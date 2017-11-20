Gold's Prospects For The Rest Of 2017

I have been involved in the gold market for the better part of four decades now, and the mysteries of the yellow metal never cease to amaze me. During my days working for one of the major bullion dealers in the world in the 1980s and 1990s, the price of the yellow metal traded from under $300 to just over $500 per ounce. The rally to over $800 in 1980 led to decades of lower prices for the asset that is like no other. Gold is a commodity as the metal has industrial applications. It has tremendous ornamental value as fabricated demand accounts for lots of gold consumption each year. Gold is also a financial instrument. Gold is the oldest currency asset as it outdates all of the paper currencies currently in circulation. Central banks around the world hold the metal as a reserve asset and part of their foreign currency reserves. Gold is a hybrid, and it is one of the most closely watched commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Just over a decade ago, the advent of ETF and ETN products that replicate price action in gold found tremendous success as they brought investment and trading potential to a wider addressable market that does not venture into the physical or futures market.

Gold is trading at multiples of the levels seen when I was actively in the dealer market these days, but it is down from its all-time nominal peak at the $1920 per ounce level in 2011. In 2017, gold has rallied when compared to the price at the end of last year. However, it could not make a higher high than the one achieved in July 2016.

Gold held in 2017 but did not run away on the upside

Gold corrected from the 2011 highs and hit a bottom of $1046.20 on the nearby futures contract in December 2015. In 2016, the yellow metal rebounded, trading to a high of $1377.50 in early July. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the yellow metal fell to a higher low in December 2016 at $1123.90 per ounce and then proceeded to recover in 2017. However, the precious metal could only reach a high of $1358.50 before turning around and correcting to below the $1300 level once again. On Friday, November 17 December COMEX gold futures were trading at the $1294.40 per ounce level.

The trading range in gold has narrowed in 2017 with only six weeks left to go in the year. The yellow metal has not challenged the December 2016 low, nor has it moved above the 2016 high. 2017 has been a year of consolidation for the yellow metal. With the end of the year in sight, there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the gold market that is pulling the yellow metal in two directions why it is going nowhere fast.

The dollar and rates stood in the way of rallies, and now there is some divergence

The inverse historical relationship between gold and the dollar and interest rates was a factor that is weighing on the price of the precious metal over recent weeks. The U.S. central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate in both December 2015 and December 2016 which corresponded with lows in the price of gold. The Fed has told the market that another rate hike of 25 basis points is steaming towards us at the December meeting. The increase in the short-term interest rate will be the third move the central bank makes in 2017. At a recent meeting, eleven of twelve members of the committee believed that three more rate hikes are coming in 2018 and by the end of next year the Fed Funds rate could stand at the 2% level. Additionally, the Central Bank has initiated their quantitative tightening program in October which will gradually reduce their swollen balance sheet. The unprecedented move is likely to impact markets, but since there is no data about how this market operation has performed in the past, no one knows for sure what the effect of QT will be on markets. However, the continuation of hikes in the Fed Funds rate and QT amounts to tightening credit and higher rates which tends to be a bearish factor for the price of gold so long as inflation remains at or below the central bank's target rate.

When it comes to the dollar, the greenback index traded at its highest level since 2002 at 103.815 in early January and spent the next nine months falling reaching a bottom of 90.795 on the December futures contract on September 8. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index illustrates, the greenback moved lower for the better part of 2017, but found a bottom in early September and bounced to a high of 95.07 on November 7. Gold hit its high for the year on September 8 when the dollar was at its lows.

Meanwhile, the dollar has turned lower over recent sessions as it rejected the 95 level and was trading at 93.575 on Friday, November 17. Gold had not responded by rallying until Friday's session when it moved higher in what was likely in a delayed reaction to the move in the dollar and on uncertainty about events in Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. When it comes to the dollar and rates, both had been weighing on the price of the yellow metal over recent weeks.

The geopolitical landscape stands in the way of sell-offs

On the bullish side of the golden coin, the world continues to be a geopolitical mess. North Korea's nuclear ambitions continue to present the world with a dangerous and uncertain future. A continuation of the war of words between President Trump and Kim Jong Un could escalate fear and uncertainty in markets in the weeks and months ahead as would any further missile tests by the hermit nation.

In the Middle East, the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to rage in Yemen and could spread to Lebanon where Iranian-backed Hezbollah and the Saudis have been exchanging threats. Moreover, a continuation of the blockade of Qatar has divided the region with KSA and their allies on one side and Iran and their supporters on the other.

The relationship between President Trump and President Xi of China appears warm and cooperative, but there are many issues on trade and military expansion in Asia that could present roadblocks when it comes to future cooperation. Russian-U.S. relations continue to be at a post-Cold War low given investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and issues surrounding Iran. President Trump refused to certify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation treaty last month and put the problem in the hands of Congress.

As you can see, any one of these issues or a combination could suddenly cause fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes where gold would be the likely beneficiary. The geopolitical landscape continues to present a level of support for the price of the yellow metal.

Digital currencies are supportive for the yellow metal

I view the ascent of Bitcoin and the introduction of 1283, and counting, new digital currencies as a supportive factor for gold. The new means of exchange that flies below the radar of governments and regulators have many of the same properties as the precious metal. They are both global instruments that are a means of exchange, and both can fly below governmental and regulatory radar at times.

The ascent of the two leading digital currency instruments, Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced extraordinary returns over the course of 2017 as interest continues to increase and some degree of validation has occurred. When it comes to appreciation, either these are the greatest bull markets of all-time or the biggest financial bubbles in history, surpassing the infamous tulip bulb bubble in Holland in the 1600s. At the end of 2016, Bitcoin was trading around $956. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

As the chart from Friday, November 17 shows, Bitcoin was trading at $7677.97 more than eight times higher than the price at the end of 2016. Bitcoin has a current market cap of over $128 billion. Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

Ethereum was trading around $8 at the end of last year and at $332.39 on November 17 it has moved more than forty-one times higher. The market cap of the second most influential digital currency was at the $31.84 billion level. Currently, there are 1294 digital currency coins in the market, and growing, with a combined market cap of $227.3 billion.

I view the growth in this new asset class as supportive for the price of gold as both reflect the decline in faith in governments, central banks, monetary authorities, and regulators around the world and the trend towards a global financial system.

A higher high in 2018, but bulls may need to wait until next year

I am bullish for the price prospects for gold for the coming years. I believe that almost a decade of accommodative monetary policies around the world have caused fiat currencies to lose both faith and value and government's creditability to decline. However, the prospects for the yellow over the coming six weeks are questionable as the Fed will hike rates in December, and the gold had not reacted well to the failure in the dollar over recent weeks. If the past two years are a guide, we could see a lower level for the yellow metal in December which could set up a golden buying opportunity for the coming year.

The geopolitical landscape is a minefield that could trigger fear and uncertainty in the blink of an eye. In another sign of the instability of the world, reports are circulating as I publish this piece that the King of Saudi Arabia will hand over the throne to his thirty-something-year-old son, Crown Prince MBS next week. The old Chinese proverb, "may you live in interesting times" is an appropriate notion for the changing state of the world these days. Gold is the asset that has been around for the longest time, and it is not going anywhere soon. The prospects for the price of gold over the balance of 2017 could be questionable, but any price dips could lead to another opportunity to load up before the start of 2018.

