Middleby Corp.: Buy The Dip

Source: Bloomberg

Introduction

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) reported earnings last week which caught most investors by surprise with the stock falling as much as 6% intraday. Reviewing the 10-Q and listening in on the earnings call show that while the business is poised for long-term growth, there are still short-term headwinds in its businesses which impacted growth and profits. I believe the pullback in the stock price deserves a review by investors. I believe that an entry point has been created and investors should consider getting into this name.

Q3 Earnings

In its third quarter, the company grew sales 3.3% YoY, and EPS came in at $1.31 vs. consensus of $1.33. In its commercial food service business, net sales grew 7% driven by acquisitions completed in the quarter. On an organic basis, the segment grew 0.9%. Its Food Processing Equipment segment grew 5.7%, but on an organic basis, sales decreased 4.4%. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group declined 6% YoY on an organic basis. In my opinion, it is very easy to imagine that all is well when looking at just headline growth. Organic growth tells the story the company is going through right now - there are some weaknesses in some key markets.

On its Q3 earnings call, management highlighted that the decline in margins (38.5% in Q3 2017 vs. 40.4% in Q3 2016) was driven by the integration of recently acquired businesses which traditionally have lower margins than MIDD. This integration therefore reduced gross profit and margins. On a segment basis, margins in the Commercial Foodservice (driven by lower margins from recently acquired businesses) and Residential Kitchen Equipment decreased due to lower sales volume (driven by the ongoing impact from AGA restructuring and Viking recalls) and restructuring charges related to its distribution network.

While on the call, what surprised me was that management did not seem to be worried about the decline in margins (which is really what the Street seems to be concerned most about). In addition, management was very confident about its ability to convert its growing backlog into sales in the coming quarters. It seems to be playing a long game rather than a short one; hence, it gave no guidance for the coming quarters.

Management cited that a key reason for the hiccup was the issues with its distributors. As per the CEO, distributors were increasingly concerned that MIDD tried to cut them out by acquiring Qualserv. Besides this MIDD would have beat on earnings this quarter.

Viking Lag Just Doesn't Seem To Go Away

Sales in the Residential Kitchen Equipment continued to falter in Q3 (down 6% YoY). The main reason for this continues to be driven by the product recalls with the Viking brands which began when Viking was under its previous owners. According to management, this is likely to continue into Q2 of 2018. Interestingly, it highlighted that new products unveiled under current management have received positive reviews from customers and its sales team. This segment continues to remain important as its products in this space tend to be high margin with equipment being priced on the higher end of the market.

Discounting

One key thing that occurred on the call was when the topic of discounting was brought up. Management cited that a customer that was shared among equipment manufacturers was lost in the quarter. Apparently, when it went to bid, MIDD's product came out superior to other bidders, but the company lost the bid because of its high price point. When asked whether or not it would ever discount its products to make them more competitive, management seemed to fret and highlighted that it is more focused on offering superior products to customers and would like to maintain the strong margin profile. Also, management mentioned that this issue of discounting usually comes and goes. This could pose a risk for margins going forward should it remain. Should competitors continue to discount key products (especially in the Commercial Foodservice equipment space), MIDD's margins would come under pressure as it is likely to lose customers (as was the case this quarter) and may be forced to lower the price point to become more competitive.

Why Should Investors Consider MIDD?

Growing pipeline of equipment sales in commercial food service.

Low debt levels (1.64x Net Debt/EBITDA) to continue funding inorganic growth.

The restaurant industry has been going through some headwinds. Incumbent restaurant chains have seen foot traffic decline due to changing tastes and the rise of fast casual restaurants in recent years. Surprisingly, some fast-casual restaurants have been in decline in recent quarters. According to MIDD's management, there is increasing need for chains to reinvent themselves, and this has come in the form of investing in superior and technologically advanced kitchen equipment. This should serve as a tailwind for MIDD in the long term.

Management continues to make incremental investments to turn around the decline in the residential kitchen equipment segment. The declines come from the Viking product recalls that affected products launched under previous ownership. New Viking products launched under current management have received strong reviews from sales team and customers.

The story management has been selling to investors is that while investments are being made in mobile, companies need to reinvent themselves by investing in modern kitchen equipment. According to CEO Selim Bassoul, a chain can invest all it wants in technology but the food still has to be great. This is where Middleby's value proposition is.

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

My DCF base case assumes price target of $128.70 (a 16.84% premium to current trading levels). This is driven by modest growth in the Commercial Foodservice segment driven by increased investment by in kitchen equipment by major food chains. A slight increase in sales in the residential kitchen equipment as per management guidance. Important to note that none of my assumptions assume acquisitions which the company embarks on to also drive growth.

Source: Bloomberg; company filings

Source: Author created table using data from company filings

Comparable Company Analysis

MIDD still trades at a discount to peers (Peers include Rational AG (OTC:RATIY) [ETR:RAA], John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT), Whirpool (NYSE:WHR), Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)) on a forward P/E and EV/EBITDA basis. On a Forward P/E basis, assuming a median multiple of 22.8x, MIDD could trade at $129.5/share (a 17.1% premium to current levels). On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, MIDD could trade as high as $141.7 (a 28% premium) assuming a median peer multiple of 14.2x.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

I have been long this stock for a couple of months now and I still am. The investment positives are still there, but the risks remain. However, given the upside that is likely in the long term, the risk at this point is worth the reward. This is a company that has achieved above-average growth (organic and inorganic) and margins in addition to delivering on its long-term targets. Given the recent pullback in the stock price and multiple, investors should add MIDD to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.