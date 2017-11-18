Retirement Strategy: Dividend Growth Investing In A Scary Market

There are some investors, of any age, who want or need to begin right now to produce a reliable income stream by using the DGI approach.

As dividend growth investors, we should focus on INCOME, but it is not easy for everyone.

So many investors have sent me direct messages about dividend growth investing in today's markets. It does not take a genius to see that the real bargains out there are few and far between, even for the most savvy stock pickers. That being said, there are some stocks that I myself feel really good about investing in right now, and everyone knows them: AT&T (T) and Bank of America (BAC). I have written about them quite often of late and my two most recent articles will offer my opinions:

That being said, investing in these two stocks has a higher level of risk for most investors. Investors who are just now embracing a dividend growth approach are seeking investments with less risk as they place their money to "work" for an income stream, no matter what age they might be.

Knowing that the markets will not keep going UP forever, and at some point the cracks will create sink holes, I began thinking about what might be the least risky way to begin dividend growth investing in today's market, while giving the best shot at developing a more reliable income stream right now, in an uncertain market.

Are We About To Have A Serious Correction?

Nobody has a crystal ball and a correction still could be many months, even years, down the road, but I did find this write-up by an individual investor who made a pretty good case for an impending correction.

By nearly every valuation metric in the world, current markets are overpriced. One of the most popular gauges out there is the cyclically adjusted price/earnings (CAPE) ratio which was devised by Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller back in the 80s. The CAPE, which is based on average inflation-adjusted earnings over the trailing 10 years, stands at 31, versus the only other two times in history it was higher - 32.5 just before the crash of 1929 and 44.0 in late '99 prior to the dot com bust. The consensus of investors is that artificially suppressed interest rates warrant high valuations. Even the legendary Warren Buffett recently came out saying that interest rates are akin to gravity for the stock market and valuations are "reasonable" if interest rates remains low. Human psychology controls the mind of the investor at a level so deep that often times we miss all the warnings signs because we are fixated a number of powerful narratives embedded in our minds. One such narrative is the optimism around the Trump administration lead by his pledges to cut taxes and revive the economy. Another such script is one that is fear induced from the rise of Artificial Intelligence and robotics. Out of fear or desperation that the world will reach singularity sooner rather than later, investors have piled into FANGs and tech stocks, perhaps hoping that their market gains will be useful when judgement day finally arrives. At this point in the cycle a perplexed investor can 1) go all in on this late stage rally by leveraging up to juice returns, 2) take on riskier assets such as the 7.9% yielding 100-year bond of Argentina which has defaulted 8 times in its 200 year history, 3) speculate in unconventional investments like Bitcoin and other digital currencies or 4) color up, hold cash and go into full doomsday "prepper" mode.

The common denominator for all but the last of the strategies listed above is that although they call for commensurate risk, it appears the fear of missing out (FOMO) has cancelled out what should be the greatest fear for an investor: the fear of losing money in the market.

I did not post this to scare anyone, but reality is reality, and at some point "something" will happen. To mitigate some risks, I am launching a new portfolio that might not give investors a high income immediately, nor does it guarantee what happens in the future. What it DOES show, by a historical fact, is that these companies have paid and increased their dividend payments every single year for AT LEAST the last 50 consecutive years.

I began discussing this approach in my last article, "Retirement Strategy: The Hope And Prayer Strategy Is A Plan To Fail."

50 years of our history includes super high inflation, more than a handful of stock market corrections, a few crashes (1987 and 2000) as well as the "great recession" and housing collapse of 2008. It also obviously includes the better times, with this current aging bull market notwithstanding.

A Portfolio That Includes GREAT Companies With GREAT Dividend Histories

Dividend Kings are S&P 500 companies who have increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. That is an amazing record of consistency. That is why there are only 20 companies that qualify for the 2017 Dividend Kings List. Think about it; 50 years is a long time. Booms and busts, inflation and deflation, high interest rates and low interest rates; these companies have survived and prospered through it all. In other words, you have at least found a company that has been able to move forward over many different environments and cycles.

Knowing there are no guarantees, while keeping true to the dividend growth investing approach, what better way to have a portfolio with ONLY dividend kings?

There will be many folks who will poke holes in this approach: The dividend yields are too low, the stocks are old and not in a growth stage, and they might cut or stop paying dividends at any time.

I agree with those issues and I guess those are the most obvious ones. Of course, since history is all we have, as well as our own ability to watch and research each of these companies on a regular basis, I believe this approach might just have the lowest risk profile of any dividend strategy that I can think of, as long as your main goal is to have a reliable income stream that has grown each and every year for the last 50 consecutive years or more.

I put this portfolio together with stocks I happen to like, and have owned myself at various points in my own life. I selected just 10 to start, and my approach will be to focus on each stock in the new articles I plan to write.

In that way, we can stay on top of the developments of each company - good or bad - and manage this model portfolio as I have done with both the model TARPs.

Hopefully we can follow the success (or failure) of this strategy, which I believe will continue to do what it has done: pay and increase dividends for many years into the future, no matter what the share price is at any given time, OR what the markets might be facing, as they have over the last half of a century!

Here is the launch of the DKRP, or Dividend King Retirement Portfolio:

I will leave it up to the individual as to when you want to initiate a position in any of the stocks, but as noted, these are dividend kings, and the price you pay is far less important than time in the market, so what I would do myself is start a position in each stock and then use the "Buy Zone" for additional purchases. I would be putting my money to work immediately now, and then waiting for opportunities to add.

As you can see I left off "Today's Price" because it is too soon since I first identified the stocks, so it would not be a true enough view to compare prices as of yet.

The 10 Dividend Kings I am using to launch this portfolio are: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), and Dover (NYSE:DOV)

This model portfolio is for any age, and any time horizon, so everyone can follow along and take whatever actions you decide along the way. While this market is long in the tooth, it should be educational to see how this sort of approach could help those investing for dividend growth and income.

What To Expect Next

Well, my next article will focus on the actual dividend growth rate of each of these stocks, and although the current yields might be lower than many like, you might be surprised by the actual growth, which as of now is more important than the dividend yield.

Then I will focus on each individual stock in ways that will be easy to understand, and with the fundamental facts to support my reasoning and opinions that you have come to enjoy!

I hope to take this endeavor to a higher level during a time that has many investors believing it might be very dangerous to begin a dividend growth strategy for retirement.

I think it will do what I believe it will do - grow INCOME.

The Bottom Line

With so many portfolios being written about, the topic is overcrowded in my opinion. Some are even charging you to follow their "unique" portfolios. I think that is absurd, but even more importantly is that other portfolio authors are not taking the higher risk level of today's markets into account as importantly as I believe they should, especially for those who are just beginning their own journey, at whatever age or stage you are in.

I am hoping that this approach will offer an alternative during precarious times while also achieving dividend income growth consistently. I believe that as long as these epic dividend kings continue to do what they have done, it has a great chance to succeed in INCOME growth, no matter what the overall markets may or may not do.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

