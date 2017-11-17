The Good, Bad, And Ugly From The Semi Unveiling

The lack of details proved this to be a fund-raising effort more than an intent to convince buyers to make a purchase.

OTR truckers are increasingly teams of two drivers. A large number are couples working together. Much like their cars, they are used to sitting together, side by side.

The Tesla, Inc (TSLA) fundraising activity was in full display last night. After a near half-hour delay, the event finally got underway.

Out rolled two new truck designs: A Class 8 sleeper cab and a day cab configuration. It was odd that they paired a non-standard height trailer with the day cab. We later found out why when the new Roadster came rolling out. It was a nice easter egg.

It was not much different than the show Musk put on last year with the Solar Roof. At least these offerings were actual working prototypes.

The ugly

In prior statements, Musk claimed to have been working with drivers and operators in the design of this truck. The center seat layout disproves that completely.

In the normal course of an operating day, OTR drivers must pass paperwork out their left-side driver's window to DOT personnel, customs inspectors, and other roadside inspectors. Point-of-entry checkpoints at state lines operate the same way. The only time a driver has to exit the vehicle is when they are purchasing trip or "over-width" permits or crossing borders into Mexico or Canada to get their docs stamped and signed-off.

This new design will cause them to have to un-belt, get up from the seat and kneel at the window at every stop causing time delays and inconvenience to drivers. Most of these drivers are older men and women. Kneeling down at every stop will be uncomfortable or painful. It may look nice but the design is highly impractical unless there is a track in the floor to allow the seat to slide over to the window.

The other issue mentioned above is an increasing numbers of over0the-road (NYSE:OTR) drivers work in 2-person teams. This allows a truck to operate more hours in each 24 hour period reducing costs and increasing profits. Many of these teams are couples. After the crash of 2008 many families had to find new ways to make a living. I employed some of these couples in my trucking business. By working as a team most were home each weekend. Several were empty nesters who discovered after losing other jobs this was a way for them to be together every night. The single center seat option means one of them is now sitting behind the other. That second set of eyes with not be as useful.

Even without more details, I expect the day cab version to have at least 3x the number of reservations as the sleeper version. With a range of 500 miles, it will indeed, as I predicted in a previous article, be used only in a "hub" operation, where the truck returns to its original starting point at the end of each trip or driving day. In this operation, the truck will only have one driver at a time. And is unlikely to be going across state lines. With the use of PrePass, the trucks will be allowed to bypass most in-state DOT weigh stations so the center seat configuration could work in these cases.

But the bottom line for trucking companies to decide to reserve or purchase a Tesla Semi will be in the details and the numbers. 0-60 acceleration is meaningless to truckers pulling delicate loads. Shifting cargo results in damaged cargo. The only positive from the truck I can see is the elimination of a manual transmission and the regen braking system. Training new drivers will be much easier on a gearless truck. But every electric truck with offer the same enhancements.

Then there was the mention of "Megachargers"? "that can be used to recharge while unloading cargo"? Was he serious? Is he expecting stores receiving deliveries from independent truckers to install chargers and expect the stores to pay for them? Megachargers will only get installed at the hubs. Period. Another complete lack of understanding how trucking operations function.

Musk's discussion of being able to climb and descend 5% grades at 60 mph is total rubbish. DOT laws today prevent that. Downhill speeds for trucks are predicated on total weight. On freeway single truck lanes, slower traffic will hamper climbing hills at highway speeds. Weaving in and out past slower traffic will just increase the risk of a car/truck accident. Again, Tesla has not done their homework on trucking in the real world.

The bad

Tesla performed its usual display to excite the devotees. Beyond the lights and staging the truth is these vehicles will only be a further drain on resources. As Mark Hibben in an article earlier today accurately pointed out, this was a fund-raising effort through reservations more than anything else.

Tesla is burning cash at alarming rates. Raising interest-free loan money worked so well on Model 3 why not try it again? It takes a few clicks on the Tesla website but when you read the details of the Reservation Agreement's Terms and Conditions you find this tidbit of warning.

You understand that we will not hold your Reservation Payment separately or in an escrow or trust fund or pay any interest on your Reservation Payment."

What this means in plain English in Tesla can spend your money folks. If they go under before you receive your vehicle you can kiss your money goodbye. The exact same terminology can be found here in the new Roadster reservation Terms and Conditions. Risking $1,000 on Tesla's financial endurance for a Model 3 back in 2016 was one thing. But how many smart people able to plunk down $50,000 or $250,000 for the new Roadsters are going to take that same risk now when Tesla's financial conditions have deteriorated so badly for the all of 2017?

Mark Hibben seems to think Tesla may find 20,000 people willing to risk $50,000. I doubt they find a quarter of that number.

Then there is the competition.

(source:businessinsider.com)

Chinese automaker NextEV's NIO division recently unveiled their new EJ9 supercar entrant shown above. It will go on sale in limited production in China next year. It is one of at least five other supercars (including the BMW I-8 Roadster) that will be here by the time the new Tesla Roadster hits the road. Jalopnik has a great article and a cool video of the EP9 getting a workout and setting an electric car lap record at Nürburgring.

Even more impressive is the video was taped last year. Even with a top speed of only 194 mph, as you can see from the view from inside the cockpit, the car will take your breath away. Who needs 250+ mph anyway? I'm sorry to say the styling of the EP9 blows the new Roadster away. So Tesla has a very long road ahead.

The good

I always try to leave the best for last.

For the Tesla purist, the Roadster will be a fun, exhilarating car. I like the Targa top layout. Top speed is meaningless unless you enjoy visits to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. The range could be a great selling point for LA to Vegas runs.

I broke out laughing when Musk called it a 2+2. Only luggage or people without legs are going to fit back there. Good luck getting them in. One person might fit stretched across both seats. But again, why do it at all? This will not be a family car. It will be a showoff car for singles and couples. Hopefully, they realize that before the start of production.

No doubt Tesla will raise some much-needed cash from this production last night. Will it be enough to move the needle? With all reservation funds lumped into one account any chance of monitoring reservation changes for cars now in production just evaporated.

Conclusion

I actually gave up trying to watch the show last night after the long delay in starting and the live feed problems. I came away after watching it this morning that Tesla used this event as a "Hail Mary". They need cash badly and Musk and company are hoping this can be as successful in raising interest -free cash as the Model 3 unveiling was last year raising over $400 million in quick order.

But I think Tesla has overreached with a reservation requirement of $50,000-$250,000 for the Roadster. As a former trucking company owner, I would need to see a lot more details (of which there are none on the Tesla website today) before I would risk $5,000 for a Semi reservation. Show us the spec numbers Elon. What will a Semi cost and what does it weigh? No one should be putting up a reservation until we know what the useful load is with these trucks. You would think the website would have had a new section ready for the unveiling last night. Instead, you have to go through the Roadster section to just to place a reservation for the Semi.

For me, that just points to a lack of seriousness for the Semi. After a two month delay for the reveal, you would think they would have had the website ready to go. I believe the delay in unveiling the Semi was because they came to the realization the Semi is a dud. They held off until they could get a Roadster prototype finished. If you watch the crowd after the event they swarmed the car. Hardly anyone was looking at the trucks. Last night was all about raising interest-free cash. The market action today seems to agree.

