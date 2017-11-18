Acorda Plunges On Safety Issues For Parkinson's Drug, Short Opportunity Presents Itself

On Wednesday, shares of Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) plunged by 38% after it was announced that five patients who took the company's experimental drug TOZADENANT had died. This is not a good thing to happen to a development stage biotech company, and as such, the company had stopped patient enrollment into the trial. This tumble does not present a buying opportunity at all. Matter of fact, it presents a great short opportunity. With the death of these patients, and no clarity, it is best to be short. In addition, this is not the company's only issue. The second problem involves the NDA filing of Inbrija (formerly known as CVT-301) to treat patients with the "Off" period in Parkinson's disease. The issue with this product was that it was given a refusal-to-file letter by the FDA back in August 29, 2017. The final problem is that the company had already lost a lot of its patents for a drug known as Ampyra. That means that Acorda could face more problems in the coming months. All these reasons are why Acorda Therapeutics is a good short opportunity.

Major Problem

Shares of Acorda fell because there were seven patients who experienced sepsis (a life threatening issue arising from an infection). Five of these patients had died. Four out of seven patients developed a condition known as agranulocytosis, which is a condition where infection-fighting white blood cells disappear from the body. Acorda noted that the drug TOZADENANT might have been the cause of agranulocytosis. With this problem in play, it is not clear if the company can escape this situation. If it is found out for sure that TOZADENANT was the root cause of these patients' deaths, then this drug will end up being thrown to the wayside. That would mean that the company must focus on its other drugs in the pipeline.

Same Indication, Different Problem

TOZADENANT is a drug that is being developed as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa to reduce OFF time in patients with Parkinson's disease. Another drug known as Inbrija (CVT-301) has been developed as a single treatment for OFF time in patients with Parkinson's disease. This has already passed a phase 3 trial; the problem is that the FDA refused to accept Acorda's NDA because the agency said it was incomplete. The FDA "refusal-to-file" letter was given for two reasons. The first reason was that the FDA didn't know when the manufacturer would be ready for inspection. The second reason was because of an unspecified question about the submission of the drug master production record. In addition, the FDA also requested additional information for the NDA package. Although, this additional information was not the reason for the FDA refusal-to-file letter. What I must state is that these issues can possibly be fixed, but there is no way of knowing until they are resubmitted to the FDA. There is no guarantee that Acorda will with 100% certainty satisfy the FDA's questions and ultimately receive approval. This is just another uncertain situation that creates a risky environment for this company.

Patent Issue

If having two issues with two different drugs in the pipeline wasn't enough, there is a third problem. That pertains to a drug in the pipeline known as Ampyra, which is being sold to treat patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The problem with this drug is that 10 companies filed patent lawsuits so that they could create generic versions of Acorda's Ampyra. In March of this year, the US District Court for the District of Delaware struck down four of the five patents for Ampyra. That means that Acorda has one patent remaining for Ampyra which is set to expire in July of 2018. Without adequate patent coverage for Ampyra, it is likely that Acorda's revenues will tank. Why is this a major issue? That is because Ampyra is a $500 million drug, which produces 95% of the company's current revenue. Without patent protection, I see this being a huge liability for Acorda in the coming years. The only thing that can save Acorda now is if the FDA accepts the NDA for Inbrija and eventually approves the drug. As noted above, this will not be an easy task.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Acorda Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $192.5 million and expects to be cash flow positive in 2017. The company states that it expects to end 2018 with about the same cash thanks to sales from Ampyra. How the cash continues to come in will highly depend on the sales of Ampyra in the coming quarters. The problem is that the single remaining patent for Ampyra is set to expire in July of 2018. That is likely when the company will face an even more difficult time in being able to generate revenue. Sales of Ampyra will likely be impacted when generics start to hit the market.

Risks

The biggest risk shorting would be if Acorda is able to resolve the FDA's questions about Inbrija. If it is able to resolve the issues, then it is possible to re-submit an NDA to the FDA. Although, there is no guarantee that the submission package will be completely acceptable for the FDA, that remains a huge problem. Another risk shorting would be if Acorda is able to clear up the issue with the patient deaths in the TOZADENANT trial. Considering that TOZADENANT may have caused the issue with agranulocytosis, I don't see a good outcome with respect to this problem. The company even stated in its PR that TOZADENANT may have been responsible for causing agranulocytosis in patients.

Conclusion

Acorda Therapeutics has three problems to deal with. At least two out of the three cannot be easily resolved. The issues that will not be easily resolved are the patent issue and patients' death issue. For the patent issue, there really is no remedy other than hoping that Ampyra sales hold up when generics come to market. As for the patient deaths, well that will depend on the DSMB and the FDA. First, the DSMB will determine if TOZADENANT was responsible for those patients' deaths. Secondly, the FDA possibly wants to see some additional safety data for the drug. The FDA, if it wanted to, could go as far as putting a partial or full clinical hold if it deems necessary. All this is dependent on discussions between Acorda and the FDA. This is a statement from the company about this problem:

"Contingent on further input from the DSMB and FDA, we continue to expect to report efficacy and safety results of the double-blind Phase 3 study in the first quarter of 2018."

That means that so long as the DSMB and FDA find no fault, then the company can continue to report its data as noted above. The problem I have with that is that both the DSMB and FDA are independent entities. They have no bias towards favoring Acorda Therapeutics. That means if either one of these groups believe that patients are in danger by taking TOZADENANT, they won't hesitate to halt treatment, or pull the plug on the program. This is a great short opportunity because of all the risks that are in play. I don't see a very good outcome at all with respect to these issues. As I have noted before, it might be possible to resolve one of these three issues, but there is no guarantee of that happening.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.