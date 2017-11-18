AIG: The Hits Just Keep Coming

The reserve hits just keep coming, but this may soon be a thing of the past.

American International Group's (AIG) stock has greatly underperformed the market so far in 2017, as shares are down 8% while the S&P 500 is up by almost 15%. AIG's shares have also underperformed the company's peer group over the same period of time.

More importantly, AIG's stock price has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last one-, two- and three-year periods. The underperformance has caused many investors to park their money elsewhere, with MetLife (MET) being a great example, but I believe that now may actually be a good time to start thinking about AIG as an attractive, long-term investment.

The (Reserve) Hits Just Keep Coming

On November 3, 2017, AIG reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.22 for Q3 2017, which missed the bottom-line estimate by ~54%. As expected, AIG's Q3 2017 results were negatively impacted by the recent storms (hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria), as the company had to book pre-tax catastrophe losses of ~$2.7B for the quarter.

The Consumer Insurance business unit performed fairly well, but this was overshadowed by the significant CAT losses booked by the Commercial Insurance unit.

It is not worth spending too much time on the Q3 2017 operating results due to the amount of noise in the numbers, but there is one item that I do want to focus on - the quarterly reserve adjustment (or charge).

Management made great progress in reducing operating expense, but the company again booked a material one-time (try not to laugh) reserve charge, which was not well received by the market.

An almost $1B reserve charge would not be too concerning if it was the first adjustment that was made in a while, but it seems like the hits just keep coming. However, on a positive note, management will soon run out of opportunities to use "it's their fault" as an excuse for this type of charge. To this point, management disclosed that it has reviewed 80% of the company's reserves so Mr. Duperreault, CEO, will not be able to blame the prior management team for the company's woes in the near future.

I understand why investors (or prospective investors) have given up on AIG and moved onto greener pastures, but I am willing to give the new CEO a chance to right the ship. Remember, it takes time to turn around a company the size of AIG.

It Takes Times To Turnaround A $50B+ Insurance Company

Mr. Duperreault is known in the insurance world as a turnaround expert, and I have faith that he will do just that for AIG, but, in my opinion, it would be misguided to think that he could right the ship in only a few quarters.

There have been several reserve charges booked since Mr. Duperreault took over for Mr. Peter Hancock in early 2017, but the adequacy of the current reserves should indeed be placed in the hands of the prior management team. I want to highlight two exchanges that management had with analysts during the Q3 2017 conference call related to AIG's reserves:

Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities LLC Hey. Thanks. So just going back to, I guess, Brian's earlier comments. You originally said that reserves appear reasonable, and I think you also said this morning that, that you still - that, that conclusion still holds. If that's the case, is this - is the lower reserve, I guess, activity we're seeing this quarter, that level of volatility, what investors should be used to or expect on a go-forward basis? Thanks. Brian Duperreault - American International Group, Inc. Okay. Yeah. Thanks, Ryan. Let me clarify. I think the reserve process is reasonable. And when I look at 2016, it's the first chance we get to look at it really, first real view of it. So, I consider this more underwriting than actuarial. This is looking at our underwriting and understanding what our starting point was and whether the changes taking effect were as strong as they were, and we're setting that up. So we are in a business of volatility. There's no question about it. So quarter-to-quarter, you're going to see movements, but as I said in my remarks, and Peter repeated, we want to dampen some of this volatility through reinsurance to take some of that out, and then get the right base going forward. And that's - I think the real takeaway for you is, that I would like you to understand is, the process is reasonable. The underwriting will get better, and we will get these accident year loss ratios down and we'll get to profitability. Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC And, I guess, thinking about the process of - whether it's establishing reserves this quarter or even just losses on the hurricane, is there anything different about, I guess, the approach that you might have taken in establishing what the right size of those was versus what you think AIG may have done in the past? Brian Duperreault - American International Group, Inc. Well, look, it's very wise for me to comment on what AIG did in the past, and so, I don't want to do that. What I want to do is, say, look, I come here and I look at what we're doing now, and I think it's reasonable. I do. And to me, if you've got a problem, you recognize it, you recognize it early, you admit it, you have to fix it. That's our business. You can't go error free. What you can do is be relentless in the pursuit of the truth and the resulting actions that are required. And that's what we're doing. So, I think it's - I think we're on the right track. I really do. Jay Gelb - Barclays Capital, Inc. Thank you. One question and then a follow-up. The first, I just want to clarify that, as the remaining reserves are reviewed for Property Casualty in the fourth quarter, and we realized there's around 20% left. Am I right in saying or characterizing, what you're saying as, don't expect anything meaningful from a development standpoint in 4Q? Brian Duperreault - American International Group, Inc. I had a feeling you'd ask something like that, Jay. So, let me give you a couple of data points, okay. There was - yeah, there's about 20% left (36:12) $10 billion, I think something like that and 80% - here's the data point, 80% of that's basically covered by the ADC. So that's data point. And the other is, as Sid pointed out, we pulled forward anything that we saw that was showing deterioration signs, the rest isn't. so, I think those are two indications of what the fourth quarter might produce.

These two exchanges are very telling, in my opinion, in that management is definitely saying all of the right things. But only time will tell if Mr. Duperreault is correct in believing that Q3 2017 "marks the base from which I intend to grow profitably." Will this quarter be the last quarter that AIG books reserve charges? No, in my opinion, but I do believe that we are getting to a place where investors should begin to bake in expectations that AIG's reserves are stronger and that the need for material adjustments is a thing of the past. Moreover, an important point to consider is that AIG is trading at an attractive valuation because shares are not priced for perfection.

Valuation

As expected, AIG's shares are trading at a steep discount when compared to the company's peer group.

AIG Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

AIG has reported strong book value (and adjusted book value) growth over the last five years, but investors are obviously not told the numbers that are utilized to calculate these metrics, i.e. sufficiency of the reserves. I believe that there is a margin of safety factored into the current stock price, as shown by the fact that shares are trading at such a significant discount to the company's book value and adjusted book value. I, however, do not expect for AIG's shares to trade more in line with peers in the near future, but looking out a few quarters, the valuation gap should shrink as management proves that the "never-ending" (material) reserve adjustments are a thing of the past.

Bottom Line

There are plenty of reasons to like AIG's shares at today's price - that is, valuation, expense management, change in regulatory environment, SIFI de-designation, additional asset sales, rising rate environment, etc. - but, in my opinion, changing the narrative related to the adequacy of the company's reserves should be viewed as a top priority. Is AIG there yet? No, but Mr. Duperreault is without a doubt focusing on trying to convince the Street that this is a new (and improved) global insurance company.

The Q3 2017 results were nothing to brag about, but this should have come as no surprise. The large CAT losses were a drag, but let's not forget that insurance companies typically benefit in the long run from these types of natural disasters, especially if the insurer is properly capitalization (which is the case with AIG), because it gives the companies an opportunity to raise rates. To this point, management mentioned during the Q3 2017 conference call that it has already started raising rates "and we'll continue to do so."

I am not expecting AIG's shares to make a major comeback and outperform the market in 2017, but looking out three to five years, I think that investors will be richly rewarded for picking up shares at today's level. Therefore, long-term investors should treat pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: I hold an AIG position (AIG Tarp Warrants) in my R.I.P. portfolio.

