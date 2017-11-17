Foot Locker - First Thoughts After Q3

Image Source: Wikipedia

I would like to say that Foot Locker (FL) is a turnaround story but I don't see anything to support this view. I am actually a bit perplexed by the market's reaction after a Q3 that, despite the earnings and revenue beat, highlighted ongoing challenges for the business. It seems to me that the market has changed its stance from "every retail stock is overvalued even if it beats estimates" to "every retail stock is undervalued even if it has comps declining mid-single digits".

Let's start from the top-line, revenue was down 1.1% compared to Q3 2016, a number that includes a 3.7% decline in comps. Although this is surely a bit better than the 6% decline in Q2, it's still not something that deserves celebrations. When comps are so negative, the pressure on margins is high, as fixed costs get distributed on a lower sales base, generating negative operating leverage. It's obvious that, with these numbers, operating margin fell by 343 bps (ouch!) from 12.41% to 8.98%. While this was a bit better than estimates, it doesn't change much the fact that sales are bleeding and that fixed costs will have to be paid. The weakness in margins was mainly a result of weak gross margins due to a highly promotional environment (per management). Gross margin fell 291 bps from 33.93% to 31.02%, which highlights strong challenges. Net Income fell by a bit more than one third and EPS contracted a bit less due to share repurchases. I see the market celebrating these results with a 26% rally in FL stock (as I am writing this), but I don't see particular reasons to be happy. Inventories declined more than 3%, so at least on that point, there seems to be nothing wrong.

What I found interesting is that the company mentioned weakness in several areas of the business, which was clearly not offset by the strength of some winners in the footwear market.

In the earnings call, the company mentioned several negative developments, which include:

A double-digit decline in the women's business;

Basketball down mid-single digit digits despite strength at the Jordan brand and other Nike (NKE) models;

A drop in the men's casual segment, which was strong in the previous quarters;

Lower-than-expected sell-through of adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) in Europe, which was a great performer in the previous quarters.

All this together with negative foot traffic in the Foot Locker U.S., Foot Locker Europe, Champs and Foot Locker Kids. Of course, not everything was negative, but the positive developments were largely offset by the weakness on several fronts. The positive signs included:

Strong performance of several Nike products such as Vapormax and Air Force One;

Good results from adidas' Tubular Shadow;

Strength in apparel, especially for Nike, adidas and Champion.

Despite an apparent partnership with Nike on which we didn't have many details other than the fact that they will partner on "innovative in-store and pop-up opportunities, such as a Sneakeasy in New York City and more exclusive Nike products at House of Hoop locations", the evidence is that Foot Locker sales are bleeding and the company is losing market share with all the key brands. The lost market share is going to the brands' DTC channels, as an increasing number of customers decide to bypass third-party retailers and buy products directly from the brands e-commerce platforms or in the brands' shops. This is evident when we consider that Foot Locker and the other third-party retailers in the footwear market are reporting declines in revenue while the brands' DTC channel grow in the high teens. I showed this phenomenon in my previous article on Foot Locker and not much has changed so far.

The guidance for Q4 only confirmed weakness on all fronts:

Comps are expected to decline 2 - 4 %, a bit better that than the previous expectations of a 3 - 4 % decline, but still roughly in line with what happened this quarter, which shows no particular sequential improvement;

A higher-than-expected decline in gross margin compared to the expectations of a 150 -170 bps decrease as a consequence of the "Need to maintain relatively high markdowns in Q4", which highlights a promotional environment and ongoing margin pressure;

SG&A likely to increase by 60 to 80 bps, which is better than the previous guidance of a 70 - 100 bps increase only thanks to a shift of some projects into next year;

EPS to decrease between 15% and 25% in Q4, which is a bit better than the decline in the third quarter but still a huge drop.

The EPS guidance puts Foot Locker's valuation at a bit less than 10x full-year EPS. This multiple would imply undervaluation if there was the hope to see at least stable results from this point. The problem is that there is not. The stock rally resulted from an EPS and revenue beat and no answer was given to the challenges the company is facing, such as the losing market share to the brands DTC channels and the margin pressure from the growing e-commerce business.

Maybe the strong results at other retailers have helped the rally a bit as the markets are understanding that the "death of retail" narrative doesn't make any sense. In this context, we have to recognize that Foot Locker didn't give us an answer to the challenges it is facing, which are much more difficult than what other retailers are facing. The reason is simple. It's easier to bypass a third-party retailer in the athletic apparel/footwear market, as the industry is much more concentrated among a few powerful brands such as Nike, Jordan and adidas compared to other segments of the apparel and footwear industry, which show no meaningful concentration. With comps declining at this pace, margins shrinking and no useful details on the waved partnership with Nike, there is nothing that can make me particularly positive about the company's prospects. Let's add the massive growth in Nike's or adidas' e-commerce platform and you can easily understand my point. Despite the beautiful words on the partnership with Nike, the evidence is that the DTC channel is margin-accretive for brands such as Nike and adidas, which is reason enough to believe that they will not try to limit the channel's growth just to keep Foot Locker afloat. I continue to believe that this stock doesn't offer an attractive risk/reward and I will stay on the sidelines until some true reasons to be positive will be offered.

