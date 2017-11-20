Natural Gas Going Into The Season For Peak Demand

Last year, natural gas fell to a bottom before the beginning of the winter season during the week of November 7 when the energy commodity traded down to $2.555 per MMBtu. The rally that followed took the price of nearby natural gas futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME to a high of $3.994 during the final week of December. The rally of over 56% took the price to just shy of the $4 per MMBtu level in seven weeks.

This year, it appears that the low in the futures market came one week early. December natural gas futures hit a low of $2.847 on the first day of November, and they proceeded to move higher to $3.231 on November 13 before correcting back towards the $3 level over the sessions that followed the high. The price of natural gas moved to the upside as a blast of pre-winter cold air blew across the Northeast and Mid-West regions of the United States increasing the early season demand for heating.

Each year marketing for the holiday season seems to start earlier, and this year the season for peak-demand in the natural gas market is following that example. The first cold spell came earlier than usual, this week the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced its first withdrawal from stockpiles one week earlier than the past two years, and the price might have found its nadir one week earlier than last year.

Natural gas finds a bottom

The latest bottom in the natural gas market came on November 1 right after the November NYMEX futures contract rolled to December. The November-December spread typically trades at a wide contango. Contango is a condition where the deferred December futures price is higher than the November price. The spread was trading at a differential of between 10 and 15 cents per MMBtu because the roll represents the time of the year when injections into storage turn to withdrawals. However, upon expiration of the November contract, the December natural gas future declined and gave up all of the premium in just two days.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas found a bottom at $2.8470 on November 1 and began to recover to the upside as cold weather in the Northeast and Mid-Western U.S. signaled that winter was coming sooner rather than later. The first chills of the winter season came early this year, and so did the first withdrawal from stockpiles.

Injections turn to withdrawals

On Thursday, November 16, the Energy Information Administration told markets that the amount of natural gas in storage declined by 18 billion cubic feet as the injection season of 2017 came to an end.

Source: Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - EIA

Natural gas inventories are going into the winter season likely peaked at 3.79 million on November 3. As of November 10, stocks fell by 18 bcf to 3.772 bcf which was 6.7% below last year's level at this time and 2.6% below the five-year average. The U.S. is going into the winter season with the lowest inventories at the lowest level in three years. Moreover, if temperatures are below average in the months ahead, we could be in for bullish fireworks in the natural gas market. In late 2013, stocks bottomed at 3.834 tcf, above this year's level. The early months of 2014 were cold, and the price of the energy commodity responded as heating demand caused stocks to drop to under one tcf.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart dating back to 2013/2014 displays, the price of natural gas rose from $3.379 at the beginning of November to highs of $6.493 in late February. The price rose by more than 92% over the winter months, and a similar move this year would take nearby natural gas futures to the almost $5.50 per MMBtu. December natural gas futures closed at the $3.075 level on November 16, but there could be a chance to get in even cheaper over the coming sessions.

A gap outlines critical support

The reaction of the natural gas futures market to the first withdrawal of the season that came earlier in the last two years may have been surprising to many in the market as the price did not rally.

When natural gas took off from the November lows, it left a gap on the daily and weekly charts as the price closed below the $3 per MMBtu level on Friday, November 3 and opened at over $3.05 on Monday, November 6.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows a gap from $3.006 per MMBtu to $3.051.

Source: CQG

The daily pictorial shows that the gap is from $2.998, the Friday, November 3 high to $3.051 per MMBtu. While the price subsequently traded to a high of $3.231 on November 13, warm forecasts took the price down, and on November 16, the low of the session was $3.046 per MMBtu as the energy commodity has begun to work its way into the gap. Gaps on charts can be like magnets for prices. Price action tends to fill price voids on charts over time, and with a month to go before the official start of winter, technical support for natural gas is now just below the $3 per MMBtu, which would erase the gap before the start of the high season for demand gets into its full swing. Filling the gap will give market participants who see that risk-reward favors the upside for fundamental reasons this winter the opportunity to buy or add to long positions at or below the $3 level over coming sessions.

New demand verticals expand and could increase withdrawals this winter

The natural gas market has changed since the winter of 2014 when the price rose to almost $6.50 per MMBtu, and since March 2016 when the price fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu. The low came in the wake of bearish sentiment based on the discoveries of quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions of the United States. Technological advances in hydraulic fracturing have made it cheaper and easier to extract the gas from the crust of the earth.

Necessity is often the mother of invention, an in the years that followed demand for natural gas increased for two reasons. First, natural gas has replaced coal in many power plants around the United States increasing the demand side of the fundamental equation in the years that followed the expansion of the supply side. More recently the first ships loaded with LNG or natural gas in liquid form left ports in the Gulf of Mexico for exportation to markets where the price is much higher than in the United States in 2016. In past years, natural gas could only travel by pipeline, these days the addressable market for LNG has exploded.

The export business is booming and between demand from power generation and LNG this winter, a colder than average season could cause shortages or at the very least price increases as consumers may need to pay more to compete with the attractive prices available in foreign markets.

The upside potential could be more than you think if Mother Nature provides a chill

During the winter season of 2014, the total drawdown took stocks to only 824 bcf by the end of March. We are going into this season with lower stockpiles than we did during that fateful year when the price traded to almost $6.50 per MMBtu.

I believe that natural gas presently offers an exciting opportunity on the upside from a risk-reward perspective. Power generation and a burgeoning export market provide support for the price. The upside demands on Mother Nature and the fickle nature of weather over the coming months. I currently own a position in UNG and am trading natural gas from the long-side in the futures and options markets. If the price moves lower to fill the gap, or if it decides to move even lower than the bottom end of the void on the charts, I will be a scale-down buyer through the end of this year. When the price moves to the upside and above the $3.353 per MMBtu technical resistance level, I will be a light seller to take profits, but I intend to hold a small core long position through late January and maybe even into February depending on weather and market conditions over the coming months.

Natural gas is going into the season for peak demand with the best fundamentals in years. The energy commodity currently offers one of the best risk-reward profiles in the commodities market. December futures closed last Friday at the $3.132 per MMBtu level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.