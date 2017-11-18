Assessing Tesla's Real Cash Flow

TSLA also continues to transfer assets to non-recourse entities, weakening the position of the unsecured creditors, particularly the purchasers of the new $1.8 billion note issue.

Introduction

I was recently told in a Seeking Alpha comment that I am obsessed with cash flow. It was meant as an insult, but I took it as a "left handed compliment"(I'm left handed btw). As anyone who has ever run a business knows, you can report losses on your income statement, but to keep the doors open, you have to make payroll and pay other bills as they come due.

Income statements are somewhat theoretical and make lots of assumptions in an attempt to estimate the underlying economics of the business (All that gobbledygook about "depreciation and amortization" and "forward looking statements" etc.). Income statements can be great analytical tools, but if a business can't pay its bills, income statements are worthless, whether or not they estimate that a company is very profitable or alternatively is losing shiploads of money. One of the most famous cases was W.T. Grant, a retailer that filed for bankruptcy in 1975, the second largest filing in history at that time. For a number of years, the company had been producing erroneous income statements mainly due to poor controls and estimates, which finally caught up with it a year or so before the bankruptcy and company liquidation. You can read a bit more about it here.

In this article, I address various cash flow and structural issues with a focus on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) most recent quarter. These issues have a major impact on the potential credit quality of Tesla's recent $1.8 billion unsecured note issuance.

The Most Recent Quarter's Cash Flow

Tesla provides two cash flow statements each quarter, a summary one in the earnings press release and then a more detailed one in the 10-Q. Here is the cash flow page from the earnings press release:

I have a few issues with the presentation of the above numbers, as I've previously referenced regarding prior financial statements issued by the company. My first issue is with the company's calculation of free cash flow. It indicates the number is negative $1.417 billion, of which $1.116 billion is due to capital expenditures. However, if you look at the table, the investment cash flow is actually a negative $1.314 billion. Tesla has not included two items in the summary:

Payments of $128.3 million for the cost of solar energy systems leased and to be leased. Buying and installing these systems is definitely a type of capital expenditure and should be included in this category.

The second item is the increase in restricted cash of $70 million. This relates to SolarCity's securitizations and is required. It's hardly free cash flow.

As a result, simply including these two items, as Tesla should have done, increases the negative free cash flow to $1.615 billion.

This misleading metric is confirmed by Tesla's own 10-Qs, where the investment cash flow number there is identical to mine. However, since the 10-Q only shows cumulative numbers for the year, a bit of basic math, which fortunately I'm somewhat capable of, is required to figure that out (I must caution readers that stepped exponential functions are entirely out of my league, however). As a first step (oh, maybe I can do the stepped part, anyway), I have provided the relevant sections of the June 30 and September 30 10-Qs:

Subtracting the cumulative six-month operating cash flow figure from the nine-month operating cash flow figure results in negative operating cash flow for the third quarter of $300.6 million, which does agree with the reported number in the earnings letter. However, if the cash flow used in investing activities for the quarter is calculated the same way, the result is negative $1.314 billion, contradictory to Tesla's summary number in its earnings letter but consistent with my point that Tesla neglected to include two very important items in its press release summary. Investors should be afraid, very afraid, when a company reports numbers differently in their 10-Q than they do in their press release.

This misleading summary calculation of "free cash flow" has been reported in the earnings releases all year and possibly longer and is the number most of the financial press mimics. I find it amazing that no one has brought this to the attention of the investing public either before or since I initially did so a few weeks ago. What's the view of Romit Shah of Nomura Securities on this issue? Has he considered it in his $500 price target? I can find no indication of that in the public summaries of his investment thesis.

And Then There Are the VIEs

I have discussed the Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) with respect to Solar City. I find the accounting for them somewhat misleading. SolarCity sells interests in its systems to third parties but continues to report the full revenue. Much of that revenue and related cash flow need to be passed through to investors, but Tesla (and SolarCity previously) reports all of it in its top line and in its operating cash flow. It overstates revenues and operating cash flow, as well as growth rates attributable to Tesla.

I find it quite interesting that Tesla does allocate the losses of the VIEs in its income statement to the VIEs, improving its reported loss, but doesn't do a similar allocation of the positive cash flows it generates. If it helps the financials, Tesla reports it; if it hurts, it doesn't. Hmmm... I was under the impression that a prime element of GAAP was consistent reporting. Maybe consistently reporting the good stuff but ignoring the bad stuff counts? What do I know, however? I'm not an accountant. Maybe PWC can shed some light on this issue.

Further complicating matters is that Tesla is no longer just selling solar energy systems into VIEs. Over $143 million of "Operating Lease Vehicles, net" appeared for the first time in the September 30 10-Q in "Note 15-VIE Arrangements" (p.28). On the positive side, this appears to address the issue of Tesla not being able to benefit from the $7,500 EV credit when it leases cars because it has no income and most likely no tax Federal tax liability. Presumably, the third-party VIE investors are able to claim the tax credit as well as depreciation on their tax returns, a benefit they are paying Tesla for when they buy into the VIE. In addition, almost $98 million of "Solar Energy Systems Leased and to be Leased" was added to the VIE total in Q3.

What did Tesla get for selling these assets into the VIEs? You can't tell by looking at the cash flow statement in the earnings press release. It simply shows a net positive number of $41.6 million. You also can't look at the detailed cash flow statement in the 10-Q since it is cumulative for the year.

What to do? Basic math comes to the rescue yet again. I put together a cash flow statement showing the September 30 cumulative numbers and subtracted the June 30 cumulative numbers to arrive at the details for the most recent quarter. Since a fair number of readers here appear to have a severe allergy to numbers (and to avoid mucking up this article up with detailed tables), I have provided the details in a blog post which can be found here.

The detailed cash flow statement in my link breaks down the $41.6 million figure into two components:

Positive $108.4 million - Proceeds from investment by non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

Negative $66.8 million - Distributions paid to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

So the answer is it received $108.4 million from selling assets into VIEs in the third quarter. Complicating matters, however, is that the VIE long-term debt, including current portion, increased by about $57 million during the quarter (This debt also appears in the consolidated statements, I believe, so avoid any temptation to double count). Since Tesla still has an ownership interest in these VIEs, no conclusions can be drawn as to whether or not this was a good deal for TSLA.

The $66.8 million figure is the amount Tesla had to pay during the quarter to the minority investors who had previously invested in the VIEs. This amount should be subtracted from Tesla's operating cash flow to arrive at an operating cash flow amount available to Tesla. Even if not required by GAAP, it is the way any investor should view Tesla's cash flow from an analytical perspective.

Making an adjustment for this reduces Tesla's operating cash flow by $66.8 million to a negative $367.4 million. This also means that Tesla's combined operating and investment cash flow was a negative $1.684 billion in Q3, approaching $300 million worse than the headline figure the company was reporting for free cash flow. Keep in mind that as Tesla brings in more VIE investors each quarter, the required quarterly payments to these investors might be expected to increase. The payments during Q1 and Q2 were under $64 million each quarter.

I can find no estimates of the future cash flows these VIE minority investors may be entitled to in Tesla's financial statements. If this is not considered, it greatly distorts any estimates of future cash flows that might be available to Tesla and its overall financial condition. As a result, in addition to being of the strong opinion that Tesla should report a metric called "Operating Cash Flow available to Tesla," the company should also provide an estimate of potential future payments to the VIE investors.

Various Non-Recourse Financings Weaken the Position of Unsecured and Other Lenders

The investors in the recently issued $1.8 billion in notes are unsecured creditors. They are institutions, and I am confident they are aware that the secured lenders are ahead of them in priority. Presumably, they are also aware that some assets are in non-recourse subsidiaries, basically putting them two steps away from having access to the payment streams from those assets.

The impact of the VIEs is more subtle and some of these institutions may not have been aware of them. Furthermore, at the time of the note issuance, it does not appear to have been disclosed that Tesla has started to place operating lease vehicles into VIEs. Until that time, only SolarCity assets had been going into VIEs.

The placing of assets into non-recourse subsidiaries continues this quarter. In late October, it was announced that Tesla is planning a $340 million securitization of Solar Leases and My Power loans, moving more assets a bit further out of the reach of unsecured creditors and further increasing the leverage of Tesla. It is also not clear to me whether either this non-recourse securitization debt or the VIE obligations are considered in Tesla's financial covenants.

Interest Expense, Operating Cash Flow and the $1.8 bn. Note Issue

Tesla is capitalizing interest to the extent it is supporting "Construction in Progress." At September 30, Tesla still classified $3.4 billion in this category. It capitalized over $37 million of interest in the quarter. Ironically, if "Construction in Progress" had been completed more quickly, this would have been reported as an additional interest expense, potentially impacting operating cash flow as well.

Interest on the $1.8 billion in notes is payable semi-annually, with the initial interest payment not due until February 2018. The fact that no interest is payable in 2017 is improving operating cash flow as well.

The Straw that Breaks The Camel's Back

Since the notes were issued in August, Tesla reported results much worse than most analysts anticipated. The company has also announced bottlenecks and delays in the ramp of the Model 3. Furthermore, as I have outlined here, cash flows are reported in a misleading way that overstates them. Tesla has also recently taken actions with respect to VIEs and securitizations which weaken the relative credit standing of unsecured lenders and disclosure is poor. In general, Tesla has a very complex, opaque financial structure that is extremely difficult to understand.

Due to these factors, it appears to me that there is a significant risk that the recent $1.8 billion note issue may be downgraded, or at least put on credit watch (negative), even before the first interest payment is made on the notes. Will any of the concerns I've raised be "the straw that breaks the camel's back" with respect to its credit rating? Will Tesla do an equity raise to avoid this even if it can pay its bills by continuing to raise cash through VIEs? It will be very interesting to see how events unfold in the next few weeks and months.

