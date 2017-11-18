Editors' Picks Daily: Do You Really Understand The 10-K?

While high yield plays seems to attract more eyes these days, we have a few contributors who are suggesting companies with high appreciation potential. In one Editors’ Pick, contributor Jonathan Cooper gives us a few compelling reasons to expect that Roku (ROKU) will be acquired by Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) or Microsoft (MSFT). In another pick, contributor Cubento Capital suggests Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) is a high-upside play, regardless of its highly-leveraged balance sheet. Everyone’s favorite drug kingpin/Macro-analyst, The Heisenberg, brings us a valuable analysis regarding central bank policies. He asks the question “what happens if the bear market comes along without a recession and then inflation comes calling giving central banks the "motive" they need to murder the expansion?” What do you think?

In another article, Seeking Alpha’s own Marc Pentacoff provides us with a comprehensive lesson on understanding a company’s annual report. Even if you have a good general grasp on the 10-K, Pentacoff’s article will teach you some valuable lessons, including a specific strategy he believes works well.

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Michael Boyd looks at PBF Energy (PBF) and concludes that, while it offers a high yield, there are better options. The problems don’t lie with its current operations but rather with investor expectations and under-diversified business model.

Remember, our Editors’ Picks Daily article is now available for all Seeking Alpha Subscribers. Each day, we compile the articles selected by our editorial staff to be widely appealing and highly convincing analysis with a clear actionable takeaway. We publish it after the market closes. Since this is a relatively new service we’re providing for our readers, please be patient while we figure out the best way to communicate value. We could use your opinion, so please use the comment box at the end of this article to express your thoughts.

Here are some other picks from our Editors for Friday, November 27, 2017:

Income Ideas

With A 23.4% Dividend Yield Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN REML Now More Attractive by Lance Brofman

The Ultimate Food, Shelter And Clothing REIT by Brad Thomas

Does This 11.6% Yielder Still Have Room To Run? by Alpha Gen Capital

Growth Ideas

Roku: Potential Acquisition Target With 33% Upside by Jonathan Cooper

Buy The Dip At Amplify Snack Brands by Cubento Capital

Banks In 2018: Winners For A Growing Economy by Richard J. Parsons

Market Outlook

‘Motive For Murder’ by The Heisenberg

Short Ideas

OPKO Health: A House Of Cards Tumbling In The Dark by Hindenburg Investment Research

Seeking Alpha Related

‘Other Guys Read Playboy, I Read Annual Reports’: A Beginner’s Guide To The 10-K by SA Editor Marc Pentacoff

The Fate Of FAs And IT: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

Pro Pick Of The Day

PBF Logistics: Cheap For A Reason by Michael Boyd

Follow us and receive an alert each time this article is posted. In the comment section below, let us know which articles you thought were the most convincing and valuable to our community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.