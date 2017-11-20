Politics Impact Commodities Prices - An Opportunity To Try Out The Hecht Commodity Report

Commodities are global assets. While production is often a local affair, consumption is ubiquitous. Every man, woman and child on our planet is a consumer of commodities in one way or another. Many of our lives are powered by energy resources. We live in homes constructed of raw materials. We drink water, the essential staple that sustains life that travels through pipes, often made of copper, to arrive at our homes. Even in the most primitive regions of the world people need to eat, and agricultural commodities provide sustenance.

Governments around the world provide for the basic needs of their citizenry. When political structures fail to supply food and water, systems tend to fall apart. Individuals banded together to topple even the most authoritarian governments in history when basic needs were not met. When it comes to government control, making sure people do not go hungry is typically essential in securing and maintaining power.

As global assets, the people of each nation on earth are consumers of raw materials. When it comes to the supply side of the fundamental equation, commodity production is a result of the geology of locations, the fertile nature of the soil, or the ability and technology to foster output. Chile is the world's leading producer of copper, and two countries in West Africa, the Ivory Coast and Ghana, supply over 60% of the annual supply of cocoa beans. The U.S. is the world's leading producer of soybeans and corn, while Brazil is a leader in the production of sugarcane and other raw materials. South Africa, Russia, Australia, and Canada are mineral-rich areas of the world. China is a major producer of commodities, but with a population of over 1.279 billion, the nation must depend on other production outside its borders to provide for the country's growing demand for raw materials.

Commodities are perhaps the most significant political assets in the world. People could live without stocks, bonds, currencies, and other asset classes. However, commodities are staple requirements making them the most political asset class in the world.

A commodity is a raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold. Grains and other agricultural products of the soil, energies that are fossil fuels, minerals and metals that come from the crust of the earth are all essentials. Then there are the commodities that are products of other raw materials, like animal proteins that depend on grain products for feed or gasoline and other fuels that are products of crude oil or other commodities. Nations around the world might have differing political systems, but all require these necessities. Consumption is ubiquitous, and each day there are more people around the world competing for raw materials.

The world becomes smaller every day, putting a strain on supply

The population of our planet has been growing by leaps and bounds. When I was born in 1959, there were just under 3 billion inhabitants of the earth. The baby boomer generation has lived through an era where the number of people in the world has more than doubled.

As the clock of world population highlights, there are approximately 7.435 billion people around the world that require commodities and over 35% of them live in China and India, two of the fastest growing economies on earth. While the rate of growth is likely to slow in the coming years, and technological advances have increased output causing production costs to fall for many raw materials, the demand side of the equation for most commodities continues to rise alongside as the addressable market expands.

A look at long-term price charts for many of the most significant commodities shows that the base prices have been trending higher over past years and decades.

The quarterly chart of the price of corn, dating back to the early 1970s, displays a pattern of higher lows. The long-term charts of soybeans and wheat show a similar pattern.

While the future of crude oil may lead to less demand as renewable and cleaner energies take market share from the petroleum market, the energy commodity, oil products, and other sources of power have been making higher lows since the early 1980s.

The quarterly copper chart illustrates a similar pattern, along with other non-ferrous and ferrous metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure around the globe.



The quarterly chart of sugar shows a long-term pattern of higher lows, as do similar charts for other soft commodities like coffee, cocoa, cotton, and even frozen concentrated orange juice.

The same is true for live cattle prices, pictured above, and lean hogs. The fact is that demand for raw materials, across all sectors, has been steadily rising and prices have been making higher lows.

Meanwhile, commodities tend to be the most volatile of all asset classes. However, it is often the supply, rather than the demand, side of the fundamental equation that causes short- and medium-term price volatility that can be extreme at times. Commodities are efficient assets. They fall to prices where a surplus condition causes production to decline. At lower prices, demand increases and inventories start to fall, which leads to price appreciation. Gluts then turn to deficits and prices move higher. In response, production increases at prices move to the upside, demand tends to decline, and inventories begin to rise, leading to a peak in prices. The ups and downs of commodities prices can occur over short periods as the weather and other external factors can impact the supply and demand cycle. Some of the most significant factors when it comes to price direction in raw material markets are often political ones around the world that can impact supplies in the blink of an eye.

Areas in turmoil and domestic policy impact the prices of commodities

Since production is a local affair in the raw materials markets, output is never a certainty. While the weather, like drought, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other acts of nature can impact supplies, political decisions often change the supply and demand balance. There are so many examples of how politics are present in the fundamentals. Tensions, violence, and war in production areas and along critical logistical routes can cause sudden and violent price moves in commodities across all sectors. Crude oil and the Middle East, where more than half the world's oil reserves are, is an example of the effects of geopolitics on the price of the energy commodity.

Another example is domestic government policies to subsidize production. In many agricultural markets that governments deem "strategic requirements," producers receive financial aid that can skew the basic economics of production and cause price movement. In markets like sugar, cotton, and many others, government supports for output can cause prices to fall below the price of production for extended periods before deficits develop and bring the markets back into balance.

Finally, regulatory, legal, fiscal and monetary policies of various countries can cause gluts or shortages to appear in markets. Over recent years, the Indonesian government, a significant producer of metals like copper and nickel, threatened to initiate an export ban causing a fear of shortages. At the same time, laws and ethics around the world can vary dramatically from country to country, and conducting business in the asset class that transcends borders can present unique challenges and opportunities.

Volatility is the norm, rather than the exception, and price variance creates opportunity

There are two main reasons why commodities are the most volatile asset class. First, are the nature of futures markets where lots of trading activity occurs attracting speculative interest. Initial margin levels in the world of futures tend to range from 5%-10% for longs and shorts, which means a market participant can control a futures contract for a small down payment, creating leverage. The exchanges also offer options contracts on the futures, which adds additional leverage. ETF and ETN products in the world of commodities typically seek to replicate price action in the futures market using futures and options as a hedge. ETF/ETN vehicles can be leveraged or unleveraged to provide those betting on higher or lower prices with a single, double, or triple gearing to the futures prices.

The second and perhaps more significant reason why commodities are the most volatile asset class is that they are global and transcend borders on the consumption side, while the supply side of the equation depends on acts of nature, government leadership, as well as human nature and macro trends. Those who trade commodities tend to thrive in volatile market conditions that are not for the faint of heart. Price variance is often an investor's nightmare, but a trader's paradise. The statistical level of historical volatility in commodities futures markets tends to be higher than in most other asset classes.

On the demand side, commodities are the one asset class that has transcended borders for as long as there have been people on the planet. Interestingly, over recent years, another asset class has developed that shares the global perspective that rises above governments, regulators, and even supranational institutions. The advent of digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the other 1,292 coins with a total market cap that now exceeds $227 billion (the number of instruments and market cap continues to grow) is another step towards globalization.

The rising prices and popularity of these instruments is a sign of the decline of faith in and the credibility of governments, central banks, and regulators around the world as they fly below their radar in the cyber world. The CFTC, the U.S. regulator of commodities futures markets, has defined Bitcoin and its brethren as "commodities," but like gold, they have characteristics of both currencies and commodities. To me, the digital currency world is a validation of globalization, and that is an environment that has been home to commodities trading for as long as people around the world have been consumers.

The commodities market, each sector, and individual raw material present a myriad of variables to consider when attempting to understand and analyze the path of least resistance of prices. I look at the markets as jigsaw puzzles with many moving parts. My analysis is on four levels, which include global macro trends, the commodities asset class, each sector of the raw materials market, and the individual commodity. I examine the supply and demand fundamentals for each commodity as well as the technical environment where they trade. The supply and demand analysis provides me with price direction bias. The technical often sign entry and exit points for long or short positions. Technical factors are an excellent barometer for herd behavior which often drives price trends.

Fortunately, market structure in each commodity can provide clues that when compiled often lead to favorable conclusions. With almost four decades of experience across a wide range of commodities markets in both the physical and derivatives markets, I have developed a unique perspective learning from successes and failures.

Moreover, the report can be an excellent ready reference for any investor. Every asset in your portfolio is affected by changes and trends in the commodities market. Individual companies are some of the biggest consumers of commodities in the world and prices impact their cost of goods sold leading to higher or lower profits each quarter. Raw materials are staples when it comes to manufacturing products, but the logistics of bringing goods to market whether retail locations or directly to your home requires energy commodities.

As you can see, a fully educated investor needs to follow commodities prices to avoid being blind-sighted by exogenous factors that can impact earnings. When it comes to debt instruments, the prices of commodities are perhaps the most accurate forecaster of inflation or deflation which can cause volatility in the bond market. Currencies are also sensitive to commodities prices as they are critical components when it comes to the balance of trade between nations.

Politics impact commodities prices, but there is also a myriad of other factors that determine the path of least resistance for the most ubiquitous asset class in the world when it comes to consumption. If you have any questions about the report or the one-week free trial in upcoming weeks, please email me at my Seeking Alpha email address.

