naltrexone implant, BICX102. We continue to add more clinics that offer our BioCorRx Recovery Program, and we anticipate improved revenues in the fourth quarter, and even more so as we head into the New Year 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, we incurred $26,000 gain on change in fair value of our derivative liabilities compared to $1.9 million loss in the same period last year. We are looking at all aspects of cost reduction in the business. And this quarter, consulting and investor relations fees decreased by 24% to $236,496. As of September 30, 2017, BioCorRx had a cash balance of approximately $284,000. By carefully managing our expenses and maintaining our low cash burn, we believe to have sufficient cash on hand to take us into 2018. We continue to evaluate different funding options and we’ll keep you appraised of any development. Aside from the revenue potential of the BioCorRx Recovery Program on a standalone basis, we believe future cash flows from the business will help fund future drug development initiatives.

And with that, let me now turn the call over to Brady Granier.

Brady Granier

Thanks, Lourdes, and thanks everybody for joining us again today. We’ll be providing an update today on our business progress and other strategic initiatives for the third quarter of 2017 and beyond.

First, I’d like to start by discussing and providing an update on our Recovery Program. So, as Lourdes mentioned, we’re adding more clinics that offer the program. Last month, we announced that Advanced Spine and Pain will be implementing our BioCorRx Recovery Program in all nine its locations in the States of Maryland and Virginia area. Maryland and Virginia are two out the six states that have already declared emergencies to deal with opioids as many other states.

Our one of a kind treatment program combines the use of a patient specific naltrexone implant with a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of opioid use disorder as well as alcohol disorder along with one year of peer recovery support and tracking. So, it’s a -- it has three components to the program, the implant, our cognitive behavioral therapy program which is a proprietary program along with our patient tracking and peer support. To our knowledge, there is no other program available specifically for the treatment of opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder that combines all of these components and delivers in a way that we do two independent treatment providers.

We’re seeing many, many great successes with this program. We’ve -- it’s been improved over the years. We have many success stories in the field. For example, just this year, we treated an individual from state of Ohio who was facing a incarceration for numerous fail on these [ph]. And he -- the court actually approved our program for him to avoid jail, prison. And we’re happy to report that he’s about seven or eight months in our program and he’s now a productive member of society, instead of being incarcerated and costing the society more money.

So, these are the types of things that we can do with this program and we’ll continue to pound the pavement to get this program out there because it not only helps families and saves lives, it actually can save us as taxpayers, money. So, we’ll continue to push forward and make progress with that program, because it really does work. Because as we know, 90 plus Americans are dying every day, if you look at the stats, from opioid overdose. And so, we really believe that our cutting edge and highly effective treatment modality has a potential to save many more lives in this current epidemic that we’re facing. So, as more centers and groups continue to sign up, we believe we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those suffering. So, for us, it’s about adding as many centers across the country as possible to give us much more distribution points and access to this program.

And last month, we attended the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Philadelphia. So, first time we ever attended this type of conference. It was very fascinating. And we received tons of interest from police officers, police chiefs around the country about our program, and we’re following that up with several meetings, future meetings and discussions with some of these police departments around the country, to implement this program, so that we can have an effect in their area, like we’re doing with this -- like the example I just shared, in Ohio. So, all of this is stemming from the collaboration that we have with the City of Anaheim. That really was the first city that we happened to be incorporated in, are establishing. And they really -- it’s really helped us to get more attention with some of these other municipality across the country. So, we’re grateful of the City of Anaheim for really believing in what we can do.

Turning now to the implant, BICX102. In September, we announced an update on the commercialization efforts for the implant. We requested pre-IND meeting for BICX102 with the FDA, which has been scheduled for January 24, 2018. So, we are preparing for that meeting. Right now, we are getting all the briefing documents together, as we previously discussed; everything is progressing quite nicely with Innovative Science Solutions and the rest of our experts, including Dr. Bal Brar. So, we expect to have that briefing document finalized, hopefully in the next few weeks, because we need to submit it to the FDA, at least four weeks prior to the meeting. So, right now, everything is seemingly on schedule and moving along. So, we’re very excited and looking forward to that meeting. We’re still in negotiations and talks with potential manufacturers for the product -- the commercial manufacturers for when it’s FDA approved. So, we continue to move ahead with that program. And again, everything is progressing as planned.

On Wednesday, we announced that we entered into a CA or confidentiality agreement with NIDA, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is United States Federal Government Research Institute. And the reason for entering that agreement is so that we can share confidential information with one another on our implant and data that we have along with the information that NIDA has as well. NIDA is very familiar with naltrexone implant. In fact, NIDA is hedge funded and is currently funding studies on this implant in other countries. So, we, -- that’s a positive thing. So, they’re very, very aware and keen on this product. They know it very well. They’re very in tune to what we’re doing and they have spoken openly NIH and NIDA about the need for a sustained release antagonist therapy; naltrexone is an opioid antagonist. So, there is a need in medical community and a desire for having a product like this to help in this opioid crisis. Now, of course, these products are available in compounded forms, but to really get it to the masses and to bring all the payers on board, having that FDA stamp of approval of course, takes it that step closer to more adoption from all entities and payers.

So, we’re very excited about the collaboration with them. Of course, we announced earlier in the year that we’re working with a group from Scripps Hospital to assist us with grant writing. So, this kind of all comes together. We’ll be -- we’re looking on applying for a certain graphs that are available with NIDA. So that’s also part of the process, is applying for our own grants with NIDA. So, we’re looking forward to getting those submitted. The those typically work is you don’t just nock on the door and they ask for money and they give it to you. It’s a process. There is a timeline when applications are can be submitted, when the deadlines are and there is actually dates for funding. So, those typically happen -- depends on the grant. There are some deadlines coming up in Q1 for submissions and I think in Q2, and those will fund in -- I think some of them fund in Q2, late Q2 and early Q3. So, there are several different types. And we’re working with -- again, we’re working with the doctors from Scripps that we brought on, on that. And I’m also meeting with NIDA next Tuesday to talk more about all of these items. And hopefully we can get more collaboration and technical advice. We’re also very excited that they will be joining us as an observer in our FDA meeting on January 24th that shows strong support and belief in what we’re doing. So, we’re very thrilled that we’ve been able to engage with NIDA on a very positive level.

We’ve had several other meetings with government entities over the last year, which has been refreshing. Again, there is a strong interest for therapy like this in this epidemic. So, we met with NIAAA which is a National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as well. Alcoholism is actually a much, much bigger problem that it’s kind of taking a back seat to the opioid crisis at the moment, but at least in the headlines, but it is a really much bigger problem, and this is a solution for that as well. And so, we’re looking forward to developing this product for that indication as well, as a follow-up to the opioid indication. So we met with -- we’re continuing to meet with these entities, showing strong interest, and we’ll continue to do that and keep getting our name out there until we get approval on this thing.

So, in September, we also announced the completion and beta launch of our proprietary cobranded mobile app with DynamiCare Health. And basically what that is it’s a digital version of the proprietary CBT program that we had created over the last few years. So, we wanted to create something that’s more user friendly, more engaging for the individual, because if we can keep them engaged in therapy and make it more efficient, theoretically, we’ll have better outcomes, if they’re staying in the treatment longer. So, we’re very happy with the work that DynamiCare has done in putting and bringing our modules -- our CBT modules to life. I’m actually going to be discussing this with -- this product as well with NIDA next week as well. They had a interest in looking into this little bit more as well. So, this is going to be a work in progress and we expect this product to evolve over time. But right now, it’s a really good supplement to our program to make it just more efficient and convenient for patients and their therapists to really conduct our modules.

And again, we plan to offer that application to independent physicians around the country that are using any forms of naltrexone therapy, not just for our implant or any of our programs. So, we really want to take it to a wider audience, once we -- it gets fine tuned, more involved.

Another new exciting development that we announced in October was that we began a pilot program with Dr. Benjamin Gonzalez, who’s a Medical Director of Atlantis Medical Wellness & Weight Loss Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to the CDC, more than 37% of U.S. adults have obesity. According to a 2012 article in the Journal of Health Economics, estimates of current healthcare costs of obesity range from $147 billion to nearly $210 billion, which is up there with alcoholism. Alcoholism over $200 billion as well annually, to the cost of society. So, another major problem of course is obesity.

So, naltrexone is a very fascinating medication. It has many potential uses, and we feel that it can have a very positive impact on weight management by reducing food cravings. We also see the likelihood for it to prevent potential for transferred addiction to other substances for patients. For example, when an individual has gastric bypass surgery, they may -- their stomach is smaller, or reduced in size, but they still may have those cravings and in many cases transfer that addiction to a substance. So, this is -- we’re looking at this as a way to prevent transferred addiction post-gastric bypass and also for patients to try something before they go to gastric bypass as maybe a less invasive measure to see if they can cut their cravings enough, they can lose weight that way and live a healthier way.

So, we’re very excited about this pilots. It’s already underway. We already have few patients that have begun and received the implant. And so, for getting very positive feedback from how they’re feeling with their cravings, so we look forward to tracking that progress and getting more patients into that program. And Dr. Gonzalez and his team are really wonderful experts in this field, and we’re happy that they really took an interest and approached us to collaborate on this pilot. So, we’re looking forward to hopefully having some results in this pilot in the first quarter of next year.

So, that’s an update. At this point, we will start taking answers to questions that have I think already been submitted. So, Natalia, I’ll turn that over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Natalya Rudman

Sure, absolutely. So, first question is, what is the Company’s plan to fund operations in 2018, given the investment in the clinical pipeline?

Lourdes Felix

I’ll take that question. We are generating revenues on the business side through the BioCorRx Recovery Program, and we do anticipate raising capital. We are extremely confident. We have great support from our strategic investors and also private investors. And we have been raising capital for the Company for a very long time. And we always look to enter into very sound capital commitments that are best for everyone involved, including our shareholders.

Natalya Rudman

Thank you. So, next question is BICX101 is still in preclinical, so what is the progress?

Brady Granier

Good question. Yes. BICX101 is still in our -- as we, I think we mentioned back in August when we made that switch to put the implant first, is still in our development pipeline, in the preclinical phase. Right now, our focus is entirely on the implant, because that’s front and center for us right now. And we don’t have the resources to have them both being developed at the same time. So, we can’t wait to get back to 101, because we really truly believe in the -- that product, and we can’t wait to get back to developing that further. It just requires more work, which is more capital for us to put more work in that. But, right now, we have to get -- put the implant front and center, because that’s the opportunity in front of us right now.

And, it’s -- if you think about it, there is only a few medications available for the treatment of addiction right now, for -- we can look at opioid specifically. There is methadone, there is buprenorphine and there is naltrexone. Methadone has been around for quite a while. Buprenorphine, it’s called the gold standard by many, right now, for the opioid treatment. And both methadone and buprenorphine are agonists or partial agonists. So, they’re quite different from naltrexone. And they all have the utilities. One is not necessarily better than the other; it just depends on that individual. So, if you’re looking at what excites the medical community is what new things we can add to the pipeline, that’s going to help people now.

So, if you look at it from that perspective, methadone is orally; buprenorphine has an implant, they have an oral form, there is an injectable coming out for that; naltrexone has an oral form and also has an injectable. There is no implant for naltrexone that’s FDA approved. So, that is one of the missing pieces of the big three, let’s call it, of the medications available for what they call, medication assisted treatment. So, there is a void for this product and a clear need and desire for it by government entities and the medical community. We are in the business, we’re in the frontline as well with the helping patients and we see this need, the biggest -- or the biggest hurdle with the implant at the current moment is payers. Many patients and their doctors want this product for their patient, but quite frankly they just can’t afford it, as compared to other forms of treatment that is FDA approved because their payer support. So, that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. It’s so that more people can have access to this, because we will have payers on-board, assuming, of course, because we don’t have a crystal ball, but based on its environment, what we see with other products, that’s why -- these are all the reasons why the implant has become front and center. The injectable, going back to 101, is there, needs more work, but this opportunity is in front of us now and we have to see at the moment. And we know this product works well, because we have experienced working with naltrexone implant in various types for, since inception of this Company, back in 2010.

So, 101 is still in the pipeline, but in terms of putting more development work in it like the second, we will do that again once we have the financial resources to be able to do that.

Natalya Rudman

Great, thanks. And next question. Can you provide us an update on the weight loss program?

Brady Granier

Well, I kind of just touched on that. We have a few patients that are already into already and getting some great interesting feedback on how they feel with this implant, and just anecdotal things that they see themselves going to the refrigerator and not taking anything out. It’s just interesting, subjective feedback we’re getting back right now on it. So, far, so good. So, we’ll continue to move forward with that pilot program and we’re excited. It wasn’t really -- it wasn’t our focus just a year ago. But again, we were approached by these experts who really see the potential with this and we jumped to the opportunity to be involved in it.

Natalya Rudman

Great. Actually, I have two more questions, but why don’t we just open up the call to some live questions as well, operator?

Natalya Rudman

Great. And then, I guess, we’ll wait while they queue, and I’ll just continue with the submitted questions. So, next question is, how was the IACP conference? Do you have any potential leads?

Brady Granier

Yes. I touched on that earlier. We have quite a few leads and really interesting ones from several states or cities. So, we’re actually planning and trying to coordinate trips to go back out and sit in front of and do more formal presentations to those areas. So, it’s a big focus of our Company is to go back -- I was talking about earlier with getting the implant FDA-approved, theoretically, of course, is going to bring payers onboard. In the meantime, our objective is to get payers onboard for our BioCorRx Recovery Program right now, because that is available to help and save lives right now. We don’t need to wait till FDA approval to save -- to help people. So, we’re going to continue to work with these different entities and in the hopes of getting them onboard as a payer, from government payer sources to help people now. So that’s why we’re attending these types of events. And we’re getting tremendous interest from them because them they have no answers. They’re struggling to find solutions.

And the implant in the BioCorRx Recovery Program or when it’s FDA approved, is very appealing to this particular segment or this industry when it comes to police or government corrections. Because many of them prefer antagonist treatment over agonist treatment. So, there is an opportunity there. One of the challenges with even in injectable product, which is a good product is that individual still needs to come back every three to four weeks to get it. So, it’s just human nature, it is what it is, people will fall off and not be compliant. And this product removes that compliance issue for three months or even six months; there is different versions of implant. So, that’s where the appeal is because it’s convenience and it really gets rid of that or minimizes that non-compliance issue.

Natalya Rudman

Got you. And then, we have the last question here. Can you expand on the confidentiality agreement with NIDA and the scope of services to be performed?

Brady Granier

I touched on that earlier. We’re happy that we’re able to enter an agreement with NIDA. Again, it allows us to share information back and forth which we’ve begun doing. And it’s serves a few purposes. I mean, they’re -- looking at how or if or how we collaborate, there is no guarantees or anything happening of course. But it’s a very positive move and the fact that they are going to attend our FDA meeting is very important and speaks volumes in my opinion. And again, they are very educated and knowledgeable about this specific product because they’ve been involved with this -- they’ve been working with this product and providing grants for this product longer than we’ve been in this business. So, they have a long history with it. So, again, it allows us to share the information and work and see how we can collaborate more together and they’re providing technical advice as well. So, it’s a really positive thing to have them take this much interest in us.

Natalya Rudman

Absolutely great. That’s it for the submitted questions from investors. And operator, do we have any live questions.

Natalya Rudman

No, that’s fine. So, Brady, you can conclude the call.

Brady Granier

Okay. Thanks a lot everyone for joining again. And we’ll look forward to doing the next one, updating you all on the progress as we have anything substantial to update everyone on. And with that, I’d like everyone to have a wonderful weekend and happy Thanksgiving next week.

